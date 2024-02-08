U.S. Rep. Cathy Long's ashes buried with husband Gillis Long at Alexandria National Cemetery

The ashes of U.S. Rep. Cathy Small Long, Louisiana District 8 were brought to Pineville to be buried with her husband, the late U.S. Rep. Gillis Long, in Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville.

A memorial service with military honors was held Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 for Mrs. Long who was a U.S. Navy veteran. It would have been her 100th birthday, her daughter Janis C. Long of Chevy Chase, Md., told those gathered at the service.

Mrs. Long died Nov. 23, 2019, in Chevy Chase where she lived near family. At Brighton Gardens assisted living facility where she lived in Chevy Chase, she led a veterans group for her fellow veterans.

Janis and her brother George Long of New Orleans were joined by close friends of the family who shared varied stories about Mrs. Long.

Mrs. Long’s obituary states that she was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1924. She joined the U.S. Navy when she was 20 and was stationed for two years at the Naval Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, during WWII. She earned the rank of Pharmacist’s Mate 2nd Class.

George Long and his sister Janis C. Long speak at a memorial service held for their mother, U.S. Rep. Cathy Small Long, La. District 8, on Wednesday at Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville.

Later, she enrolled at LSU on the G.I. Bill, where she met Mr. Long, and received a B.A. in sociology. Mr. Long was also a decorated WWII veteran.

“During the effort to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, Cathy wrote and often presented a speech entitled ‘From Adam’s Rib to Women’s Lib.’ She worked for women’s equality with well-known feminists of the day including Betty Friedan, Geraldine Ferraro, and her dear friend Lindy Boggs. She traveled with Lady Bird Johnson during her 1964 Whistlestop Tour of the South,” states the obituary.

Mr. Long served for 14 years in Congress. Mrs. Long succeeded him after he died in 1985. Her obituary states she defeated four opponents and carried every parish in the district after a special election was held.

“As a U.S. congresswoman she worked on issues impacting women and minorities but chose not to seek re-election,” the obituary reads.

After she left Congress, she volunteered for years at Miram’s Kitchen where she served food to the homeless and was a reading tutor.

Her obituary states that photographs and remembrances are being shared on the Facebook page, “Friends of Cathy Long.”

George Long and his sister Janis C. Long are presented with a flag at a memorial service with military honors held for their mother, U.S. Rep. Cathy Small Long, La. District 8.

