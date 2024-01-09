U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon won't seek reelection

Jan. 8—U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon on Monday announced he won't seek reelection.

After seven terms, the Republican from Newburgh who represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes Vigo County, said this term will be his last.

"Scripture teaches us, 'For everything there is a season,' and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion," Bucshon said in a statement. He will have served the 8th District for 14 years.

Randy Gentry, Chairman of the Vigo County Republican Party, said he had "no prior knowledge" of Bucshon's decision.

"We met Saturday morning for our [party's] monthly breakfast — no clue," he said. "We got no heads-up. I assume there was forethought to it, but it did not involve anybody that I know of. We're awaiting the next steps as to who will run."

"I heard about it [Monday morning], just like everybody else," said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.

Switzer said running for the seat in Congress was no doubt in the back of many state representatives and senators, noting that Wednesday is the first day candidates can begin to file for candidacy.

"There's only a 30-day window, so they better move quickly," he said.

Though Switzer was planning to file to run again for county commissioner on Wednesday and may still do so, he said he's considering all his options.

"I'll talk to my parents, I'll talk to my wife," he said. "It's a big decision — to be in D.C. I have a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old — I need to talk to people."

"I am not sure of Representative Bucshon's rationale to retire at this moment," said Matt Bergbower, chairman of Indiana State University's Department of Political Science.

"We see from previous retirements from members of Congress that a host of reasons exist, including, one, a higher paying opportunity in the private sector; two, promotion to the executive level of government, three, personal health considerations; four, scandal, and five, wishing to spend more time with family.

"Often times we hear retiring members of Congress express their frustrations with the polarizing environment on Capitol Hill as well," he added.

Bergbower and Gentry both mentioned the 8th District's former reputation as "the Bloody 8th," due to a disputed 1984 election in which Republican Rick McIntyre assumed the office after defeating incumbent Democrat Frank McCloskey by a mere 34 votes.

Republicans had been the minority party in the district prior to that, but have been strong there since.

"Having it be an open seat in 2024 provides a sliver of promise that a Democratic candidate could be competitive in this congressional district," Bergbower said. "However, I expect the district to be a 'safe' Republican seat to hold as we get closer to Election Day 2024."

"Nothing is safe in this district," Gentry countered.

Bucshon has enjoyed a solid grasp on the seat, with only only one Democratic opponent — Dave Crooks in 2012 — coming within 10 percentage points.

Crooks, contacted in Florida, began by thanking Bucshon for his 14 years of service.

"It's not easy to serve in that position," he said, adding that while 2012 was the closest a Democrat came within Bucshon's total votes, "he never was in a super-close race."

Crooks said his phone had been "burning up" since Bucshon's announcement, with many encouraging him to get in the race.

"I was not looking to run, but I'll definitely reconsider it," he said. "I think I can be a strong advocate for the district."

Crooks added, "It's not about finding the best Democrat or the best Republican — it's about finding the best Congressman. The next Congressman will need to be pragmatic, because right now, not much is getting fixed in Congress."

Bucshon currently serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he is a member of the Subcommittees on Health, Energy, and Consumer Protection and Commerce.

Indiana's 8th Congressional District is in southwest and west central Indiana. It includes Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Martin, Orange, Owen, Parke, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warrick counties and half of Fountain county.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.