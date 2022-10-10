U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin says daughters ‘shaken’ after shooting outside home

Two people were injured in a shooting outside the Long Island, New York, home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin on Sunday in an incident the congressman said left his two teenage daughters “shaken.”

“My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park,” Zeldin said in a statement shared on Twitter on Sunday.

Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, said one of the people who was injured was found under the family's front porch, while the other person was found in the bushes in front of the porch.

He said one of the bullets landed 30 feet away from where his daughters were doing homework at a kitchen table inside the house.

“After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911," Zeldin said. "They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them.”

Police officers near the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin after a shooting in Long Island, N.Y., on Sunday. (NBC 4 New York)

Suffolk County police said Sunday they were investigating a shooting outside a residence in Shirley, New York, at around 2 p.m. that left two people injured. They said the two individuals, who have not been identified, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

It was not clear as of early Monday morning whether any suspects had been identified or whether any arrests had been made in connection with the shooting. There was also no indication that the shooting was connected to Zeldin or his family. Suffolk County Police did not immediately respond to an overnight request for further information.

Zeldin said his daughters were "shaken, but ok," after the incident.

“Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door," he said. "My family is grateful to all who have reached out and we will provide another update when we can.”

The incident comes months after Zeldin was attacked by a man wielding a sharp object while the gubernatorial candidate was on the campaign trail in July.

The suspect, David Jakubonis, faces a federal count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon for the July 21 incident, which unfolded in the Rochester area. The charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com