U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will not face federal sex trafficking charge

By Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz's office on Wednesday said federal prosecutors had told his attorneys that he would not be criminally charged following an almost three-year-long sex-trafficking investigation.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The hardline Republican had been one of the subjects of a federal probe beginning in 2020, with several close Gaetz associates - including a former friend and ex-girlfriend - testifying after coming to plea deals with the government.

"The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz's attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes," Gaetz's office said.

Gaetz, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, repeatedly denied any wrongdoing throughout the investigation.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Shumaker)