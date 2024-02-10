U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin Republican and China hawk, will not seek re-election

Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., presides over the first hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, in the Cannon House Office Building on February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating economic, technological and security competition between the U.S. and China.

WASHINGTON – Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, will not seek reelection this November.

Gallagher told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he will leave Congress at the end of his current term to enter the private sector and spend more time with his young family. He said his future work will be in-line with his national security goals and focus on defense policy.

“I really just feel like I’ve accomplished much more than I even thought I could when I set out, and I firmly don’t believe that the best use for the next chapter of my career is staying in Congress for another decade,” Gallagher said in an interview.

“Even though my title may change, my job may change, my mission is always going to remain the same,” he said. “My mission is to prevent World War III. I’ve dedicated myself to restoring conventional deterrence in order to prevent a war with China, and so whatever I do next will be an extension of that mission.”

Gallagher, 39, was first elected to Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District in 2016 and quickly made foreign policy and attempts at congressional reform his focus. The former Marine and intelligence officer has argued for term limits and said his decision to leave stays true to that thought process.

“I think that the institution is healthier when people serve for a period of time and then go home,” Gallagher said. He noted he has two young daughters and wants to grow his family.

Still, Gallagher’s announcement came with little warning. The Green Bay Republican in his eight years in Congress established himself as one of Capitol Hill’s top national security and foreign policy hawks and had been on the rise in Washington as the youngest committee chair in recent history.

He was tapped last year to lead the select committee working to counter the influence of the Chinese Communist Party — one of Congress’ most high-profile committees. And he was a top choice for Republicans to run for Senate in 2024 before he pulled his name from consideration last summer.

In an interview, Gallagher pointed to his chairmanships of the select committee on China and the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation as key accomplishments. He noted the select committee has released three reports of policy recommendations on U.S. competition with the CCP and said the panel has an “aggressive plan” to get more of those recommendations into law during the final 10 months of the current Congress.

He downplayed his departure’s impact on the future of Congress' work on China, noting the select committee was established only for the current Congress. He said he’d have recommendations if a future speaker wanted to continue a similar committee, like empowering it with legislative jurisdiction.

“We’ve already succeeded beyond what was imagined,” he said of the select committee. “Through (the recommendations), through our investigations, we've had a massive impact on U.S. foreign policy.”

On his own work, he added: “If I didn't think I could not only maintain, but also enhance, my influence on U.S. foreign policy and the future of defense policy in particular, I wouldn't be leaving.”

Gallagher’s departure leaves open his safely-Republican northeastern Wisconsin seat. Republicans have about a 16-point edge in the largely rural 8th District, and Gallagher had won each reelection handily, by no fewer than 25 points. His announcement gives Republicans just months to join the race before the state's primaries. A Trump-aligned GOP consultant living in Florida with ties to the district has indicated interest in the seat.

Largely seen as a more moderate Republican in today’s GOP, Gallagher has at times been at odds with his party.

Notably, Gallagher called on former President Donald Trump to call off his supporters as they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was critical of the insurrection. But he ultimately voted against impeaching Trump for his actions. He's said Trump lost his support after Jan. 6 but has remained relatively quiet on the former president since.

Just this week, Gallagher drew the ire of many in the GOP when he voted against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the southern border. The move temporarily blocked his party’s impeachment effort and drew backlash from his party’s right flank — including the threat of a primary challenge.

But in an interview, Gallagher insisted party politics and the current Republican tumult in Congress did not play a role in his decision not to seek reelection. “I feel, honestly, like people get it, and they can accept the fact that they don’t have to agree with you 100%,” he said, later adding of the Mayorkas backlash: “The news cycle is so short that I just don’t think that stuff lasts.”

He said, however, that leaving Congress means he won’t have to constantly campaign — a move he says will “free me to just do my job.”

“(I’ve) beaten a lot of primary challengers and won by a greater margin than anyone in the history of the district, so I’ve been able to focus a lot on the job,” he said. “But still, like even in a presidential year, that’s hard.”

Democrats failed to field a candidate to challenge Gallagher in 2022. Kristin Lyerly, a De Pere OB-GYN who's been active in Democrats' efforts to restore abortion access in Wisconsin, is considering a run this year.

The move makes Gallagher the latest in a flurry of planned retirements in Congress. Dozens of lawmakers have announced intentions to retire over the last year, and on Thursday, House Energy and Commerce chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Washington Republican, said she would not seek reelection. Other departing House committee leaders include Appropriations chair Kay Granger of Texas and Financial Services chair Patrick McHenry of North Carolina.

Gallagher told the Journal Sentinel he will figure out his next steps in the coming months. He said he’s open to “a variety of things” and mentioned teaching, as well as writing and speaking about U.S. foreign policy, as interests.

“Some combination of those things, but I don’t know what that is yet” Gallagher said. “There’s a lot left in the 118th Congress that I want to get done, and this move will allow me to focus on that.”

His decision to leave the House was not a recent revelation. He and his wife had been discussing a potential change for about a year, he said.

And while Gallagher will leave Capitol Hill in just under 10 months, he did not rule out a return. He said he would “welcome the opportunity to serve” in a future presidential administration and added that, if the timing was right, he wouldn’t rule out running for the House or Senate, or at the state-level in Wisconsin.

“I just think it’s healthier to take a step back from time to time, develop a new skill set,” Gallagher said.

“I always envisioned the type of career where I would go between the private sector and stints of public service,” he said. “And I think this will get me back to that balanced track, which I think is much more healthy, both for myself, my family and for the institution.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher will not seek re-election