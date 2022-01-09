U.S. Rep. Sean Casten Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHICAGO SUBURBS, IL — U.S. Rep. Sean Casten is in isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Casten, 50, said he has received his coronavirus vaccine and booster and is only experiencing mild symptoms after contracting the virus.

"I am isolating and will follow all of the required health protocols to keep my family, staff, and community safe. I’m grateful for the miraculous work of our scientists and health care workers—and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, boosted, and mask up," Casten said in a statement released Saturday.

Casten, a democrat from Downers Grove, represents the 6th Congressional District, which includes portions of McHenry, Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties and includes Palatine, Algonquin, Barrington, Barrington Hills, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Cary, Elgin, Downers Grove, Naperville, Clarendon Hills, Hinsdale, Glen Ellyn, Fox River Grove, Oak Brook, Wheaton and St. Charles.





This article originally appeared on the Crystal Lake-Cary Patch