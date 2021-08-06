U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case, has mild symptoms

Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
·2 min read
Jan 3, 2019; Washington, D.C., USA; Representative Sharice Davids (D, KS) waits to be sworn in as a member of the 116th Congress on January 3, 2019. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed Friday.

In a statement, Davids, who is vaccinated, said she had only mild symptoms and is isolating at home, where she was already recovering from outpatient surgery.

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result," Davids said. "My symptoms are mild, and per CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery. I have followed CDC recommended precautions throughout this pandemic, including masking indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission."

More: Vaccinated residents die in COVID cluster at Kansas nursing home with low staff vaccination rate

Davids is the latest lawmaker to experience a breakthrough case of COVID-19, or an infection after being vaccinated. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said earlier this week that he had been infected with the virus and multiple U.S. House members have also confirmed cases in recent days.

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective but do not offer 100% protection against the virus. That means a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if exposed to the virus that causes it, according to the CDC.

However, vaccinated people who have breakthrough infections are much less likely to get severely sick or die.

Overall, 71 lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 or have displayed symptoms, according to a federal database tracking congressional actions.

Davids said she is "incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers" and urged Kansans to get the shot if they haven't already done so.

Cases linked to the delta variant have fueled a rise in COVID-19 infections in Kansas and many states in the region. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a rise of 2,177 cases and 13 deaths since Wednesday, as well as 85 new hospitalizations in that time period.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids tests positive for COVID-19

