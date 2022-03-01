U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot's ex-campaign manager sentenced to 2 years in prison

Congressman Steve Chabot's former campaign manager has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing $1.42 million from the campaign over many years.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black handed down the sentence Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Cincinnati.

Jamie Schwartz

Federal prosecutors described Jamie Schwartz’s scheme as elaborate. "Even more elaborate,” prosecutors said in documents filed in advance of Schwartz’s sentencing, were the steps he took to hide the theft.

Schwartz's embezzlement from the Westwood Republican's campaign took place over at least eight years, prosecutors said. But the scheme began to unravel in the summer of 2019 when the Federal Election Commission began an audit of the campaign.

According to prosecutors, Schwartz falsified official records, forged bank records and even lied to the FEC. Eventually, it all became too much. He had “stacked lie upon lie upon lie,” prosecutors said.

Schwartz, 42, turned himself in and last year pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

More:How fast-rising Republican operative from the West Side ended up at the center of Steve Chabot's campaign finance mess

As part of his plea agreement, the Elder High School and Ohio State University graduate will pay $1.42 million in restitution to the campaign. That amount is a conservative estimate of how much he obtained through the embezzlement, prosecutors have said.

According to documents filed in advance of Tuesday's sentencing, Schwartz wrote checks from the Chabot campaign’s bank account “to himself and for the benefit” of his consulting and media companies.

“Simply put, when he ran low on money, Schwartz cut himself a check from campaign funds,” prosecutors said.

To cover up the fraud, prosecutors say Schwartz lied to the campaign and the FEC that his father was the campaign’s treasurer – even as Schwartz himself served as the unofficial treasurer. His father is a jeweler in Bridgetown who never worked for Chabot’s campaign.

Story continues

As de facto treasurer, prosecutors said Schwartz concealed his theft by sending false reports to the FEC that misstated how much money he had paid himself and his companies. Schwartz also misrepresented the contributions the campaign took in as well as how much money was in its bank account.

The 2019 audit was triggered by sloppy reporting by Schwartz related to a fundraiser, court documents say. In July 2019, an FEC audit team came to Cincinnati to conduct a field audit, the documents say.

About a month later, realizing he could no longer continue the cover-up, according to prosecutors, Schwartz went to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and reported “his criminal behavior.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot's ex-campaign manager sentenced to prison