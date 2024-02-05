U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she's running for reelection to 5th district

Indiana U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz is running for reelection.

Spartz announced Monday she intends to file for reelection to the 5th Congressional District, ending speculation she might reverse her 2023 announcement that she would not seek another term in Congress.

"Deciding where your duty lies - family, work, or country, is never an easy task. Earlier last year, I decided to take some time off from running for public office to recharge and spend more time in Indiana with my family. However, looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on,” Spartz said in a released statement.

In December, Spartz told IndyStar she had constituents who wanted her to run again.

Spartz joins a crowded field of candidates running for her seat in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District who stepped up following her announcement last February that she would not run for reelection. That camp currently includes eight Republicans. As of Feb. 2, no Democrats had filed for that race, per filings posted by the Secretary of State’s office.

Spartz, of Noblesville, was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was reelected to the 5th District in 2022.

