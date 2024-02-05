U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz will seek re-election after saying she will not

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., said Monday she would run to retain her seat after previously saying she would not. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Almost a year to the day after she first said she would not seek re-election, U.S. Rep Victoria Spartz reversed course Monday and said she will seek a third term in Congress.

Spartz, R-Ind., announced her intention to run to retain her seat representing Indian's 5th Congressional district, saying that deciding "where your duty lies - family, work, or country, is never an easy task."

Her original choice not to run -- "to take some time off from running for public office to recharge and spend more time in Indiana with my family" -- switched after "looking where we are today" and getting urged by her constituents to reconsider her choice not to run, she said.

"I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on," said Spartz.

Spartz' was not among the eight Republican members of Congress who ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in October but voted "present" saying at the time her concern was "we didn't come together yet."

Rep. Victoria Spartz now faces a crowded primary field to keep her congressional seat. File Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI

Spartz -- a Noblesville, Ind., resident who was born in Ukraine -- said in her Monday announcement that as a person "who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic."

The race for Indiana's 5th Congressional District currently held by Spartz already includes eight Republican candidates but not Democrat contenders for the seat.