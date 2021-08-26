U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

Taliban fighters WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Lawmakers and military officials are reportedly outraged after the United States gave the Taliban a list of the names of Americans and Afghan allies to evacuate.

According to a report from Politico on Thursday, American officials in Kabul "gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city's airport." The report says this was intended to "expedite" the evacuation efforts but that the move has drawn outrage from military officials and from lawmakers.

"Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list," a defense official told Politico. "It's just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean."

This reportedly came up during a classified Capitol Hill briefing, which Politico writes became "contentious" as officials from the Biden administration defended the coordination with the Taliban. A U.S. official argued to Politico that "they had to do that because of the security situation the White House created by allowing the Taliban to control everything outside the airport." The revelation comes after at least 12 U.S. troops and 60 Afghans were killed in an attack outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, and the report from Politico drew additional criticism of the Biden administration.

"I am at a loss," Townhall editor Guy Benson tweeted. "How the f--- could this have been done? That's a hit list. And we reportedly gave it to them." Read more at Politico.

