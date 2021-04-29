U.S. reportedly investigating a potential energy attack near the White House

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read

Federal officials are investigating two incidents in the United States that appeared similar to the mysterious apparent attacks that left overseas personnel suffering from "debilitating" symptoms, CNN reports.

In one incident, a National Security Council official was reportedly sickened near the south side of the White House in November 2020, while in another, a White House official "reported a similar attack" while walking her dog in a Virginia suburb in 2019. They "reported similar symptoms to CIA and State Department personnel impacted overseas, and officials quickly began to investigate the incident as a possible 'Havana syndrome' attack," CNN writes.

Officials have previously been investigating mysterious incidents starting in 2016 in which U.S. personnel in Cuba experienced unexplained symptoms including nausea, ear popping, vertigo, and headaches, which a government study suggested may have been caused by directed microwave energy. Investigators, CNN reports, haven't determined whether these two incidents in the U.S. are connected to ones that occurred overseas or what might have caused them, but the report notes that the "fact that such an attack might have taken place so close to the White House is particularly alarming."

This news comes after The New York Times reported in March that a CIA task force was seeking to expand its inquiry into the "Havana syndrome" incidents.

"CIA is working alongside other government agencies to double down on our efforts to find answers regarding the unexplained global health incidents that have impacted personnel," CIA press secretary Timothy Barrett said.

Last week, Politico reported the Pentagon warned lawmakers "about the growing and urgent threat of directed-energy attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East and elsewhere," telling them that the suspected energy attacks were "growing across the world." CNN reports, though, that investigators "still haven't completely ruled out the possibility that the symptoms are caused by some kind of naturally occurring phenomenon rather than a weapon."

More stories from theweek.com
Lumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.
5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteria
Giuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlier

Recommended Stories

  • White House investigating ‘unexplained health incidents’ similar to Havana syndrome

    Two US officials in Washington area experienced symptoms similar to ones suffered abroad that were probably result of directed energy device One incident took place in November last year near the Ellipse, the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House, in which an official from the national security council suddenly fell sick. Photograph: Alamy Stock Photo The White House has said it is investigating “unexplained health incidents” after a report that two US officials in the Washington area experienced sudden symptoms similar to the “Havana syndrome” symptoms suffered by American diplomats and spies abroad. The wave of mysterious brain injuries, beginning in Cuba in 2016, are deemed by the National Academy of Scientists to be most likely the result of some form of directed energy device, and the CIA, state department and Pentagon have all launched investigations. CNN reported on Thursday that two possible incidents on US soil are part of the investigation. One took place in November last year near the Ellipse, the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House, in which an official from the national security council suddenly fell sick. The other was in 2019 and involved a White House official walking her dog in a Virginia suburb of Washington. That incident was reported in GQ magazine last year. Officials cautioned that the investigations into these and other incidents have not reached a conclusion. “The health and wellbeing of American public servants is a paramount priority for the Biden administration. We take all reports of health incidents by our personnel extremely seriously,” a White House spokesperson said. “The White House is working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world. Given that we are still evaluating reported incidents and that we need to protect the privacy of individuals reporting incidents, we cannot provide or confirm specific details at this time.” The symptoms of the Havana syndrome attacks include hearing strange sounds followed by dizziness, nausea, severe headaches and loss of memory which in some case can go on for years. There are dozens of victims, most of whom were stationed in Cuba and China with a handful of cases elsewhere. Most of those affected, as well as many officials and experts, believed they were attacked by a foreign power with some form of microwave energy device.

  • White House working to 'address unexplained health incidents' after possible directed energy attacks

    The White House is "working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world," deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday. CNN reported earlier Thursday that federal agencies are investigating at least two possible incidents on U.S. soil, including one near the White House last November, that appear similar to mysterious, invisible attacks that have led to debilitating symptoms for dozens of American personnel abroad. "Given that we are still evaluating reported incidents, and that we need to protect the privacy of individuals reporting incidents, we cannot provide or confirm specific details," Jean-Pierre also said.

  • US officials fear an NSC official falling sick by the White House is the same 'Havana syndrome' that struck in Cuba and China, CNN reports

    An NSC official's case being looked into as a possible case of 'Havana syndrome,' the unexplained set of symptoms first seen in diplomats in Cuba.

  • Florida Republicans unexpectedly pass "11th-hour" bill restricting trans athletes

    The Florida Legislature unexpectedly passed a bill banning transgender student-athletes last night.Why it matters: The legislation — presumed dead last week — is the first "categorically discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bill" to pass in our state in 23 years, according to Equality Florida.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: After her original bill stalled, Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Okeechobee) slid the proposed ban into a Senate bill dealing with charter schools that passed largely along party lines, per Florida Politics.If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" would keep transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports starting July 1.The big picture: Similar measures are being pushed by Republicans across the country — at least 50 bills in 28 states, as Axios' Jeff Tracy reported last month.The other side: Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) tried to create pathways for transgender athletes to still compete despite what he termed an "11th-hour" amendment, but those attempts failed."The message that the bill sends is an ugly message of exclusion telling trans kids that who they are is not OK and that they need to change who they are and if they don't ... and something happens to them, it's their own fault," said Smith, per WUSF.Equality Florida spokesman Michael Womack told Axios that lawmakers passed the bill "when they thought people weren't watching.""This is not how the government is supposed to function; this is not how a bill is supposed to be passed."WomackThe bottom line: With this move, our state once again finds itself at the center of the post-Trump culture war raging across America.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Florida Senate passes bill that would delay law allowing college athletes to get endorsements

    The state's law allowing athletes to make money on their image rights goes into effect in July. But that could now get delayed by a year.

  • CBS News poll: Viewers approve of President Biden's speech amid spending, police reform proposals

    A new CBS News poll found the majority of people who watched President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress approved of the address. The speech comes as the president is proposing two large spending plans and urging police reform. Yahoo News senior national reporter and producer Marquise Francis joins "CBSN AM" to talk about reaction to the speech.

  • FBI defends 'suicide by cop' designation for 2017 baseball field shooting

    The FBI insisted that their "suicide by cop" designation was right, while also admitting officials might have handled the investigation differently if the shooting happened today.

  • Biden Says White Supremacists Have Replaced Jihadists as ‘Most Lethal Terrorist Threat’ to U.S.

    President Biden labeled terrorism by “white supremacists” the “most lethal terrorist threat” to the U.S., during his address to a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday. Biden initially described an evolving terrorist threat from Al-Qaeda and other jihadist groups, before pivoting to white supremacy. “Make no mistake – the terrorist threat has evolved beyond Afghanistan since 2001 and we will remain vigilant against threats to the United States, wherever they come from. Al Qaeda and ISIS are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, and other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond,” Biden said in prepared remarks released by the White House. “And, we won’t ignore what our own intelligence agencies have determined – the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism,” Biden added in the remarks. While delivering the speech to Congress, Biden slightly departed from the prepared script, saying that “white supremacy is terrorism.” Biden’s remarks echo comments by FBI director Christopher Wray in March congressional testimony. “The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it’s not going away any time soon,” Wray said at the time. “We viewed it as such a critical threat that back in June 2019 we elevated racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism to our highest threat priority, on the same level as ISIS and homegrown violent extremists.” However, Wray said that while the biggest part of the FBI’s domestic terrorism cases involve white supremacists, not all domestic terrorists could be classified as such. “One of the things we struggle with in particular is that more and more, the ideologies, if you will, that are motivating these violent extremists are less and less coherent, less and less linear, less and less easy to pin down,” Wray said. “In some cases it seems like people coming up with their own customized belief system – a little bit of this, a little bit of that – and they put it together, maybe combined with some personal grievance that’s happened to them in their lives, and that drives them.”

  • Iowa police clarify traffic stop before trooper's death

    A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant was initially pulled over after being spotted speeding and illegally driving without an ignition interlock device that tests whether someone has been drinking alcohol, a police spokesman clarified Wednesday. Authorities previously said that Michael Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred. Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said Wednesday that was a misstatement — that Lang wasn’t barred from driving but was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, because of his history of drunken driving.

  • Teen stabbed in back while trying to rob people: Police

    A teenager is recovering after police say he was stabbed multiple times while trying to rob people at a South Philadelphia playground.

  • Trump says Giuliani 'a great patriot' after raid

    Former President Donald Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that Rudy Giuliani was "the greatest mayor in the history of New York” and “a great patriot.” (April 29)

  • Biden administration to announce plan to ban menthol cigarettes -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive marketing of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a briefing on Thursday with lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The agency faces a Thursday court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes.

  • Idaho lawmakers pass bill to kill most of state's wolf population

    Idaho lawmakers have approved a bill authorizing the state to kill up to 90% of its wolf population, a measure championed by farmers and cattle ranchers that will become law if signed by the governor in the coming days. Governor Brad Little has not indicated whether or not he supports the legislation and a spokeswoman said the office did not comment on bills awaiting his signature. The Idaho House of Representatives this week voted 58-11 to approve the fast-tracked legislation, which passed the state senate last week with backing from the agricultural sector, who say the wolves are killing or scaring off sheep, cattle and other farm animals.

  • U.S. SEC enforcement head resigns after five days on the job

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alex Oh, who last week became the first woman of color to lead the U.S. securities watchdog's enforcement division resigned on Wednesday due to potential conflicts of interest created by her previous work as a lawyer, according to the agency and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The unusual turn of events is a blow for new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler, for whom Oh was among his first big hires, and underscores the challenges of filling top agency roles with Wall Street defense attorneys. In her resignation letter to Gensler on Wednesday, shared with reporters, Oh said a "development" relating to one of her previous cases would be "an unwelcome distraction to the important work of the Division."

  • ACLU invokes Eric Garner in opposition to Biden menthol ban

    The ACLU is concerned that the Biden administration's nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products would "foster an underground market" that would disproportionately harm people of color due to over-policing.Why it matters: The group invoked the death of Eric Garner, who died when an officer held him in a chokehold after he allegedly sold cigarettes outside a convenience store, as well as George Floyd's death, who was killed by an officer kneeling on his neck after he tried to pay for a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “At this pivotal moment, as the public demands an end to police violence erupting from minor offenses, we call on the Biden administration to rethink its approach and employ harm reduction strategies over a ban that will lead to criminalization," ACLU senior legislative counsel Aamra Ahmad said in a statement. "As we approach the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd — only a few years removed from the killing of Eric Garner, a Black man killed by NYPD for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes — the racially disparate impact of the criminal legal system has captured the nation’s attention."“Time and time again, we see encounters with police over minor offenses — for Daunte Wright it was expired tags, for George Floyd it was using a counterfeit bill, for Eric Garner it was selling loose cigarettes — result in a killing."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

    NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Hospital beds that become available, especially in intensive care units (ICUs), are snapped up in minutes.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert produced a space blanket and covered her lap with it during Biden's address to Congress

    The freshman lawmaker live-tweeted the speech from inside the House Chamber and visibly shook her head when Biden began discussing gun control.

  • Vietnamese-Owned Restaurant in California Vandalized, Left With Racist Note

    A Vietnamese family-owned restaurant in Sunnyvale, Calif. was recently vandalized and left with a disturbing message spewing anti-Asian hate. Charlie Tran, co-owner of Le Bon, found the establishment vandalized and its front window destroyed on Sunday afternoon, KTVU reported. Le Bon co-owner and executive chef Jeffrey Nguyen was also shocked that such an incident could happen to them in their community.

  • Ted Cruz seemingly asleep during Biden address draws online mockery

    “Texas, are you watching?” one Twitter user wrote of the Republican Cruz. Republican Senator Ted Cruz appeared to have fallen asleep during President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress Wednesday night, immediately earning the scorn of social media users. “Texas, are you watching?” one Twitter user wrote.