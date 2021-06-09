The U.S. will reportedly purchase 500 million Pfizer doses, donate them worldwide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden.
Joe Biden. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is about to ramp up its global COVID-19 vaccine donation efforts, three people familiar with the Biden administration's plans told The Washington Post.

Biden will reportedly announce during a Group of Seven meeting in the United Kingdom this week that the U.S. will purchase 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and designate them specifically for worldwide distribution over the next year. The White House had previously said it would share 80 million doses with other countries by the end of June, so this appears to be a significant development as the gap in vaccine accessibility between rich and poor countries grows more glaring.

CNN's Kaitlin Collins reports that about 40 percent of the future doses will go out this year, and The Associated Press notes the remaining doses are slated for delivery in the first half of 2022. Read more at The Washington Post.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: AP source: US to share Pfizer doses globally

    The U.S. will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year. LONDON — The U.K. has recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since late February, suggesting the Delta variant is spreading widely across the country.

  • If COVID-19 trends continue, it could be years before virus is controlled: PAHO

    If the spread of COVID-19 continues at current rates it will be years before the virus is controlled in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as it called for countries to share excess vaccine doses. There were almost 1.2 million new cases and 34,000 deaths in the region last week, and four of the five countries with the highest death counts worldwide are in the Americas, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during the organization's weekly news conference. "If current trends continue, the health, social and economic disparities in our region will grow even larger, and it will be years before we control this virus in the Americas," Etienne said.

  • Coronavirus wave takes Haiti, yet to begin vaccinations, by surprise

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - For more than a year, Haiti escaped the worst ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting few cases and fatalities - a rare break for the poorest country in the Americas, which has so often been beset by misfortune. COVID-19 treatment centers closed for lack of patients, Haitians resumed life as normal, and the government hesitated to even accept its allotment of free AstraZeneca vaccines through the U.N.-backed COVAX mechanism due to safety and logistical concerns. Now, though, as some countries are already moving into a post-pandemic phase thanks to vaccination campaigns, Haiti is grappling with its first serious outbreak.

  • AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general

    The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct. The State Bar of Texas initially declined to take up a Democratic Party activist's complaint that Paxton's petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to block Joe Biden’s victory was frivolous and unethical.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Record one million vaccine appointments made in single day after over-25s invited

    Andrew Lloyd Webber 'prepared to be arrested' over restrictions MPs fear restrictive rules will replace Covid laws Millions in hotspots urged to stay close to home Unions demand return of face masks in classrooms No 10 won't rule out overseas holiday for Boris Johnson Tuesday saw a record one million vaccine appointments booked as over-25s raced to secure their jabs. NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens called it a “Glastonbury-style rush” as a total of 1,082,596 first and second doses

  • Biden urged to renominate donor who flunked ambassador confirmation under Obama

    Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) has asked President Biden to nominate George Tsunis, a New York hotel executive and major Democratic donor, for an ambassadorship, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez has the ability to slow-walk any ambassadorial nominee, giving the White House plenty of reasons to placate him on one specific candidate. Tsunis has a checkered political history, though.Get market news worthy of yo

  • U.S. signs $1.2 billion deal for 1.7 million courses of Merck's experimental COVID-19 drug

    The oral antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, aims to stop COVID-19 from progressing and can be given early in the course of the disease, similar to Tamiflu to treat influenza. The treatment course being tested in the trial is an oral dose given every 12 hours for five days. Merck expects to have more than 10 million courses of the therapy available by the end of this year and said it was in discussions with other countries interested in advance purchase agreements for molnupiravir.

  • Democrats turn to Congress in fight against Texas Republicans’ voting bill

    As Texans wait to see what’s in store for a special session on elections, a voter access bill faces uphill fight in U.S. Senate.

  • Barack Obama praises his daughters' take on 'cancel culture': They 'don't expect everybody to be perfect'

    In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Barack Obama said his daughters, Sasha and Malia, are "so much wiser" than he was when he was younger.

  • The U.K. had a 'vaccine-only strategy.' It was working — until a new variant took hold.

    "We are a country with a vaccine-only strategy, and we’ve imported a variant that is more transmissible and more likely to escape,” said one epidemiologist.

  • 'This IS INSANE': Africa desperately short of COVID vaccine

    In the global race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, Africa is tragically at the back of the pack. In fact, it has barely gotten out of the starting blocks. In South Africa, which has the continent’s most robust economy and its biggest coronavirus caseload, just 0.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to a worldwide tracker kept by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Scottish study underscores rarity of blood disorders after Astra vaccine

    A study of side effects following vaccination with AstraZeneca's anti-COVID-19 shot in Scotland found only an association with a largely harmless bleeding condition and no link to brain clots, underscoring the rarity of potential complications. A group of researchers led by University of Edinburgh Professor Aziz Sheikh, who tracked the health of 5.4 million people in Scotland, found that about one additional case of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) per 100,000 people occurred after the first injection with the of Astra vaccine.

  • Singer R. Kelly tells judge he fired two defense lawyers as trial looms

    R. Kelly told a federal judge on Wednesday that he fired two of his defense lawyers, exposing deep rifts in the singer's legal defense team ahead of his August sex abuse trial in New York. Kelly confirmed to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn that he fired Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, leaving him with two defense lawyers. "Is that what your wish is?" Donnelly asked Kelly during a hearing conducted by telephone.

  • Japan, Australia share China concerns, augment defense ties

    Japan and Australia on Wednesday shared concern about China’s increasingly assertive actions in regional seas and expressed strong objections to “coercive or destabilizing” behavior. Foreign and defense ministers from the two countries agreed in the online talks to strengthen their security ties as China presses its claims to contested areas in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after the talks that the officials shared their concerns about China's activity in the East and South China Seas as a challenge to the international community.

  • Ex-Mossad director dismisses China threat, criticizing hardline U.S policy

    Just days after stepping down as director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Yossi Cohen criticized U.S. policy toward China and hinted it was too hardline.Why it matters: In a lecture on Monday, Cohen said he'd discussed China with many senior U.S. officials but always ended the conversations with more questions than answers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“If there is anybody here who knows what the U.S. wants from China, I would be happy to hea

  • Sen. Cornyn says background check talks with Sen. Murphy have ended

    Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Wednesday that bipartisan talks with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on firearm background checks have ended, CNN reports.Why it matters: Cornyn and Murphy were previously said to have been negotiating the issue and seeking a pathway forward on closing certain loopholes, per NBC. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The House passed an expanded background check bill in March, but it was always unlikely to get the necessary 60 vote

  • Covid hospitalisations are going up, warns Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has warned that Covid hospitalisations are rising, as the scientist behind the first lockdown said admissions could hit the same heights as last winter. The Prime Minister on Wednesday suggested it was too early to say whether restrictions can be lifted on June 21, as data on whether vaccines offer enough protection against the Indian or "delta" variant are still being assessed. It came as the Government reported 7,540 new cases on Wednesday – the highest single-day rise since Feb

  • GOP congressman praises Buttigieg for helping 'tone down the rhetoric in D.C.'

    GOP congressman praises Buttigieg for helping 'tone down the rhetoric in D.C.'

  • Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion lawsuit in Macau

    American casino giant Las Vegas Sands is facing a $12 billion lawsuit in a Macau court.Former partner Asian American Entertainment Corporation alleges that Sands breached their contract in order to obtain a casino license in Macau.They're seeking damages worth some 70% of Sands' Macau profits from 2004 to 2022.The case dates back to 2001, when Sands and Asian American jointly submitted a bid for a casino in the former Portuguese colony, the only legal gambling destination in China.According to the lawsuit, Sands switched partners during the process, and teamed up with Hong Kong's Galaxy Entertainment group instead.Sands and Galaxy later went on to win the coveted casino license with a submission Asian American claims was nearly identical to the one they had drafted together.The lawsuit comes as the casino titan faces plummeting revenue due to travel restrictions, and just a few months before its license in Macau expires.Sands has been battling Asian American's claims since 2007, when the case was first launched in the United States.The case there was dismissed for statute of limitations and procedural reasons and later lodged in Macau.The company declined to comment, but has consistently maintained that the case has "no merit."The trial is set to begin on June 16.

  • Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12

    Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial. The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said. Based on safety, tolerability and the immune response generated by 144 children in a phase I study of the two-dose shot, Pfizer said it will test a dose of 10 micrograms in children between 5 and 11 years of age, and 3 micrograms for the age group of 6 months to 5.