U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court on spy charges

American journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Moscow court Tuesday to appeal charges of espionage which he, the U.S. government and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, strenuously deny.

Gershkovich, the first U.S. journalist to be detained in Russia since the Cold War, was detained while reporting in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on March 29. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on espionage charges.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on April 18, 2023. / Credit: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. government declared Gershkovich "wrongfully detained" about a week ago, meaning a designated office within the U.S. State Department will lead efforts to secure his release.

The Moscow City Court was considering his appeal on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden condemned Gershkovich's detention and spoke to his parents last week.

"We're making it real clear that it's totally illegal what's happening, and we declared it so," Mr. Biden said.

On Tuesday, U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said she visited Gershkovich in prison, the first time since his detention. She reiterated the U.S.' call for his immediate release and said "he is in good health and remains strong."

