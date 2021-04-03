U.S. reports 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day for first time

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read

For the first time since the United States' COVID-19 vaccine drive began, 4 million doses were reported administered in a single day Friday, signaling that the campaign is continuing to ramp up. BuzzFeed News' vaccination tracker shows the 7-day average of doses given is now above 3 million, another milestone for the country.

The pace of vaccinations is crucial given that COVID-19 infections are trending upwards, as well. More than 104 million people in the U.S. have now received at least one dose of the three available vaccines, while nearly 60 million people are fully vaccinated, data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

