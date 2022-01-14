U.S. reports case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a wild bird

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday confirmed the first case of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in a wild bird since 2016, in South Carolina.

The strain, Eurasian H5 avian influenza, was found in a wild American wigeon in Colleton County, South Carolina, the agency said in a statement. It advised poultry producers to review safety measures to assure the health of their birds.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)