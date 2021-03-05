U.S. Representative Swalwell sues Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection

FILE PHOTO: Impeachment trial of former U.S. President Trump continues in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell is suing former President Donald Trump, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and others over the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when violent protesters attempted to stop the counting of electoral ballots.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges that the deadly attack was a "direct and foreseeable consequence" of unlawful actions by Trump, Giuliani, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr, Republican Congressman Mo Brooks and others.

Swalwell was one of the impeachment managers who last month attempted to persuade the U.S. Senate to block Trump from holding the office of president again, saying Trump incited the violence. The Senate, though, voted to acquit Trump. Swalwell is the second lawmaker to sue Trump over the insurrection.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Eric Swalwell sues Trump and allies for violating civil rights with Jan. 6 incitement

    A Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit against former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-S.C.) on Thursday alleging that they and others are "responsible for the injury and destruction" of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who served as one of the House's impeachment managers, adds to the mounting legal exposure Trump has found himself facing since leaving office.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was the first lawmaker to sue Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot, accusing the former president in a suit brought by the NAACP of violating the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act by trying to prevent Congress from carrying out its official duties.Trump is also under criminal investigation by the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia for his efforts to pressure officials to overturn the results of the election, in addition to the ongoing legal scrutiny he faces in New York for his business dealings.Details: The lawsuit — filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the law firm KaiserDillon PLLC — accuses Trump and his allies of conspiring to violate the civil rights of the defendants."As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, " the complaint alleges.Swalwell alleges that the defendants, "by force, intimidation, or threat, agreed and conspired with one another to undertake a course of action to prevent" Joe Biden from being certified as the election winner and holding office.Trump and Brooks are being sued in their "personal capacity." The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and a requirement that the defendants provide written notice seven days in advance of a rally or public event hosted on an election day. Between the lines: The lawsuit is being brought under the 1985 revisions to the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, as well as stated causes of action.Read the full suit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Florida’s minimum mandatory sentences need a hard look | Editorial

    In theory, minimum mandatory sentencing laws ensure that criminal penalties are handed down evenly. In reality, they can create glaringly unjust outcomes like in the case of Kyle Moran, who committed murder as a teenager, spent more than two decades in prison and has rebuilt his life since his release. Now he appears headed back to prison, condemned by a minimum mandatory law that leaves no ...

  • "Cat in the Hat" puts cash in the bank for GOP

    The House Republicans’ campaign arm is offering donors copies of the Dr. Seuss classic “The Cat in the Hat," seeking to capitalize on a new front in the culture war.Why it matters: The offer, while gimmicky, shows how potent appeals to “cancel culture” can be for grassroots Republicans, even amid debates about more weighty policy matters like coronavirus relief and voting rights.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What’s happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee is sending the books to donors who give $25 to GOP efforts to retake the House.“We won’t be able to speak or think freely by the time the Dems are through. Chip in $25 now and we’ll send ‘Cat in the Hat' right to you,” the NRCC writes in the final verse of a Seussian passage on its online donation page.The committee has sent three fundraising emails and hundreds of texts this week. It's seeking to capitalize on consternation over the decision by Seuss’ publisher to cease printing six books deemed racially or culturally insensitive."The Cat in the Hat" was not among them.The big picture: The Seuss controversy is just the latest front in the cultural battles.It touches upon published works some consider anachronistic and offensive toward marginalized communities.Opposition to “cancel culture” has become a rallying cry for much of the political right, which has railed against social media companies for cracking down on content deemed culturally out of bounds."The Liberal mob wants to cancel the Fourth of July," the NRCC wrote in a fundraising email last year. "The Radical Left wants to cancel Christmas for good," declared another in late November.The potency of this particular flashpoint was evident Thursday morning, when 11 of the top 12 best-selling books on Amazon were Dr. Seuss works.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that it has arrested Federico Klein, one of former President Donald Trump's appointees to the U.S. Department of State, for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Klein, 42, was picked up by federal agents in Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the FBI's field office in Washington, D.C. Details on the charges against him and his alleged role in the deadly riot were not immediately available. It was unclear whether Klein has obtained legal representation.

  • The Latest: AP poll: Americans back Biden's virus response

    Joe Biden has a 60% approval rating of his job performance from Americans and even more backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has made the pandemic his central focus, urging Americans to follow stringent social distancing and mask guidelines and vowing to speed up distribution of critical vaccines.

  • ‘Another success’ as Florida’s vaccine rollout ramps up | Editorial

    Wednesday’s opening of a new federally-run vaccination site in Tampa marked another success in the yearlong effort to fight the coronavirus. Coming in the wake of a deal brokered by the Biden administration to vastly increase supplies of a third vaccine, the development reflects what can happen with a White House engaged on stemming the pandemic. This is good news, but the effort in Florida ...

  • Projects GOP tied to Pelosi, Schumer dropped from virus bill

    Republicans opposing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed the House have pointed to two transportation projects as examples of pork that would politically benefit Democrats leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said the Senate Parliamentarian has ruled that a subway extension through downtown San Jose did not meet requirements for inclusion in the bill because it is part of a pilot project. The parliamentarians rulings are generally respected by the Senate.

  • Denton police officer arrested by FBI on child pornography charge, authorities say

    A Denton police officer was arrested on a child pornography charge, authorities say.

  • Pelosi: National Guard should stay long as needed

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the National Guard troops protecting the Capitol should stay as long as they are needed amid a new threat of another mob attack. (March 4)

  • Alpine F1 Gets Its Insurance Policy for Recovering Fernando Alonso

    Formula 1 veteran Kvyat added as a reserve driver for any time off Alonso might need following offseason cycling accident.

  • FBI: Trump-appointed State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    The FBI on Thursday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein, a Trump appointee who worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to a court filing.Why it matters: The 42-year-old Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the insurrection, which led to the former president's second impeachment and charges against over 300 people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to resigning from the State Department on Jan. 19, Klein — whose arrest was first reported by Politico — worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs and possessed a "Top Secret" security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the FBI affidavit.Surveillance video from Jan. 6 allegedly captured Klein attempting to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters. Police body cameras showed that Klein "physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd," according to the affidavit.Body camera and open-source footage captured Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer and "inciting the mob" — including by calling for "fresh people" at the front of the crowd — in his attempts to breach the police line.The bottom line: Klein was arrested on charges that include unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.Read the full affidavit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/04/2021

  • Pence no longer is Trump’s vice president, but he’s still Trump’s most ardent boot licker | Opinion

    Last month I wrote about how former Vice President Mike Pence, while he may have been a potential target of the Jan 6. Capitol insurrectionists, was no hero.

  • Meet Fenna! Jill and Derick Dillard Add a Puppy to Their Family of 4

    Jill and Derick Dillard share two sons, Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3

  • 9 of the Best Outdoor Rugs That Literally Ground Any Space

    High-traffic areas are about to meet their matchOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Suspects Who Beat Asian Pizzeria Owner Unconscious in Pennsylvania Identified

    Three suspects have been identified in connection with a violent robbery that allegedly left a pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania unconscious last month. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred outside Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria at 674 E. Marshall Street on Feb. 19. ﻿Ying Ngov, 56, was working when she spotted three young men looking at her business that night.

  • Trump State Department Aide Federico Klein Arrested In Capitol Riot

    Charges include assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6 mob insurrection.

  • How soon after coronavirus infection should you get a COVID vaccine?

    You definitely can’t get vaccinated if you currently have coronavirus.

  • Buckingham Palace to investigate Duchess of Sussex bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied several members of her staff, it has been announced. A spokesman said they were “clearly very concerned” about allegations that Meghan, 39, had forced out two PAs and undermined the confidence of a third during her time as a working royal. Aides had expressed concerns about how such matters were handled by the palace, expressing concern that nothing was done at the time to investigate the situation, and that nothing had been done since to protect staff against the possibility of bullying by a member of the Royal Family. Buckingham Palace confirmed that its HR team would now look into the circumstances outlined in various allegations leaked to The Times. It said: “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”