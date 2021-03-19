U.S. Representative Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct -Washington Post

Problem Solvers Caucus speak on Coronavirus package in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Tom Reed, who has been mulling a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former insurance company lobbyist, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Nicolette Davis, who now serves in the U.S. military, told the newspaper that in 2017 Reed inappropriately placed his hand on her during a "networking trip" in Minneapolis.

"A drunk congressman is rubbing my back," the newspaper quoted Davis texting a co-worker at the time. "HELP HELP."

"This account of my actions is not accurate," Reed said in a statement, declining to answer further questions.

Davis could not be reached for immediate comment.

Cuomo, who would be up for re-election in November 2022, is under increasing pressure to resign following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and that he had concealed the number of New York state nursing home deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigations into those allegations are ongoing.

Reed, 49, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and has gained a reputation of being a moderate Republican willing to work with Democrats on some issues.

He is a member of the "Problem Solvers Caucus" that late last year played a role in the crafting of an emergency relief package to address the pandemic.

(This story removes extraneous word in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • An Army lieutenant says New York Rep. Tom Reed sexually harassed her when she was a junior lobbyist

    "A drunk congressman is rubbing my back," Nicolette Davis texted a coworker about an interaction with Reed in 2017, adding, "HELP HELP."

  • Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct

    U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York, is accused of rubbing a female lobbyist's back and unhooking her bra, without her consent, at a networking event in a Minneapolis pub in 2017. The lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, told The Washington Post that Reed appeared to be drunk as he pawed her back and leg as the two were seated next to each other during a networking trip. Reed fumbled with her bra before pinching the clasp through her blouse and unhooking it, then moved his hand to her thigh, she said.

  • Where is Chelsea? Man’s car stolen with puppy inside at Raleigh gas station

    His year-and-a-half-old white and brown schnauzer-poodle mix has been his emotional support animal since just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

  • Biden addresses COVID-19 disparity among Black Americans during Atlanta visit

    “Science is back,” declared President Joe Biden as he and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Centers for Disease Control headquarters in Atlanta on Friday. This is one of the stops Biden made while in the city responding to a shooting that occurred this week and targeted Asian Americans. Tune in as President Biden delivers remarks from Atlanta, Georgia.

  • Demi Lovato Reveals She Was Within Minutes of Dying Following Overdose

    Demi Lovato opens up about her 2018 overdose in a new interview with ‘CBS Sunday Morning.’ In a sneak peek at the sit-down, which will air in full on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer says she was within minutes of dying and she’s ‘grateful’ to be alive. The former Disney star’s new docu-series, ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,’ premiered at SXSW earlier this week and in it, Demi reveals she is no longer sober. ET sat down with the film’s director, Michael D. Ratner, and he opened up about the bombshell revelation.

  • Teen dies after woman disconnects ventilator for 10 hours, South Carolina cops say

    The 13-year-old needed the device to breathe, according to authorities.

  • Idaho Legislature shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

    The Idaho Legislature voted Friday to shut down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Lawmakers in the House and Senate made the move to recess until April 6 with significant unfinished business, including setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut. “The House has had several positive tests, so it is probably prudent that the House take a step back for a couple weeks until things calm down and it’s not hot around here for COVID,” House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said before the votes.

  • What is a derecho? An atmospheric scientist explains these rare but dangerous storm systems

    A derecho moves across central Kansas on July 3, 2005. Jim Reed/Corbis via Getty ImagesThunderstorms are common across North America, especially in warm weather months. About 10% of them become severe, meaning they produce hail 1 inch or greater in diameter, winds gusting in excess of 50 knots (57.5 miles per hour), or a tornado. The U.S. recently has experienced three rarer events: organized lines of thunderstorms with widespread damaging winds, known as derechos. Derechos occur fairly regularly over large parts of the U.S. each year, most commonly from April through August. Dennis Cain/NOAA Derechos occur mainly across the central and eastern U.S., where many locations are affected one to two times per year on average. They can produce significant damage to structures and sometimes cause “blowdowns” of millions of trees. Pennsylvania and New Jersey received the brunt of a derecho on June 3, 2020, that killed four people and left nearly a million without power across the mid-Atlantic region. In the West, derechos are less common, but Colorado – where I serve as state climatologist and director of the Colorado Climate Center – experienced a rare and powerful derecho on June 6 that generated winds exceeding 100 miles per hour in some locations. And on August 10, a derecho rolled across Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, generating rare “particularly dangerous situation” warnings from forecasters and registering wind gusts as high as 130 miles per hour. Derechos have also been observed and analyzed in many other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia and South America. They are an important and active research area in meteorology. Here’s what we know about these unusual storms. A massive derecho in June 2012 developed in northern Illinois and traveled to the mid-Atlantic coast, killing 22 and causing billion to billion in damages. Walls of wind Scientists have long recognized that organized lines of thunderstorms can produce widespread damaging winds. Gustav Hinrichs, a professor at the University of Iowa, analyzed severe winds in the 1870s and 1880s and identified that many destructive storms were produced by straight-line winds rather than by tornadoes, in which winds rotate. Because the word “tornado,” of Spanish origin, was already in common usage, Hinrichs proposed “derecho” – Spanish for “straight ahead” – for damaging windstorms not associated with tornadoes. In 1987, meteorologists defined what qualified as a derecho. They proposed that for a storm system to be classified as a derecho, it had to produce severe winds – 57.5 mph (26 meters per second) or greater – and those intense winds had to extend over a path at least 250 miles (400 kilometers) long, with no more than three hours separating individual severe wind reports. Derechos are almost always caused by a type of weather system known as a bow echo, which has the shape of an archer’s bow on radar images. These in turn are a specific type of mesoscale convective system, a term that describes large, organized groupings of storms. Researchers are studying whether and how climate change is affecting weather hazards from thunderstorms. Although some aspects of mesoscale convective systems, such as the amount of rainfall they produce, are very likely to change with continued warming, it’s not yet clear how future climate change may affect the likelihood or intensity of derechos. Speeding across the landscape The term “derecho” vaulted into public awareness in June 2012, when one of the most destructive derechos in U.S. history formed in the Midwest and traveled some 700 miles in 12 hours, eventually making a direct impact on the Washington, D.C. area. This event killed 22 people and caused millions of power outages. Top: Radar imagery every two hours, from 1600 UTC 29 June to 0400 UTC 30 June 2012, combined to show the progression of a derecho-producing bow echo across the central and eastern US. Bottom: Severe wind reports for the 29-30 June 2012 derecho, colored by wind speed. Schumacher and Rasmussen, 2020, adapted from Guastini and Bosart 2016, CC BY-ND Only a few recorded derechos had occurred in the western U.S. prior to June 6, 2020. On that day, a line of strong thunderstorms developed in eastern Utah and western Colorado in the late morning. This was unusual in itself, as storms in this region tend to be less organized and occur later in the day. The thunderstorms continued to organize and moved northeastward across the Rocky Mountains. This was even more unusual: Derecho-producing lines of storms are driven by a pool of cold air near the ground, which would typically be disrupted by a mountain range as tall as the Rockies. In this case, the line remained organized. As the line of storms emerged to the east of the mountains, it caused widespread wind damage in the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado. It then strengthened further as it proceeded north-northeastward across eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and the Dakotas. In total there were nearly 350 reports of severe winds, including 44 of 75 miles per hour (about 34 meters per second) or greater. The strongest reported gust was 110 mph at Winter Park ski area in the Colorado Rockies. Of these reports, 95 came from Colorado – by far the most severe wind reports ever from a single thunderstorm system. Animation showing the development and evolution of the 6-7 June 2020 western derecho. Radar reflectivity is shown in the color shading, with National Weather Service warnings shown in the colored outlines (yellow polygons indicate severe thunderstorm warnings). Source: Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Coloradans are accustomed to big weather, including strong winds in the mountains and foothills. Some of these winds are generated by flow down mountain slopes, localized thunderstorm microbursts, or even “bomb cyclones.” Western thunderstorms more commonly produce hailstorms and tornadoes, so it was very unusual to have a broad swath of the state experience damaging straight-line winds that extended from west of the Rockies all the way to the Dakotas. Damage comparable to a hurricane Derechos are challenging to predict. On days when derechos form, it is often uncertain whether any storms will form at all. But if they do, the chance exists for explosive development of intense winds. Forecasters did not anticipate the historic June 2012 derecho until it was already underway. For the western derecho on June 6, 2020, outlooks showed an enhanced potential for severe storms in Nebraska and the Dakotas two to three days in advance. However, the outlooks didn’t highlight the potential for destructive winds farther south in Colorado until the morning that the derecho formed. Once a line of storms has begun to develop, however, the National Weather Service routinely issues highly accurate severe thunderstorm warnings 30 to 60 minutes ahead of the arrival of intense winds, alerting the public to take precautions. Communities, first responders and utilities may have only a few hours to prepare for an oncoming derecho, so it is important to know how to receive severe thunderstorm warnings, such as TV, radio and smartphone alerts, and to take these warnings seriously. Tornadoes and tornado warnings often get the most attention, but lines of severe thunderstorms can also pack a major punch. This is an updated version of an article originally published on June 15, 2020. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Russ Schumacher, Colorado State University. Read more:Why the Great Plains has such epic weather​Tornadoes that strike at night are more deadly and require more effective warning systemsWhat makes the wind? Russ Schumacher receives funding from the National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for research on high impact weather, and from the Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station for research, education, and outreach related to Colorado's climate.

  • Who’s cutting Medicare? Democrats, unless Republicans agree with their fix

    Capitol Hill Democrats, as well as Obama's Democratic successor in President Joe Biden, are finding out this week how tough that idea can be, waiving the requirement in the House and hoping Republicans won't play hardball on it in the Senate.

  • Former UCLA soccer coach gets 8 months in prison in U.S. college scandal

    A former men's soccer coach at the University of California, Los Angeles was sentenced on Friday to eight months in prison after admitting he accepted $200,000 in bribes to facilitate the admission of two students as fake athletic recruits. Jorge Salcedo, 48, is among several sports coaches at top universities, including Yale and Georgetown, who federal prosecutors in Boston have brought charges against related to the U.S. college admissions scandal. He is one of 57 people charged over a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to fraudulently secure their children's college admissions.

  • ‘Treacherous little backstabber’: Ana Navarro and Piers Morgan get into it on Twitter

    Ana Navarro is known for speaking her mind on just about everything.

  • Colombian police capture sister of Clan del Golfo leader Otoniel

    Colombian police have captured the sister of the leader of Clan del Golfo, the country's largest drug-trafficking group, with assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, after a court in Florida requested her extradition, a senior official said on Thursday. Nini Johana Usuga, the sister of Clan del Golfo leader Dairo Antonio Usuga, who is known as Otoniel, was captured on Wednesday night in Sabaneta, a municipality close to Colombia's second city Medellin, General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of Colombia's police, told journalists.

  • GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Slams Chip Roy's 'Disgraceful' Comments About China

    The House Republican went on a rant against Chinese communism during a hearing about surging violence against Asian Americans.

  • Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

    Pakistan's army chief called on Thursday for arch rivals India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation, an overture towards New Delhi that follows an unexpected joint ceasefire announcement last month between the two countries' militaries. General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a "conducive environment", and said Washington had a role to play in ending regional conflicts. Pakistan and India, both nuclear armed countries, have fought three wars and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically when they sent combat planes into each other's territory.

  • Florida Photographer Unknowingly Captures Incredible Giant Manta Ray Photobomb

    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a giant manta ray!

  • Scott Disick Claims Sofia Richie Gave Him an Ultimatum to Choose Her or Kourtney Kardashian

    On Thursday’s season 20 premiere of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardahsians,’ Scott Disick explains that his relationship with Sofia Richie came to an end after he says she told him he had to pick between her and his family life with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Also during the episode, Khloe Kardashian reveals that she almost miscarried when she was pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True.

  • On anniversary of Obama visit, Cubans fret over whether Biden will resume detente

    Five years after former U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit to Havana, many Cubans hope Joe Biden will also pursue detente but fret he will not do so as energetically after recent White House announcements. Obama visited Havana in March 2016, the first trip by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years. His successor Donald Trump unraveled that detente and tightened the crippling U.S. trade embargo on Cuba, arguing that he would force democratic change.

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • Welcome to Europe's largest onshore wind project

    This is Europe's largest onshore wind project."It consists of 277 separate wind turbines and is Europe's largest project of its type ever built." The Fosen wind park is a collection of six wind farms - located in Norway’s coastal Trøndelag county - which produce enough energy to power over a million homes. Location: Trondelag, NorwayNorwegian state-owned hydropower company, Statkraft, holds a majority stake in the project and has been responsible for its development. Construction started in 2016, and required approximately 2.5 million man hours to complete.David Flood is Statkraft’s senior vice president of European wind and solar in north-west Europe."Completing the Fosen project was extremely complex in terms of the technical challenges and the logistics. I mean firstly, the terrain is very mountainous and wasn't easily accessible so there were several barriers to getting in and starting construction and at the same time, of course, it's very important to take care that the impact on nature was kept to a minimum. The project was completed over three seasons each year, as a large part of the year the Norwegian winter prevents certain work from taking place as well."The company says the turbines are capable of producing a total of 3.6 Terawatt-hours of renewable energy every year…cutting greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 1.9 million tons per annum. That’s equivalent to taking some 862,000 petrol cars off the road.

  • Team Biden’s First Big China Meeting Descends Into Chaos

    Frederic Brown/AFP via Getty The Biden administration’s first senior-level meeting with China quickly deteriorated into finger-pointing between Chinese and American officials, according to reporters present at the talks.Amid heightened U.S.-China tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with their Chinese counterparts, State Councilor Wang Yi and foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, in Alaska on Thursday. The U.S. officials stopped in Anchorage to attend the talks on their way back from trips to South Korea and Japan.In his opening remarks, Blinken reportedly criticized China for its treatment of Uyghur minorities, its cyber attacks against the U.S., and its tight grasp on Hong Kong.According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Jiechi responded by saying that the U.S. is the “champion” of cyber attacks, that it has a “deeply rooted human rights problem”—including its history of killing Black people—and that the country doesn’t represent “global public opinion.”🚨 Frosty opening to Biden delegation mtg with China. US is the champion of cyber attacks, doesn't represent global public opinion, and has history of killing blacks, Yang Jiechi tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. Yang says their opening remarks weren’t normal; mine neither.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021 CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood tweeted that, as camera crews were about to leave after opening remarks, Blinken asked them to stay because “he has more to add before they get down to work.”This first US-China meeting already off to a fiery start. After both sides give opening remarks, where China blasts US for a #of things including recent HK sanctions, @SecBlinken tells the cameras, which are leaving, to stay. Says he has more to add before they get down to work.— Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 18, 2021 The Alaska talks were to be a deciding factor on whether U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting next month, according to earlier reporting by Bloomberg. The fiery exchange on Thursday may have put the prospects of that meeting into question.In his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week, Blinken said that “managing our relationship with China” was “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”The Biden administration has yet to roll back Trump-era sanctions imposed on China, and Sullivan told the top Chinese diplomats on Thursday that while the U.S. does “not seek conflict” with China, “we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends,” according to Reuters. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.