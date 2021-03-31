U.S. Republican House leader resists pressure to punish Trump ally Gaetz

FILE PHOTO: Representative Matt Gaetz, (R-FL), speaks during a hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Morgan and Mark Hosenball
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Morgan and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday resisted calls to punish a staunch ally of President Donald Trump who, according to a U.S. law enforcement source, faces a federal probe into a relationship with an underage girl.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would not strip Representative Matt Gaetz of his committee assignments absent proof that the he has engaged in wrongdoing, as Democrats have demanded.

Gaetz is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for possibly violating sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old girl with which he was romantically involved, according to a U.S. enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity. Gaetz has denied wrongdoing.

The story was first reported in the New York Times.

"Those are serious implications. If it comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him, if that was the case. But right now, Matt Gaetz says that it's not true and we don't have any information. So let's get all the information," McCarthy said on Fox News.

He said he expected to speak to Gaetz later on Wednesday.

Gaetz, an outspoken 38-year-old conservative who has cast himself as an avid leader in Trump's America First movement, has denied the allegations and said in a statement that he and his family are the victims of an "organized crime extortion."

Democrats called on McCarthy to strip Gaetz of his committee assignments while the federal probe is under way, especially his seat on the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Justice Department. Gaetz also sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Gaetz denies relationship with a 17-year-old

    Gaetz alleged a former a Justice Department official — who he named on television — was trying to extort him and his family out of $25 million.

  • Iowa Democrat Rita Hart withdraws election challenge to six-vote congressional loss

    Rita Hart, a Democrat, had asked U.S. House to overturn Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' six-vote win in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

  • Man's Ebola relapse spawned dozens of new cases in Africa

    A man in Africa who developed Ebola despite receiving a vaccine recovered but suffered a relapse nearly six months later that led to 91 new cases before he died. The report adds to evidence that the deadly virus can lurk in the body long after symptoms end, and that survivors need monitoring for their own welfare and to prevent spread. Relapses like this one from the 2018-2020 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo are thought to be rare.

  • Wisconsin high court voids governor's mask mandate, settling partisan dispute

    In its 4-to-3 ruling, which voids a Feb. 4 face-covering order currently in effect, the court found that Evers effectively breached a statute that limits his emergency powers to 60 days without approval of the state legislature. "The question in this case is not whether the governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully," Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority. Evers, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency last March, which the Republican-controlled legislature never extended beyond its statutory 60-day limit.

  • Trump must face 'Apprentice' contestant's defamation lawsuit -NY court

    New York state's highest court on Tuesday cleared the way for a former contestant on "The Apprentice" to sue Donald Trump for defamation, after the former U.S. president called her a liar for accusing him of sexual assault. Trump had argued before leaving the White House on Jan. 20 that Summer Zervos could not pursue her case because a sitting president could not be sued, but the state Court of Appeals said in a brief order that "the issues presented have become moot." Zervos' case will now return to a Manhattan trial court, where her lawyers may have an opportunity to question Trump under oath.

  • Terry Rozier has outperformed his Hornets contract; should the team address that now?

    How NBA extension rules would impact what Hornets could do with Terry Rozier

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for adolescents in trial

    Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, the companies said on Wednesday, paving the way for them to seek U.S. and European approval to use the shot in this age group within weeks. The data from a clinical trial, which puts the shot ahead of other Western vaccine developers in the quest to protect children, will likely allow for its use in that group before the next school year, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement. Whether COVID-19 vaccines work and are safe to use on children is one of the big questions drugmakers are trying to answer.

  • Migrant apprehension at California-Mexico border caught on video

    FOX News correspondent William La Jeunesse reports from Otay Mesa as border agents speak out

  • Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

    A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said the boy was found unaccompanied among trees and thickets as he walked towards the border. A group of three mothers and six children were located in the same area, but none of the adults took responsibility for the boy or acknowledged him as a relative, the INM said.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • A 'super gonorrhea' vaccine is being developed by the team behind AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Experts fear a new strain of gonorrhea could become untreatable. A funding program granted millions to Oxford University to develop a vaccine.

  • 30M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbours since Britain left EU trading rules at the end of 2020.

  • Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal

    The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details Wednesday, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star. Woods suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 23 crash when he struck a raised median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Got a COVID vaccine? Here's how to treat the side effects, including pain, swelling and more

    COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects – but there are ways to minimize symptoms. Here's how to treat pain, swelling, fever and more at home.