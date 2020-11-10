U.S. Republican Senator Portman says Biden leading in enough states to win presidency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in enough states to win the U.S. presidency, and President Donald Trump's campaign must produce evidence to support allegations of election fraud, Republican Senator Rob Portman said in a statement.

The Ohio lawmaker said Trump has the right to pursue legal challenges on the results, including seeking recounts, but must produce evidence to support any allegations of widespread fraud.

He added he hoped states and courts would move "expeditiously" to resolve the matter.





