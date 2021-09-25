U.S. Republican senators slam release of Huawei's Meng

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said on Saturday the release of Huawei's finance chief raised serious questions about President Joe Biden's ability to confront the threat posed by the technology giant and the Chinese Communist Party.

Rubio, in a text message to Reuters, called on the Biden Administration to brief Congress urgently on the issue.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to China on Saturday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end the bank fraud case against her.

"The release of Ms. Meng raises serious questions about President Biden's ability and willingness to confront the threat posed by Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party," said Rubio. "We have already seen how the administration's single-minded focus on climate is causing them to downplay genocide. This is just another example of the Biden Administration's dangerously soft approach towards Beijing."

A spokesperson for the White House was not immediately available.

Meng was arrested https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-huawei/top-huawei-executive-arrested-on-u-s-request-clouding-china-trade-truce-idUSKBN1O42S1 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant, and indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran. She spent more than 1,000 days under house arrest in Canada.

The deal was also criticized by Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, who told Reuters it was more capitulation to China.

"I'm very concerned that this appears, that it could be more appeasement from the Biden Administration, more capitulation," said Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan. "Huawei is an aggressive predatory company. It's backed by the Chinese Communist Party. We have given up leverage today."

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Alex Alper; Writing by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • Tom Brady's Patriots contracts, salaries over the years

    Tom Brady is arguably the best quarterback in history but he hasn't been paid like it. Here's a look at all of Brady's contracts with the Patriots.

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

    MELINA MARA/GettySomebody’s lying, but who?The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).When asked about it on Wednesday, White House

  • Donald Trump mocks his Republican foes by sending a bizarre meme of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush's faces morphed together

    The email to supporters was sent after former President Trump blasted his presidential predecessor for sponsoring a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • Border Patrol Outraged by Biden’s Scapegoating: ‘He Just Started a War’

    President Biden earned the ire of Border Patrol agents after endorsing the false claim that they were recorded "whipping" migrants who were attempting to cross the Rio Grande.

  • Lauren Boebert Calls For Joe Biden's 'Imeachment'

    That's retty — err, pretty — embarrassing.

  • Peru’s far-left president tried to woo investors, but his actions betrayed his words | Opinion

    Peru’s far-left President Pedro Castillo deserves credit for trying to stop his country’s massive capital flight by vowing during a U.S. visit that he will not nationalize private companies. But there are good reasons why his words failed to calm down anxious investors.

  • Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

    When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, their citizens thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity. “Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding that Poland “will fight the Brussels occupier” as it fought past Nazi and Soviet occupiers.

  • Under China pressure, Taiwan opposition choses new leader

    Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party chose former leader Eric Chu as its new chairperson Saturday in an election overshadowed by increasing pressure from neighbor China. Four candidates, including incumbent chair Johnny Chiang, had competed for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing.

  • Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

    Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned.Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly Democrats who attacked it as a constitutionally dubious effort to scuttle congressional oversight. Now the shoe is on the other foot, and the GOP is making similar ar

  • Mary Trump Quips That Her Uncle's Lawyers Now Probably 'Operate Out Of Strip Malls'

    And she thanked Donald Trump for helping her sell more books by suing her.

  • House passes $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome system in blowout vote

    The House passed legislation overwhelmingly to provide $1 billion to Israel to restock its Iron Dome short-range missile defense system just days after Democrats removed the funding from a broad stopgap spending bill.

  • It's time for Israel to remove the golden handcuffs

    Why Israel should reject U.S. military aid

  • Law Expert Wonders Why A Grand Jury Isn't Mulling Sedition Charges Against Steve Bannon

    Bannon boasted on his "War Room" podcast that he told Trump before the Jan. 6 insurrection: "You need to kill this administration in the crib."

  • India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but the targets of his address were clear. “We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, wedged between Afghanistan and India. India has charged that the Taliban is Pakistan's “proxy terrorist” group and expressed concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a training ground for anti-India militant groups.

  • Poll numbers down, justices say they aren’t politicians

    Three Supreme Court justices delivered the same plea in rapid succession in recent days: Don’t view justices as politicians. The call by justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Amy Coney Barrett for the public not to see court decisions as just an extension of partisan politics isn’t new. The outcome in each could fracture the court along ideological lines, with the court's six conservative justices chosen by Republican presidents prevailing over its three liberals nominated by Democrats.

  • Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

    The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hard-line movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square in the western city of Herat, then moved three of them to other parts of the city for public display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the edge of the square. Taliban officials announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping earlier Saturday and were killed by police, Seddiqi said.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Deletes Tweet Accidentally Dissing Trump Instead Of Biden

    The former White House press secretary tweeted a graph showing a rise in murders in 2020 and blamed Biden.

  • Watchdog files contempt motion against Arizona Senate for not releasing audit records

    A watchdog group that successfully sued the Republican-led Arizona Senate for disclosure of election audit records is accusing Senate President Karen Fann of failing to comply in contempt of court.