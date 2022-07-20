U.S. launches dispute talks over Mexican energy policies that 'undermine' U.S. firms

FILE PHOTO: Excess natural gas is burnt, or flared, from Mexican state-owned Pemex's Tula oil refinery, located adjacent to the Tula power plant belonging to national power company Comision Federal de Electricidad, or CFE, in Tula de Allende
David Lawder, Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito
·3 min read

By David Lawder, Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico under a regional trade deal, charging that Mexican energy policies were discriminatory and "undermine" American firms and U.S.-produced energy.

The request, announced by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, marks the most serious trade fight between Washington and Mexico City since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade took effect two years ago. If unresolved, it could ultimately lead to punitive U.S. tariffs.

Mexico's Economy Ministry said in a brief statement that it was willing to reach a "mutually satisfactory solution" to the energy dispute.

USTR said the requested consultations relate to Mexican measures that it argues disadvantage U.S. firms in favor of Mexican state-owned power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) and oil producer Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and suggested that the moves violate Mexico's commitments under USMCA.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-leaning energy nationalist, has pledged to revive Pemex and CFE, which he has said his predecessors deliberately "destroyed" to cede Mexico's energy market to foreigners.

"We have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about a series of changes in Mexico's energy policies and their consistency with Mexico's commitments under the USMCA," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in the announcement.

The U.S. move is a blow to Mexico, and comes just a week after Lopez Obrador met U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, and announced that U.S. firms were planning to plow billions of dollars into the Mexican energy sector.

Tai argued that policy changes undertaken by Mexico are affecting U.S. economic interests in multiple sectors and "disincentivize investment" by clean-energy suppliers and by companies that seek to purchase clean, reliable energy.

Mexico's Supreme Court in April upheld contentious electricity legislation passed in 2021 that mandates that CFE should take priority over privately-run power providers on dispatch, or when plants come online.

Lopez Obrador argues his measures will benefit consumers and make Mexico more self-sufficient. The opposition says they will raise electricity costs, undermine investor confidence and violate Mexico's clean energy commitments.

USTR said it was challenging amendments to Mexican legislation that prioritize distribution of CFE-generated power over cleaner sources of energy provided by private sector suppliers, such as wind and solar.

USTR said Mexico also has been "delaying, denying or failing to act" on permit applications for renewable energy facilities and to store, transload or sell fuels, making it difficult for private firms to participate -- echoing complaints from Mexican business lobbies.

"We have tried to work constructively with the Mexican government to address these concerns, but, unfortunately, U.S. companies continue to face unfair treatment in Mexico," Tai said.

TARIFFS NOT GOAL

A USTR official told reporters on a conference call that punitive tariffs were "a possibility down the line if we can't get this resolved through other means" but the agency hoped to reopen the market to U.S. firms through consultations.

"A success is not to get tariffs," the official said.

Ken Salazar, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, said in June that Mexico's energy policies had put at risk some $30 billion in existing and planned U.S. investment projects in Mexico.

Under USMCA rules, if the complaint is not resolved in 75 days, USTR can request a dispute panel to review the claims.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito; additional reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Advisors Should Prepare Clients for the Return of More Upbeat Markets

    The recent inflation print raised alarm bells, but longer-term secular trends remain in place that point to an increasingly positive backdrop ahead for equity markets.

  • Energy and commodity prices will stay elevated amid the energy transition, says Invesco’s investment chief for value stocks

    After a hot first half of 2022, many commodity prices are down sharply and crude-oil prices are well off their highs. Recession fears are driving down prices as investors expect demand for raw materials will fall. Meanwhile, the world still needs to burn traditional fossil fuels during this transition.

  • BAE Systems, Embraer team up to pursue Saudi Arabia tactical airlift contract

    The companies opened the second day of the Farnborough air show in England July 19 by announcing they had signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a potential deal with Saudi Arabia for the Embraer’s C-390 tactical airlift twin jet.

  • U.S. abortion ruling will not affect overseas aid - diplomat

    The United States decision to end the constitutional right to abortion domestically will have no impact on how the country funds family planning services overseas, according to its global health lead. The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized the right of women nationally to terminate pregnancies. Calling the decision "sobering" domestically, Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs at the U.S Department of Health, said it would not affect the country's position as the largest bilateral donor to family planning services globally.

  • U.S. Initiates Trade Fight With Mexico Over Energy Policy

    Washington accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government of favoring its state-owned utility and oil company at the expense of American businesses.

  • US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

    The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, said the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China. Both countries have been making strides in their development of hypersonic missiles, which are more difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons that travel in predictable paths.

  • Americans endure 'dragon's breath' heat wave, set to last into next week

    They're planning days around air conditioning in Oklahoma, monitoring the grid in Texas and keeping an eye out for sharks as they try to cool off in New York. Across the United States, Americans have been enduring in some cases dangerously high heat that meteorologists say will last into next week. More than 100 million people are living under excessive warnings or heat advisories this week, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakUS House Speaker Na

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley Arrested Outside Supreme Court

    The representatives, as well as 14 other members of Congress, were detained while protesting for abortion rights.

  • Wind power from rural New Mexico headed to cities via 500-mile transmission line

    The line will start near the border of Lincoln and Torrance counties and will have a capacity of 3,000 megawatts of wind power.

  • Secret Service confirms it deleted Jan. 6-related text messages

    The House Committee investigating the January 6th assault on The U.S. Capitol will hold its next public hearing on Thursday. Meanwhile, the seemingly deleted texts between Secret Service agents on January 5 and 6 are still nowhere to be found. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.

  • Russia hits Ukrainians far from front lines, striking entire nation's morale

    From suburbs to malls to college campuses, Russia has been striking far inside Ukrainian-controlled territory, part of what some call a “campaign of terror.”

  • It’s 110 degrees in Texas. Is that why ants are in my house?

    This week is going to be a scorcher — with 100-plus temperatures in the forecast all week. We asked a professional exterminator if they’d gotten more calls about wayward insects because of the heat.

  • London’s Scorching Tube Raises Alarm Over Europe’s Brutal Heat

    (Bloomberg) -- The few commuters who braved the heat of London’s Underground transport system on Monday had to endure temperatures deemed too hot to safely transport cattle, showing the brutal conditions sweeping through Europe and impacting everything from transport to food and energy production.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big Risk

  • BlackRock paying $700 million for Vanguard Renewables: WSJ

    BlackRock Inc. is buying Wellesley, Mass.-based organics-to-renewable energy company Vanguard Renewables LLC for $700 million, and it plans to spend up to $1 billion more to finance its expansion, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The WSJ cited a person familiar with the company for the dollar values of the deal. Company officials told the WSJ about the overall transaction. Vanguard Renewables works with food producers such as Unilever Plc and dairy farmers to convert food waste and ma

  • Russia’s strategy of using minorities as cannon fodder can backfire, says Ukraine’s General Staff

    Russian military commands sends non-ethnically Russian soldiers into the riskiest attacks, which is leading to growing discontent among Russia’s minority groups, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on July 19.

  • At least 181 K-12 educators charged with child sex crimes in first half of 2022

    At least 181 K-12 educators were arrested on child sex-related crimes in the U.S. in the first six months of 2022, and 77% involved alleged crimes against students.

  • 2022 NFL Preview: At long last, Broncos find a QB as Russell Wilson era begins

    For the first time since Peyton Manning retired, Denver has a legit QB.

  • NFL betting, odds: Why fading the Steelers is a must this season

    With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Mike Tomlin marches the Steelers into a new era. Will he continue his streak of success with Mitch Trubisky under center?

  • US seizes stolen funds from suspected North Korean hackers

    The Department of Justice has already returned ransom payments to two hospitals.