U.S. to require COVID vaccination on arrival for some foreign nationals with exemptions, memo says

Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles Airport in Virginia
Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson
·2 min read

By Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Under new U.S. rules, foreign nationals admitted to the United States on humanitarian grounds, who are not required to have COVID-19 vaccinations, will have to agree to be vaccinated upon arrival, according to a planning document seen by Reuters.

The White House on Monday said it would lift restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/us-relax-travel-restrictions-passengers-uk-eu-november-source-2021-09-20 that bar many non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States by air starting in November. The United States will require nearly all foreign nationals age 12 and over to show proof of COVID-19 vaccines before entering the country.

Exemptions to that policy will include "children, COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants and humanitarian exceptions for people traveling for an important reason and who lack access to vaccination in a timely manner," the planning document said.

Most people who receive those "very limited" exemptions would be required to agree to get vaccinated upon arrival, the document said. It was not immediately clear how or where vaccines would be administered or if the travelers would have to quarantine while waiting for their immunity to build.

A White House official said the administration is still working on the rules that will govern exemptions and added those traveling under humanitarian exemptions "will also need a compelling reason to come to the (United States)."

"To the extent there are people fleeing sort of exigent circumstances, violent conflict ... that is something we'll consider" when granting a humanitarian exemption, a White House official said.

The document said the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Aviation Administration and State Department will work "to develop the directives and processes for implementing these changes via the boarding process with airlines and through consular affairs offices."

An administration official said policies about religious exemptions will be decided during that process.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson; Editing by Heather Timmons and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Donald Trump's lawyer says he's not worried prosecutors named Trump personally in the tax fraud indictment against his namesake company

    Donald Trump's lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, said he's confident the Manhattan DA's office won't charge the former president as part of its investigation.

  • Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump 'J6' Rally With A Blunt 'Star Wars' Comparison

    Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.

  • We're watching the implosion of the Supreme Court in real time

    The Supreme Court is having a credibility crisis as fewer and fewer Americans believe that it is a nonpartisan, unbiased institution.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • Mossad assassinated Iran's top nuclear scientist using an AI-powered, remote-controlled machine gun, report says

    Israel assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using an AI-powered weapon that required no on-site operatives, per The New York Times.

  • Poland refuses to halt disputed coal mine despite EU court penalty

    BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland vowed to keep its disputed Turow coal mine running on Monday despite being hit with a order to pay a 500,000 euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court ruling to halt operations. Europe's top court, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ordered the penalty on Monday. It followed a request from the Czech Republic, which is locked in a dragging dispute with Poland over the Turow open-pit mine that sits next to their shared border.

  • Factbox-Politicians tipped for Philippines 2022 presidential race

    The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single, six-year term. The president's daughter has declared a re-election bid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16 as mayor of Davao City next year, despite growing calls for her seek the highest office. With his daughter in charge, Duterte, 76, could be shielded from indictment by a domestic court or the International Criminal Court, which has approved a formal probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-will-not-cooperate-with-icc-probe-war-drugs-spokesperson-2021-09-16 into thousands of killings during his "war on drugs".

  • AOC, Ilhan Omar denounce Border Patrol whipping Haitian migrants as a 'stain on our country' and 'human rights abuses'

    Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.

  • India seizes $2.7 billion Afghan heroin haul amid Kabul takeover chaos

    Indian officials said on Tuesday they had seized nearly three tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan worth an estimated 200 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) amid the chaos following last month's takeover of the country by the Taliban. Afghanistan is the world's biggest illicit opiate supplier https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/profits-poppy-afghanistans-illegal-drug-trade-boon-taliban-2021-08-16, but since taking power, the Islamist Taliban have said they plan to ban the drug trade, without giving details on how. Two people had been arrested in connection with the haul and investigations were ongoing, an official in Gujarat said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

  • Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

    Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social media users shared a video clip of the U.S. president that they said showed him looking down and nodding off as Bennett spoke in the Oval Office. Seconds after the clip was cut, longer footage showed Biden responded to Bennett.

  • Wisconsin election investigator warns of subpoenas

    The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election released a video Monday threatening to subpoena election officials who don't comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the battleground state. The unusual six-minute video from Michael Gableman comes after election clerks were confused by an email his office sent last week that was flagged in at multiple counties as junk, a possible security risk and not forwarded to municipal clerks as he wanted. Gableman said Monday that if the state's 1,900-plus municipal and county election officials did not cooperate with his investigation, he would “compel” them to comply.

  • U.S. shouldn’t punish Haitians at the border. This country is to blame for their misery | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.

  • Former Rand Paul aide, pardoned by Trump, charged with funneling Russian money into 2016 election

    Prosecutors do not name the candidate, but ex-President Donald Trump hosted a fundraiser that night at the Ritz-Carlton in Center City, Philadelphia.

  • Coup attempt fails in Sudan - state media

    Intense military activity is reported in Khartoum and Omdurman and a bridge on the River Nile closes.

  • Northrop Grumman now has five B-21 stealth bombers in production

    The program is making good progress, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.

  • Chris Wallace Says He Occupies ‘So Much Space In Donald Trump’s Brain Rent-Free’

    "I’m not talking about him, but yet he still wants to talk about the Sept. 29, 2020 debate," the Fox News host said.

  • CIA official who traveled with director to India experienced Havana syndrome symptoms: Report

    A CIA official who made a trip to India with Director Bill Burns this month reported symptoms of a mysterious ailment known as Havana syndrome, according to a new report.

  • Democrats' $3.5-trillion spending plan is about to get a trim. They should be happy

    The $3.5-trillion spending plan that Democrats proposed is already being whittled down. That's good for the party. Voters prefer incremental change.