U.S. should research solar geoengineering to fight climate change but exercise caution, scientists say

FILE PHOTO: Sunrise is seen from Thyssenkrupp's test tower in Rottweil
Andrea Januta
·2 min read

By Andrea Januta

(Reuters) - The National Academies of Science on Thursday called for the United States to pursue research into solar geoengineering to cool the Earth's atmosphere but urged caution given that it could have risky, unintended consequences.

There is no international agreement setting standards for geoengineering, large-scale interventions that scientists say could affect precipitation patterns, agricultural productivity and food supplies worldwide.

Commonly proposed solar geoengineering strategies include spraying reflective aerosols into the atmosphere to mimic how ash clouds cool the planet after large volcanic eruptions. Other strategies include thinning high-altitude clouds to allow more heat to escape, and brightening low-altitude marine clouds to reflect additional solar energy.

The report recommends research be conducted in coordination with other nations, under strong governance, and alongside other climate mitigation efforts, such as reducing greenhouse gases.

"We're in the midst of a climate crisis. The impacts of climate change are growing, and the challenge in front of us is to limit those impacts," said Peter Frumhoff, the director of science and policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists and one of the committee members involved in the report.

The report on solar geoengineering is "an effort to lay the groundwork for more informed decisions about whether or not these approaches should be considered part of the set of tools in our toolkit," he said. "It's important to understand the full suite of responses to climate change, given how close we are to catastrophic risks."

Frumhoff emphasized that primary climate change efforts should remain focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which are the root cause of climate change.

These recommendations follow two years of quickly expanding research in the field, especially in the United States. In December 2019, Congress gave the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration $4 million to study geoengineering techniques.

Last year the U.S.-based nonprofit SilverLining provided $3 million in grants to various organizations to look into solar geoengineering. This June, Harvard scientists plan to fly a balloon above Sweden in a geoengineering experiment. While the researchers will not release particles to block the sun's energy, the experiment will explore the feasibility of doing so.

These methods have promise but also carry risks, given the potential for unknown global consequences on temperature and weather patterns.

Among the concerns are how the science's effects could be distributed unequally around the globe.

"The world is in the place we're in because we've had this concentration of wealth and power. This would actually exacerbate and further concentrate power among a few," said Jennie Stephens, director of Northeastern University's School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. "This is something that a few elites are going to control, and it's going to have impacts on everybody else."

(Reporting by Andrea Januta in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Kareem Jackson back with Broncos

    The Broncos did not exercise their option on safety Kareem Jackson‘s contract last week, but that parting of the ways turned out to be a brief one. According to multiple reports, Jackson has agreed to return to the team on a one-year, $5 million deal. Jackson stood to make $10 million under the terms of [more]

  • Ford pulls the plug on the Mondeo after 28 years

    Ford will stop making the Mondeo and shake up its manufacturing strategy to make more battery packs for electric cars and a hybrid engine. The carmaker will phase out the sedan in 12 months and start producing a hybrid engine at its Valencia factory later next year, the company said on Thursday. The Mondeo was launched in 1993 and about 5m have been sold worldwide since then. Ford has pledged to drastically overhaul its business in Europe, vowing to go almost completely electric by the end of the decade. The decision also reflects rising demand for sport-utility vehicles over sedans. The US company almost doubled its budget for electrification last month to $22bn (£16bn), in line with an industrywide shift to battery-powered models. The Galaxy people mover and Ford S-MAX crossover will continue to be made at the factory, including recently added hybrid-electric versions. Ford’s European passenger-car business has struggled with falling market share and low returns. Nevertheless the company is putting $1bn into its plant in Cologne to start making an all-electric model in two years.

  • Fact check: Viral photo of youth migrant detention center without masks is from 2014

    A viral post purports to show a Biden-era youth migrant detention center violating COVID-19 safety measures. The image was taken years ago.

  • Israeli far-rightists spurn Islamist party, clouding Netanyahu coalition prospects

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects of forming a new coalition government after an indecisive election were further complicated on Thursday by a far-right refusal of any prospective parliamentary partnership with an Islamist party. Partial tallies from Tuesday's ballot showed Netanyahu's conservative Likud and ideologically kindred factions short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset - raising the possibility he would seek some sort of accommodation with the United Arab List. While political commentators saw inclusion of the UAL - which was forecast to win four seats - in a Netanyahu-led government as unlikely, some predicted the party might instead pledge not to support any opposition no-confidence motions.

  • William Knight out of UFC 260 due to COVID-19 protocols; Alonzo Menifield meets Fabio Cherant

    William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield marks the second fight week cancellation UFC 260 has faced due to COVID-19.

  • Israeli election: Netanyahu short of majority with 87% of vote counted

    With 87% of the votes counted in Israel's elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc falls short of the 61 seats in the Knesset needed for a majority. The center-left bloc has 61 seats, but faces an almost impossible task of forming a coalition.Why it matters: According to the current results, it's likely that neither side will manage to form a coalition and Israel will move toward a new election in the summer — its fifth in less than two and a half years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If the center-left bloc maintains its 61-seat majority after all votes are counted, it could appoint a new speaker of Knesset and take control of the parliament.It could also pass a law, targeting Netanyahu, to ban anyone under a criminal indictment to serve as prime minister.Between the lines: The initial projections released when polls closed on Tuesday showed Netanyahu's bloc with 61 seats, but the lead shrank when votes were actually counted.This would be the fourth time Netanyahu has failed in getting a majority that would allow him to form a right-wing government. Netanyahu’s Likud party is set to win 30 seats — a decline of six seats in comparison to the previous elections. Opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would win 18 seats and become the second-largest party. But Lapid is unlikely to get the support of all the members in his center-left bloc, or any support from the parties in the right-wing bloc.The state of play: The main kingmaker right now is Mansour Abbas — the leader of the Islamist Raam party, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood movement. Abbas left the Joint Arab List to run in the elections independently and is likely to win five seats. Although he is not in the pro-Netanyahu camp, Abbas announced he is ready to cooperate with whoever gives him more achievements for his voters and for the Arab minority. Lapid is expected to meet Abbas on Thursday. Likud officials announced they won't rule out talks with Abbas in order to see if he is ready to support Netanyahu. Such a scenario would be unprecedented. It's not very likely, however, mainly because many of Netanyahu’s radical right-wing allies already announced they will refuse to form a government backed by Abbas.The big picture: Three inconclusive elections have left Israel in a prolonged political crisis. If Netanyahu's bloc does pull out a majority in Israel's fourth election in two years, he could form the most religious and conservative coalition in the history of the country and potentially take steps to undercut his corruption trial.If the broad bloc of anti-Netanyahu parties — ranging from left-wing to conservative — ends up with a majority, there could be an effort to cobble together a government that excludes Netanyahu. That would be very difficult.Worth noting: Tuesday's election saw the lowest turnout since 2009, and was particularly low among Israel's Arab minority. Parties from the Arab Joint List could see their representation shrink by 40%-50%.The radical right-wing “Religious Zionism” list, which includes members of a Jewish supremacist party, is projected to win 6-7 seats.Editor's note: This story has been updated with new results.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • George Segal, Oscar nominee and 'Goldbergs' star, dies at 87

    Top directors of the 1960s and '70s cast Segal for his everyman quality, often playing an unlucky-in-love professional or writer who gets in over his head.

  • ‘Crazy things happen’: Biden’s next spending spree fuels a fight over risks

    The president’s team is preparing a $3 trillion spending proposal to power through Congress. They’re betting markets and the economy will cooperate long enough to pass it.

  • Wind industry warns not building enough to curb global warming

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world's wind power industry is falling far short of installing the capacity needed to limit global warming, a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) showed. And the current rate of wind power deployment will not be enough to reach net zero emissions by the middle of this century, the GWEC said in a statement on Thursday. This is despite a record 93 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity being installed in 2020, a 53% rise on the year before.

  • Deshaun Watson's attorney calls allegations of sexual misconduct 'completely false'

    Rusty Hardin, who is Deshaun Watson's attorney, called allegations that Watson forced a woman to commit a sexual act "completely false."

  • Kitten found ‘frightened and alone’ gets home with Durham police officer who saved it

    “We couldn’t leave the kitten in the street.”

  • Former Bush official argues that Iowa schools were right to reopen early

    Iowa students will be better off academically and health-wise compared to schools that are still partially shut down, argues John Bailey, former deputy policy director at the Commerce Department under George W. Bush.Why it matters: Schools nationwide will have to grapple with learning losses next fall, but Bailey contends it won't feel as severe for states that opened earlier.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The CDC released two studies this month showing little virus transmission occurs in schools, as long as mitigation efforts like masks and proper hygiene are in place.Bailey also presented a report to Congress in March, urging schools to reopen.The big picture: The academic, financial and mental consequences from closing schools have concerned families and school officials nationwide. Experts fear students may miss key academic milestones, falling behind grade level and in some cases dropping out of the educational system altogether.And parents are worried about loss of income if they're unable to work due to school closures, especially families of color.The argument: States that returned to school earlier possibly slowed these losses by providing infrastructure like child care, counselors and social services.Women exiting the workforce is a COVID consequence, but one study shows narrower gender-disparity in labor participation for states that opened earlier, per Bailey."Where were we as a country have got it wrong is we didn't adjust our strategies to reflect the growing body of research," Bailey said.The other side: It's too early to tell what the long-term implications are education- or health-wise for schools that chose to reopen early, said Annette Anderson, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools.The bottom line: Families need to weigh for themselves the health vs. education costs. None of this is one-size fits all.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man arrested at Atlanta grocery with six guns, body armor, police say

    No one was injured, and the man's motives are unknown. But the incident at a Publix comes days after two mass shootings.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Supreme Court expands meaning of 'seizure' under 4th Amendment

    Supreme Court says a person who is shot by a police officer can sue under the Constitution for an 'unreasonable seizure,' even if they drove away.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Before the Boulder massacre, multiple mass shootings in Colorado have led to only modest changes in its gun laws

    After the Boulder grocery store shooting this week, lawmakers say they are again looking at incremental changes.