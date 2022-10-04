U.S. responds to North Korea missile launch

Reuters

Giorgia Meloni, set to become Italy's next prime minister, promised "her full support" for Ukraine on Tuesday in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her Brothers of Italy party said. In one of her first calls with a foreign leader since winning an election last week, Meloni "underlined her commitment to every diplomatic effort useful for ending the conflict" with Russia, the party statement said. It added that Zelenskiy had invited her to visit Kyiv as soon as possible and had expressed his gratitude for the arms that Italy had sent Ukraine following the Russian invasion.