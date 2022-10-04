U.S. responds to North Korea missile launch
The U.S. and South Korea are responding to a missile launch from North Korea that flew over northern Japan. CBS News foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins us from Tokyo to explain the latest.
The U.S. and South Korea are responding to a missile launch from North Korea that flew over northern Japan. CBS News foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins us from Tokyo to explain the latest.
ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 14:53 The Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) emphasises that Russia will continue to intensify nuclear blackmail, so there is a high probability of all kinds of provocations on its part.
China is seeking to "normalise" its military activities close to Taiwan, including crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which poses a challenge like none seen before, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday. China, which views the democratically-governed island as its own territory, carried out war games including firing missiles over Taipei in early August in response to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's military activities near Taiwan have continued at a much reduced level although Chinese military aircraft are still routinely crossing the Taiwan Strait's median line, which had previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two.
The US and South Korea carried out drills with precision bombs after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday. The US condemned the launch as "reckless."
Unstoppable inflation. Surging interest rates. An escalating war in Ukraine. Unimaginable consequences can touch us in Arizona.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday denied his administration spied on journalists or opponents following a report that the phones of at least three people investigating human rights abuses were infected with Pegasus spyware. An analysis by digital watchdog Citizen Lab on Sunday found that phones belonging to two journalists and a human rights activist were infected with Pegasus between 2019 and 2021. Lopez Obrador won office in 2018 after an election campaign in which he pledged to put an end to the government spying on its citizens and later said he would not use Pegasus.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday declined to commit to whether Ukraine’s application to join the alliance will be fast-tracked, saying its bid to join “needs to be taken by consensus.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced last week that his country will file an expedited application to join NATO. During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet…
The world's biggest crude producer said the oil market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals."
Giorgia Meloni, set to become Italy's next prime minister, promised "her full support" for Ukraine on Tuesday in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her Brothers of Italy party said. In one of her first calls with a foreign leader since winning an election last week, Meloni "underlined her commitment to every diplomatic effort useful for ending the conflict" with Russia, the party statement said. It added that Zelenskiy had invited her to visit Kyiv as soon as possible and had expressed his gratitude for the arms that Italy had sent Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Governments across the world are supporting the development of hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles because of their advantages.
Mehmet Emin Calkan begins work harvesting a tobacco field in rural Turkey before dawn, then has another shift skewering and stringing the tobacco to dry under the sun. While he labors, his boss, tobacco grower Ismail Demir, says rising costs from fuel to fertilizers have seriously affected his livelihood. Both landowner and worker in the tobacco-growing district of Celikhan squeezed between mountains in southeast Turkey are among millions grappling with the country's economic turmoil, including record inflation and a weakening currency.
North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and causing sirens to ring out across the northern part of the country on Tuesday morning. It is the 23rd missile North Korea has launched this year — and the first to pass over Japan since 2017.
OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:51 On the night of 3-4 October, Kharkiv was hit by two rockets; one of them hit an industrial facility in the Kholodnohirsky neighbourhood, and the other hit a railway transport facility in the Novobavarsky neighbourhood.
Oakland police were reportedly responding to a report of a catalytic converter theft when they were told of a shooting in the same location.
GENEVA (Reuters) -G7 sanctions on Russia will target its oil and products in three phases, senior U.S. treasury official Ben Harris said on Tuesday, as the bloc seeks to limit unintended economic damage while curbing Moscow's funds to wage war in Ukraine. Harris, the Treasury's assistant secretary for economic policy, told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva that Group of Seven sanctions will target Russian crude oil, while later ones will focus on diesel and a third phase will tackle lower value products such as naphtha. Sanctions from the G7 and the European Union, which is opting for a two-phase ban, are set to begin on Dec. 5.
Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s predecessor sued major insurance companies for malpractice following Hurricane Katrina and struck settlements that brought in more than $10,000 per policyholder. Since Fitch took office, however, she’s settled multiple lawsuits that have brought in just over $1,000 per policyholder.
North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, forcing the country to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies. (Oct. 4)
Iranian Supreme Leader blames U.S., Israel for protests across country
U.S. stocks gain and bond yields retreat amid hopes that central banks may have reached peak hawkishness
OLENA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER, 2022, 01:53 Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, has said that Ukraine is watching Finland and Sweden, countries that are fast-tracking to NATO without a Membership Action Plan, and it also wants to join the Alliance under a similar procedure.
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth