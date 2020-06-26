U.S. Restaurant Market Assessment 2020-2030: Autonomous Vehicles, Cloud Kitchens & Virtual Restaurants

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United State Restaurant Industry Insights, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Opportunity, Restaurant Industry Sales & Food Service Jobs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Growth Drivers
- Technology and data are going to play the biggest role yet in this future state of the industry
- Consumers may grow increasingly loyal to third-party delivery apps, eclipsing loyalty to individual restaurants
- Restaurants already employ more women and minority managers than any other private sector industry
- Training & Development
4. Challenges Faced
- Financing may continue to be challenging for restaurants
- Food Safety & Security
5. Opportunities
- Health & Nutrition
- Sustainability
- Technology and data are going to play the biggest role yet in this future state of the industry
- Information technology will permeate restaurants
6. United States Restaurant Industry Insights
- Categories Covered:
- Restaurant Industry Sales in US Billion (2010, 2018 & 2030)
- Restaurant & Food Service Jobs in Million (2010, 2018 & 2030)
- United State - People in Labor Force by Ages in Million, 1978-2028
- Growing Proportion of the Labor Force by Age in Million
- United State - Average Annual Growth by Resident Population, 2014-2018
- United States - Average Annual Growth by Resident Population in Percent, 1950-2030
7. Consumers in 2030
- Covered:
- Snapshot of the US population in 2030
- Older adults claim bigger slice of the pie
- United State Population by Age in Percent, 2010
- United State Population by Age in Percent, 2020
- United State Population by Age in Percent, 2030
- U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2010
- U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2020
- U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2030
8. Restaurant Industry Structure
- The restaurant industry in 2030 will be like nothing you have ever seen before and that's exactly how operators will thrive
9. Facilities & Operations
- Off-premises is where much of the future growth will likely be
10. Profitability & Income
- Margin pressures will remain intense for restaurants of all types and sizes, making cost management more essential than ever
11. Autonomous Vehicles
- Autonomous Vehicles promise to change how people on the road get their food, and what they eat and drink in cars
- Non-food companies could add food and prepared meals to their offerings as an added service
- Automation and robotics will begin to play a greater role in food preparation and the kitchen line
- Weather volatility could drive up food costs by causing disruptions in agriculture and the food distribution system
- Artificial intelligences with knowledge of cooking techniques, food chemistry, recipes, and alcohol will produce unexpected new culinary and beverage experiences
- An aging U.S. population, advanced genetic knowledge, and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes will create growing demand for meals that provide specific health benefits to diners, on an increasingly personalized level
12. Cloud Kitchens & Virtual Restaurants
- Accelerating trends in technology and consumer demand will lead to more cloud kitchens AND virtual restaurants Sustainability
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fu8vh1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-restaurant-market-assessment-2020-2030-autonomous-vehicles-cloud-kitchens--virtual-restaurants-301084311.html
SOURCE Research and Markets