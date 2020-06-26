U.S. Restaurant Market Assessment 2020-2030: Autonomous Vehicles, Cloud Kitchens & Virtual Restaurants

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United State Restaurant Industry Insights, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Opportunity, Restaurant Industry Sales & Food Service Jobs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Growth Drivers

Technology and data are going to play the biggest role yet in this future state of the industry

Consumers may grow increasingly loyal to third-party delivery apps, eclipsing loyalty to individual restaurants

Restaurants already employ more women and minority managers than any other private sector industry

Training & Development

4. Challenges Faced

Financing may continue to be challenging for restaurants

Food Safety & Security

5. Opportunities

Health & Nutrition

Sustainability

Information technology will permeate restaurants

6. United States Restaurant Industry Insights

Categories Covered:

Restaurant Industry Sales in US Billion (2010, 2018 & 2030)

Restaurant & Food Service Jobs in Million (2010, 2018 & 2030)

United State - People in Labor Force by Ages in Million, 1978-2028

Growing Proportion of the Labor Force by Age in Million

United State - Average Annual Growth by Resident Population, 2014-2018

United States - Average Annual Growth by Resident Population in Percent, 1950-2030

7. Consumers in 2030

Covered:

Snapshot of the US population in 2030

Older adults claim bigger slice of the pie

United State Population by Age in Percent, 2010

United State Population by Age in Percent, 2020

United State Population by Age in Percent, 2030

U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2010

U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2020

U.S. Population Share by Race & Ethnicity in Percent, 2030

8. Restaurant Industry Structure

The restaurant industry in 2030 will be like nothing you have ever seen before and that's exactly how operators will thrive

9. Facilities & Operations

Off-premises is where much of the future growth will likely be

10. Profitability & Income

Margin pressures will remain intense for restaurants of all types and sizes, making cost management more essential than ever

11. Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous Vehicles promise to change how people on the road get their food, and what they eat and drink in cars

Non-food companies could add food and prepared meals to their offerings as an added service

Automation and robotics will begin to play a greater role in food preparation and the kitchen line

Weather volatility could drive up food costs by causing disruptions in agriculture and the food distribution system

Artificial intelligences with knowledge of cooking techniques, food chemistry, recipes, and alcohol will produce unexpected new culinary and beverage experiences

An aging U.S. population, advanced genetic knowledge, and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes will create growing demand for meals that provide specific health benefits to diners, on an increasingly personalized level

12. Cloud Kitchens & Virtual Restaurants

Accelerating trends in technology and consumer demand will lead to more cloud kitchens AND virtual restaurants Sustainability

