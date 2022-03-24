Goldman Ex-Banker Prosecutors Rest After Weeks of Testimony

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. rested its foreign-bribery case against former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng with FBI testimony about records it says show he was in on a plot to loot 1MDB.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday called as their final witness Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Ryan Collins. Collins walked the jury through scores of emails and other records the government says show Ng conspired with Malaysian financier Jho Low to steal billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Bhd., as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. arranged a trio of bond deals for the sovereign wealth fund.

Ng, the only Goldman banker to go to trial in the 1MDB scandal, is accused of plotting with his former boss Tim Leissner and Low to pull off the massive fraud. Leissner was the most prominent of the government’s witnesses, on the stand day after day telling the jury about his role in the scandal and his many fabrications to his wives, bosses and business partners.

Prosecutors allege that Low paid millions of dollars in bribes to Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials while funneling kickbacks to both bankers. Ng collected $35.1 million, while Leissner got more than $60 million, according to the U.S.

After calling at least 20 witnesses, prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, called Collins, who works on an FBI squad that investigates foreign corruption and kleptocracy. Collins testified that he reviewed emails sent and received by Ng and others as well as charts compiled by the government that tracked meetings and communications between Low, Ng, Leissner and others.

Collins told the jurors that Ng sent emails from several addresses when communicating with Low around the time of the 1MDB bond deals. He testified that he reviewed Ng’s iCloud accounts and that some of those listed were people who later received bribes Low paid out as part of the fraud.

After the government rested, Ng’s lawyer Teny Geragos launched the defense case by calling Katelyn Giesler, who works at her law firm. Giesler began to describe for the jury how she compiled charts showing that other people, such as Leissner, were present for key meetings with Low that Ng didn’t attend.

The case is U.S. v. Low Taek Jho, 18-cr-538, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

