U.S. retail sales drop in July on weak autos

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in July as shortages weighed on purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, but spending on services could keep the economy on a strong growth path in the third quarter.

Retail sales dropped 1.1% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Online sales tumbled, payback after Amazon pulled forward its Prime Day to June from July. Data for June was revised up to show retail sales increasing 0.7% instead of rising 0.6% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales slipping 0.3%.

Motor vehicle production has been hampered by a global shortage of semiconductors. The scarcity of chips has also impacted the availability of some household appliances like microwaves and fridges.

"Even as demand remains strong, motor vehicle sales have continued to fall over the past few months as the semiconductor shortages have made it difficult for consumers to find vehicles they want regardless of the price," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Retail sales are mostly goods, with services such as healthcare, education, travel and hotel accommodation making up the remaining portion of consumer spending. Restaurants and bars are the only services category in the retail sales report.

Part of the cooling reflects the rotation of spending from goods to services like travel and entertainment, with more than 50% the United States' population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Rising infections driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus could, however, slow the services spending boom.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late July urged fully vaccinated Americans to resume wearing masks in indoor public places in areas where the virus is surging.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales fell 1.0% last month after an upwardly revised 1.4% increase in June. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have accelerated 1.1% in June.

"Keep in mind that retail sales do not capture the majority of services spending and therefore understate the resilience of overall consumer spending," economists at Bank of America Securities wrote in a research note.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, notched double-digit growth in the second quarter, helping to pull the level of GDP above its peak in the fourth quarter of 2019.

With households sitting on at least $2.5 trillion in excess savings accumulated during the pandemic, consumer spending is likely to remain strong for the rest of the year. Qualifying households started in July receiving money under the expanded Child Tax Credit program, which will run through December.

The economy grew at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently estimating GDP growth will increase at a 6.0% pace in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Been in jail so long.’ What’s next after Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

    Defense attorney says witness made a mistake. The accused has been in jail for four years awaiting trial.

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Why you're not getting a fourth stimulus check, despite the COVID delta surge

    Washington hasn't OK'd a new payment, despite pleas from millions. What if you need cash?

  • Hundreds of thousands of Americans have signed a petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks in the wake of the Delta variant

    So far there have been three stimulus checks. It's unclear whether there will be a fourth, but the White House said in May that it's up to Congress.

  • The $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan Could Make Inflation a Perpetual Problem

    The budget blueprint passed by the Senate could elevate inflation from a temporary annoyance to a perpetual problem.

  • American CEOs make 351 times more than workers. In 1965 it was 15 to one

    Rather than address stagnant wages for hourly workers and yawning inequality, corporations are blaming a ‘labor shortage’ ‘It’s worth remembering that the federal minimum wage would be $24 an hour today had it kept pace with worker productivity – rather than the $7.25 it’s been since 2009.’ Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA Last week, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan thinktank, released a report on the increasing pay gap between chief executives and workers. This research

  • 25 Miserable Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 miserable countries in the world. You can skip our discussion about our methodology to find out these countries and go directly to 5 Miserable Countries in the World. What makes people happy or miserable is still a question of immense research in scientific circles. […]

  • Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

    The Federal Reserve may be wrestling with an inflation problem, but two former senior staffers at the U.S. central bank argue that continued higher prices in the future may be what is needed to shift the whole economy to a higher plateau and deliver a jobs boom that helps the broadest set of people. David Wilcox, a former Fed research director, and David Reifschneider, a special adviser to former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, argue in a new research paper that once the coronavirus pandemic passes and the Fed is able to raise interest rates to more normal levels, it should then increase the national inflation target from 2% to 3% and use a shock treatment of surprise rate cuts to hit it. "The unemployment rate could average 0.75 percentage point or more below its sustainable level during the first 15 years after the higher target is announced," representing about 1.2 million or more additional people employed each year, the two economists, now with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, estimated.

  • China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. Industrial production in the world's second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Retail sales increased 8.5% in July from a year ago, far lower than the forecast 11.5% rise and June's 12.1% uptick.

  • Unemployment benefits during the pandemic helped workers more than in the Great Recession

    More than half of unemployment insurance recipients whose 2020 earnings dropped by 10% or more received benefits that met or exceeded the amount their earnings decreased.

  • Fed's Rosengren: Another strong jobs report could support September taper announcement

    Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank's requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. "We've had two months in a row where we've created more than 900,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped by half a percent to 5.4%," Rosengren said during an interview with CNBC. Fed officials said in December that they would continue purchasing assets at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is "substantial further progress" toward the central bank's goals for inflation and employment.

  • China Squeezes $1.3 Trillion Revenue Earner to Cool Home Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China is widening curbs on the nation’s soaring home prices by temporarily halting land auctions in some major cities, potentially hurting a key source of cash for local governments.Several large Chinese cities recently suspended centralized land sales, according to official notices, after attempts to limit the number of auctions per year backfired. China has also stipulated that the price premium for land should be capped at 15%, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Griffin Chan wro

  • China Vows Employment Support as Labor Market Under Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- China pledged to prioritize employment with its fiscal and monetary policies as the labor market remains under pressure, the country’s cabinet said Monday.China still faces relatively large employment pressure during the 14th five-year-plan period which ends in 2025, according to a statement released from the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also urged China to push for close to full employment with higher quality jobs during the period.Read more: C

  • Delta nips at the economy and threatens more inflation

    Delta is not only starting to nibble at the U.S. economy, it also threatens to prolong the biggest surge inflation in more than a decade.

  • Worries about global growth outweigh report Fed moving closer to faster-than-expected tapering process

    Risk-off sentiment drives investors to Treasurys, despite a report by The Wall Street Journal that Federal Reserve policy makers are building a case to end asset purchases sooner than many expect.

  • Now in charge, Tunisian president faces looming fiscal crisis

    At the Sidi Bahri market in Tunis, shoppers were pleased with the president's attacks on corruption and high prices since he seized control of the government last month in moves his foes called a coup. President Kais Saied has criticised Tunisia's economic policy, urged traders to charge less for food and medicine and accused unnamed businessmen of stealing billions of dollars while police are investigating corruption in state industry. "The citizen feels reassured and prices have gone down in everything," said Azza Belwaer, a 36-year-old medical equipment vendor buying groceries in Sidi Bahri.

  • Leaders failed to 'meet moment' on equity, Minn. activists say

    Minnesota leaders knew they could only do so much in one legislative session to unwind racial disparities embedded in the state's history and policies, but they said 2021 was the year for big strides. Many advocates said they came up short. "Until the work starts to address those core, foundational issues that are causing so many problems — calling out white supremacy and racism — we're not ...

  • Japan's economy bounced back ahead of the Olympics, data shows

    Analysts have warned recovery will be modest this quarter after a state of emergency was re-imposed.

  • One Virus Case Puts New Zealand Into Nationwide Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the nation into a three-day lockdown after the discovery of the first community case of Covid-19 since February.The snap lockdown will begin at midnight tonight as authorities rush to identify the source of a single infection in largest city Auckland, Ardern said at a news conference Tuesday in Wellington. While genome sequencing has yet to be completed, the case is assumed to be the highly infectious delta variant, she said.“Delta has

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Shoot Straight Up in the Air

    The natural gas markets have rallied again to kick off the week on Monday as we continue to see the massive uptrend continue.