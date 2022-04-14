Retail Sales in U.S. Show Impact of Surging Gasoline Prices

Molly Smith
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales picked up in March, helped by a surge in gas station receipts that masked mixed results in other large spending categories as consumers contend with decades-high inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The value of overall retail purchases climbed 0.5%, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. While that was just shy of expectations, the prior month was revised up sharply to show a 0.8% increase.

The March advance was led by a 8.9% jump in spending for gasoline. Excluding receipts at gas stations, sales fell 0.3% last month as vehicle and e-commerce purchases -- the two-largest spending categories -- declined. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

“In some discretionary categories, such as apparel and restaurant spending, the rise in nominal sales outstripped inflation and suggested that the easing in pandemic-related restrictions is helping consumer spending, while in other components it was clear that inflation played a large role in boosting spending,” Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights LLC, said in a note.

After the largest monthly percentage increase in average gasoline prices in six years, and along with rising food and shelter costs, Americans have tougher spending choices to make beyond essentials. Russia’s war in Ukraine is driving up costs for energy and commodities, adding to rampant inflation that’s crumbling purchasing power.

There are other signs that that’s already happening. Retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. blamed slowing sales on inflation that’s hurting consumer confidence, and and grocery chain Albertsons Inc. is bracing for less spending by lower-income customers as food prices surge.

A report Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 1.2% in March from a month earlier, underscoring the painfully high cost of living and reinforcing pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten policy even more aggressively. Data out Wednesday showed producer prices also rose notably, which will feed through to consumers even more.

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles and gasoline rose 0.2% last month after a 0.1% dip in February, the Commerce Department’s report showed.

Balance Sheets

Still, household balance sheets remain healthy by several measures, with the unemployment rate near the lowest in five decades at 3.6% and elevated savings throughout the pandemic.

Separate data Thursday showed initial jobless claims rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level. Applications for benefits increased by 18,000 to 185,000.

Ten of the 13 retail categories showed growth last month. Outside of gas stations, sales at general merchandise stores, electronics and appliances merchants and clothing outlets also rose. Non-store retailers, the second-largest sales category and volatile from month to month, fell 6.4%.

Receipts at grocery stores increased 1.3%, which may have reflected a pickup in food prices. Restaurant sales, the report’s only services component, increased 1% after a 3% gain. Some eateries are removing more expensive menu items and promoting deals in response to consumers feeling the squeeze of inflation.

Still, dining out will be one of the first luxuries to go for price-conscious consumers, as well as impulse purchases, driving and other experiences, according to a nationally representative survey conducted by the Harris Poll for Bloomberg News. The poll found about 84% of Americans plan to cut back on spending as a result of higher prices.

So-called control group sales -- which economists use to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building materials stores and gasoline stations -- fell 0.1% in March from a month earlier.

(Adds economist’s comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IMF's Georgieva says Ukraine war hits growth, threatens to fragment global economy

    The war in Ukraine is prompting the International Monetary Fund to cut global growth estimates for both 2022 and 2023 as higher food and energy prices pressure fragile economies, the IMF's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Thursday. Georgieva said in a "curtain raiser" speech for next week's IMF and World Bank spring meetings that the fund would downgrade its growth outlooks for 143 economies representing 86% of global economic output, but said most countries will maintain positive growth.

  • Stocks Advance Amid Bank Earnings; Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose while Treasuries fell as investors assessed the impacts of inflation on corporate earnings and the outlook for interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit

  • Anti-Vax Crew Had Plot to Spark Civil War Over COVID Restrictions, Prosecutors Say

    CHRISTIAN MANG/ReutersPolice are searching for a fifth suspect after four people were arrested for what’s described as an elaborate plot to cripple Germany and spark a civil war over COVID restrictions. The alleged scheme is said to have included a plan to kidnap Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and sabotage utility facilities to cause a nationwide power outage.Police on Thursday searched 20 residential properties and confiscated dozens of weapons, including a Kalashnikov assault rifle and weapon

  • Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Camping World (CWH) closed at $26.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day.

  • Canada's biggest banks raise prime rates to 3.2% after central bank hike

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's biggest banks said on Wednesday they will raise their prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.2%, a two-year high, following the Bank of Canada's benchmark rate hike, moves that could rein in the country's red-hot housing markets. The country's four biggest banks - Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal - said the higher prime rate, which variable-rate mortgages are tied to, will come into effect on Thursday.

  • ECB confirms plans to roll back stimulus; yields dip

    The European Central Bank kept policy unchanged on Thursday, signalling a steady reduction of stimulus over the coming months as inflation remains uncomfortably high. The ECB has been taking cautious steps for months to unwind support but has so far avoided a hard schedule, and Thursday's decision was in a similar vein, confirming the direction of travel with few specifics beyond the coming months. The ECB said it plans to cut bond buys under its Asset Purchase Programme to 30 billion euros in May and 20 billion euros in June from the current 40 billion euro pace, with buys then ending at some point in the third quarter.

  • Barbie first became an astronaut in 1965. Now, she's traveled to outer space, thanks to the International Space Station

    The latest release from Barbie is out of this world. A line of Space Discovery dolls and playsets has been released to encourage kids to pursue careers in STEM.

  • NYC Luxury Building Workers Move Closer to Going on Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City residents at more than 3,000 buildings, including the city’s fanciest high-rises, moved closer to having to take out their own trash after workers authorized their union to call a strike if contract talks break down.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Au

  • Gasoline lifts U.S. retail sales in March; weekly jobless claims rise

    U.S. retail sales increased in March, mostly boosted by higher gasoline and food prices, but consumers are showing signs of cutting back on discretionary spending amid high inflation. Retail sales rose 0.5% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales increasing 0.6%, with estimates ranging from as low as a 0.3% decline to as high as 2.2% jump.

  • Ukraine Update: Kyiv Says Inflation May Exceed 20% in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is looking to roll back more of the capital controls that were imposed to stabilize markets after its invasion, now into its 50th day. Meanwhile inflation in Ukraine may exceed 20% this year, the highest since 2015, as the war disrupts production and supply chains, the central bank said. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation

  • U.S. stock futures hold ground as banks disclose earnings

    U.S. stock-index futures were little changed Thursday as investors digested results from major Wall Street banks as well as economic data, including March retail sales.

  • Colombia president: evidence implicates ex-soldiers in Haiti

    Colombian President Iván Duque said Wednesday there is evidence and testimony that seriously implicate “practically all” of the former Colombian soldiers being held in Haiti in the assassination of that country's president, Jovenel Moïse. In an interview with The Associated Press, Duque said the arrested ex-soldiers still need to be tried, but that “clearly, based on the testimony of many," it is evident "that there is a level of implication” in the July 7 killing of Moïse, who was assassinated at his home in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. More than 40 people have been arrested in Haiti in connection with the killing, including several Haitian police officers, a former Haitian senator and 18 former Colombian soldiers.

  • Former Russian lawmaker fighting for Ukraine says he thinks Putin's days are numbered because 'no dictator can survive after losing the war'

    Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament, was the only one to vote against annexing Crimea in 2014.

  • Rubio: Federal agencies should immediately cut ties with McKinsey

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said that federal agencies should immediately cut ties with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company amid reports of the firm allowing its employees to consult for government agencies. “McKinsey & Company’s entire business model is to profit from undisclosed conflicts of interest,” Rubio said in a statement. Rubio also…

  • Trump Brags About Relationship To Putin As Fox News Shows Body Bags In Ukraine

    "I knew Putin very well. Almost as well as I know you, Sean," the former president told Sean Hannity.

  • Psaki: It’s ‘Nice’ of Texas to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to D.C.

    Jen Psaki on Wednesday said it is “nice” of the state of Texas to bus illegal immigrants from the border to Washington, D.C., hours after the first bus out of Texas arrived.

  • $2,000 stimulus checks could be coming for people in this state

    Just because the federal government can’t get its act together on something, that doesn’t mean individual states can’t try and pursue the same thing on their own. Just look at what’s happening right now around the country with stimulus checks, with more than one state right now proposing new injections of free money into their … The post $2,000 stimulus checks could be coming for people in this state appeared first on BGR.

  • Here's when Indiana's $125 automatic taxpayer refund will hit your account

    Indiana residents will be payed either by check or through direct deposit, depending on how they filed their 2021 tax returns.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • Russia makes nuclear threat to Sweden, Finland over NATO consideration

    Russia will have to bolster its defenses in the Baltic Sea -- including a potential nuclear escalation -- if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Moscow said on Thursday.