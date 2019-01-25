U.S. to return first group of 20 asylum seekers to Mexico on Friday: spokesman

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Ministry said the administration of President Donald Trump has informed them the United States will send the first group of 20 asylum seekers back to Mexican territory later on Friday through the international border crossing in Tijuana.

Under the new U.S. policy dubbed the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which was first announced by the Trump administration on Dec. 20, non-Mexican migrants seeking U.S. asylum will be returned to Mexico if they already crossed the U.S. southern border.





