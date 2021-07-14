U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled differently -FDA chief

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could potentially have done more to avoid the current controversies around its accelerated approval of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said during a Wednesday summit hosted by Stat.

The FDA last week called for an independent federal probe into its representatives' interactions with Biogen ahead of the regulator's approval of Aduhelm last month.

"The accelerated approval was based on very solid grounds," Woodcock said during Stat's Breakthrough Science Summit. However, she said, "It is possible the process could have been handled in a way that would have decreased the amount of controversy involved."

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The F.D.A. Just Issued A New Warning For The J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

    It's linked to a small number of Guillain-Barré cases, but experts say the benefits far outweigh the risk.

  • Report: Is a Lonzo Ball-Lakers reunion in the works?

    In sifting through the rumors surrounding Ben Simmons' imminent departure from Philadelphia, reporter Marc Stein found one interesting nugget that emerged from the Los Angeles Lakers. No, not that Simmons would be heading to Hollywood, but rather that the Lakers are interested in reacquiring former top draft pick Lonzo Ball. In Stein's most recent report on his Substack, he outlined the Lakers' desire to add a playmaker to the Anthony Davis-LeBron James duo, and that Ball's name was floated as a possibility.

  • Why the Johnson & Johnson news feels so bad

    While the latest J&J news may contribute to hesitancy among those who remain skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines, experts say this is exactly how science works.

  • Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have enjoyed good working relationships with both the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA granted quick approvals to both drugmakers' COVID-19 vaccines last December. The CDC has encouraged Americans to receive both vaccines.

  • Psychedelics Could Be a Medical Game-Changer—So I Tried Them for My Debilitating Headaches

    “The only psychedelic-ish effect that I noticed was that my dog’s face was utterly gorgeous.”

  • How Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine Is Making a Comeback

    At one point, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) seemed to have a pretty good shot at becoming the leader in the COVID-19 vaccine market. Unlike rival vaccines, J&J's vaccine required only a single dose. The company even committed to selling its vaccine at cost during the pandemic, giving it a big price advantage compared to the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

  • FDA issues new warning on rare autoimmune disorder linked to J&J vaccine

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned of an increased risk of Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological disorder, following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 100 preliminary cases of the syndrome were reported among the 12.5M doses administered. While the FDA said it's updating vaccination materials for health care providers and patients to note an "association" between the vaccine and a risk of GBS, the agency said the data are "insufficient to establish a causal relationship." "Importantly, the FDA has evaluated the available information for the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and continues to find the known and potential benefits clearly outweigh the known and potential risks," the FDA stated.

  • What Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna Are Doing to Fight the Deadly Delta Variant

    You've no doubt heard quite a bit about the coronavirus strain called the delta variant. To be sure, there are reasons to be concerned about the delta variant. Scripps Research Institution's Eric Topol called it "a superspreader strain if there ever was one."

  • What are the symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome? Should I still get the J&J vaccine?

    Health officials are investigating the “small possible risk” that people getting Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may develop a rare autoimmune disorder — so it’s only natural that folks would have a lot of questions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday that 100 people who got the J&J Janssen shot developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also added a warning about the potential side effect to its fact sheets about the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Countries are worried that COVID-19 vaccines might be starting to wear off. Despite some concerning signs, it's not yet clear if that's the case.

    Pfizer CEO said last week that data coming out of Israel could mean vaccine antibodies are fading, but experts told Insider they are not convinced.

  • Exclusive-European efforts to assess Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps

    The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have repeatedly failed to provide data that regulators deem to be standard requirements of the drug approval process, according to five people with knowledge of European efforts to assess the drug, providing new insight into the country’s struggle to win foreign acceptance of its product. Reuters reported last month that the European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s review of the drug’s safety and efficacy was delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data on the vaccine's clinical trials was missed, according to one of those people, who is close to the agency, and another person familiar with the matter. The EMA is the European Union’s medicines watchdog.

  • Thailand preparing to limit exports of its COVID-19 vaccine

    Health authorities in Thailand said Wednesday they will seek to impose limits on exports of locally produced AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine because the country doesn't have enough for its own needs. Limiting exports will pose a problem for Southeast Asian countries that have signed contracts to buy Thai-produced vaccines, though some may be able to obtain supplies elsewhere. Dr. Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute, said its vaccine committee agreed in principle to issue an order temporarily limiting exports, but did not give any details.

  • Vietnam to mix doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

    HANOI(Reuters) -Vietnam will offer the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the government said on Tuesday. Vietnam's mass inoculation campaign is in its early stages, with fewer than 300,000 people fully vaccinated so far. It has so far used AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine and last week took delivery of 97,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot.

  • What To Know About The Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine And Guillain-Barre Syndrome

    The FDA added a warning on the J&J shot after some people developed a rare disorder. Here's why you shouldn't panic.

  • COVID-19 vaccine by J&J comes with rare nerve syndrome warning. Here's what to know about it

    The odds of developing GBS after getting the COVID-19 shot, experts say, are less than getting it from other vaccines, bacteria and viruses.

  • Guillain-Barré and Vaccines: What You Need to Know

    Johnson & Johnson’s beleaguered COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with a small increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare but potentially serious neurological condition, federal officials said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration has added a warning about the potential side effect to its fact sheets about the vaccine. The risk appears to be very small. So far, there have been 100 reports of the syndrome in people who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Nearly 13 million doses

  • FDA Adds Rare Nerve Condition As Second Warning To Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to a second rare but severe side effect. The FDA issued a warning that there are data "connecting the shot to an increased risk" of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition where the body's immune system attacks its nerves. In April, the FDA and CDC paused the rollout of the vaccine after data linked it to a rare blood clotting disorder. The agencies lifted the hold ten days later, arguing that the benefits still outweighed the ri

  • Top FDA Staffers Defend Approval of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug in Medical Journal

    The officials, writing in a medical journal, say patient representatives told them they were willing to accept uncertainty about the drug’s clinical benefit.

  • A New Postpartum Depression Drug Could Lead to a Revolution in Treating Women's Mental Health Issues

    A new postpartum depression drug could lead to new treatments for women's mental health issues more broadly.

  • Buy This Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biotech whose shares have been struggling of late. Let's look deeper into why Axsome Therapeutics could be a steal at current levels. Axsome Therapeutics doesn't have any products on the market, but that could change soon.