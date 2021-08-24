U.S. review of COVID's China origin unlikely to solve vexing questions

FILE PHOTO: WHO team visits Wuhan Institute of Virology
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt and Mark Hosenball
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is set to be briefed on the U.S. intelligence community's investigation into how COVID-19 started, with the report likely to disappoint in delivering clear answers about the deadly pandemic's origin in China.

Biden in May ordered aides to work to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies examining rival theories about how the novel coronavirus started, including a once-dismissed theory about the possibility of a laboratory accident in China, as well as that the virus originated naturally with animals, such as bats or birds.

A 90-day intelligence review the president ordered is due on Tuesday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, with the release of unclassified portions likely to take a few days longer.

Yet three U.S. government officials and a fourth person familiar with the scope of the investigation said they did not expect the review to lead to firm conclusions after China stymied earlier international efforts to gather key information on the ground.

Instead, one official said the report would likely point to additional lines of inquiry that officials could pursue, including demands of China that are likely to further ratchet up tensions with Beijing at a time when the country's ties with Washington are at their lowest point in decades.

"It's basically impossible to have a proper investigation if one of the main parties doesn't want to cooperate," said Thomas Wright, Brookings Institution senior fellow and co-author of "Aftershocks," a book about the pandemic with Biden's Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl. "We need to proceed as if both hypotheses are true."

The report also comes as the U.S. intelligence agencies have come under pressure from within the administration and Congress over issues related to the handling of Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban came faster than many U.S. intelligence, defense and diplomatic analysts predicted.

COVID-19 has killed 4.6 million people worldwide, according to a Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps, but its precise origins remain shrouded in mystery.

The first known cases emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and U.S. agencies started looking into the origins shortly afterwards.

U.S. spy agencies initially strongly favored the explanation that the virus originated in nature.

A team led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan in January and February said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.

But their March report https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus/origins-of-the-virus, which was written jointly with Chinese scientists and concluded that the lab theory was "extremely unlikely," did not satisfy Washington.

People familiar with intelligence reporting have said that there has been little corroboration over recent months that the virus had spread widely and naturally amongst wild animals.

Meanwhile, China has refused to give U.S. researchers the kind of access to the Wuhan lab and officials there that the U.S. believes it would need to definitively try to determine the virus' origins.

The WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said the group has not ruled out any hypothesis. The Geneva-based organization is set to impanel a new group to further examine the origins of the virus causing COVID-19.

For its part, China has ridiculed a theory that COVID-19 escaped from the state virology lab in Wuhan and pushed fringe theories including that the virus slipped out of a lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland, in 2019.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Mark Hosenball; additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Budget could boost ACHD’s share of your property taxes by double digits. What to know

    “This is a balancing act,” the commission president says.

  • Where do Afghan refugees go?

    With the Taliban takeover of Kabul, there is a growing concern for the safety of Afghanistan’s women and girls, ethnic minorities, journalists, government workers, educators, and human rights activists.

  • David Wright, Jimmy Rollins, and Chipper Jones reveal how NL East enemies joined forces | Like We Never Left

    On an all-new episode of Like We Never Left, SNY brings three former National League East rivals back together again. David Wright of the New York Mets, Jimmy Rollins of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Chipper Jones of the Atlanta Braves reunite to tell stories of their fierce division battles, and how they later joined forces with Team USA during the 2009 World Baseball Classic. The guys recall their intense competition against each other, the public trash talking between Rollins and Wright, how Derek Jeter brokered “peace” between them in the Team USA clubhouse, and how they all bonded as David Wright became “Captain America” during the WBC. Watch more Like We Never Left: https://sny.tv/shows/like-we-never-left About Like We Never Left: 'Like We Never Left' reunite a group of people via video conference, a group of people who have a past connection through New York sports that we can take advantage of in the present. By seeing them together again, having them share stories, reveal secrets, and celebrate their history and fandom, we tap into the nostalgia and the thrill of these figures coming back to each other in an intimate and exclusive setting. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Exclusive-Limited Chinese cooperation hindering U.S. fentanyl fight -congress report

    Weak cooperation between U.S. and Chinese authorities is hindering efforts to curb increasingly sophisticated forms of fentanyl trafficking, according to a U.S. congressional advisory report reviewed by Reuters. The report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, due to be published on Tuesday, said U.S. authorities have found that cooperation with Chinese counterparts "remains limited on the ground." An explosion in the use of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, and its analogues has driven the most devastating chapter of America's long-running opioid and drug abuse crises.

  • China reports no new local COVID cases

    China has reported no new local coronavirus cases after a month of surging infections, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) reported Monday.Why it matters: In July, a cluster of infections was identified that eventually spread to 1,200 people. China then implemented even stronger mitigation measures and widespread testing in an attempt to eradicate the virus in the country, CNN reports. The NHC reported 21 imported cases of COVID-19.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • Lauren Boebert May Have Violated Financial Disclosure Laws

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll CallRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appears to have failed to properly disclose the true source of nearly $1 million her husband made in the energy sector, in possible violation of House Ethics rules. And even worse: Some of that money appears to have been paid through a company connected directly to Boebert herself.According to new financial disclosures, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s husband, Jayson Boebert, made $478,386 in 2020 and $460,601 in 2019 for “consulting services” he provide

  • Wuhan lab leak theory: How Fort Detrick became a centre for Chinese conspiracies

    Apparent Chinese propaganda efforts are spreading ahead of a US report on Covid-19 origins.

  • Oil Demand Gets Boost as China’s Harsh Curbs Bring Delta to Heel

    (Bloomberg) -- Traffic on China’s typically busy city streets has shown signs of a recovery as the key crude-importing nation managed to quash a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, bolstering the outlook for energy demand. Congestion in Beijing, the capital, rose 11.8% as of mid-morning on Tuesday compared with a week earlier, according to real-time traffic data from Baidu. The volume in the commercial center of Shanghai was 2.8% higher, while it was up 6.8% in Zhengzhou and 3.4% in Nanjing, both regi

  • Ask a Pediatrician: Can My Kids Do Playdates With Delta Raging?

    I have two kids ages 8 and 5 who, after a dismal 2020, were thrilled to start having playdates again this summer. My husband and I are both vaccinated but now with the Delta variant on the rise, we’re...

  • The Democrats who want to destroy the Biden presidency

    The "Suicide Squad" is taking the party agenda hostage to get tax cuts for the rich

  • Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta

    Less than a month into a COVID-19 vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on the country's high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say. Delta hit Israel in June, just as the country began to reap the benefits of one of the world's fastest vaccine roll-outs. With an open economy and most curbs scrapped, Israel went from single-digit daily infections and zero deaths to around 7,500 daily cases last week, 600 people hospitalized in serious condition and more than 150 people dying in that week alone.

  • Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed -WHO director-general

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1% or 2% of the population has been inoculated. If vaccination rates are not raised globally, stronger variants of the coronavirus could develop and vaccines intended as booster shots should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second doses, he said during avisit to Budapest. "In addition, there is a debate about whether booster shots are effective at all," Ghebreyesus told a news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

  • China's Magic Weapon, review: Jane Corbin's documentary played out like a sickening true-life thriller

    John le Carré would have done well to conjure an organisation as shadowy and chilling as that profiled in This World: China’s Magic Weapon (BBC Two). The subject of Jane Corbin’s gripping and unnerving documentary was the United Front Work Department – a branch of the Chinese Communicate Party which, it was asserted, works covertly to spread Chinese influence around the world and to target exiled dissidents and pro-democracy campaigners.

  • Forget 10,000 steps - 'minutes moved' is the more important target, experts say

    It's a myth that you need to walk 10,000 steps a day to be healthy. Focusing on overall daily movement could be better, health experts say.

  • U.S. VP Harris meets company execs in Singapore to discuss supply shortages

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met company executives in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss supply shortages of essential items that have plagued the Biden administration and contributed to inflation. The United States faced serious challenges in obtaining medical equipment during the COVID-19 epidemic and now faces severe bottlenecks in a number of areas, including semiconductor chips, stalling production of cars and other goods. The White House has repeatedly sought to increase domestic production of such items but has struggled to alleviate the supply crunch.

  • How China’s propaganda station CGTN made a surprise return to British screens

    China's state broadcaster had declared victory. Seven months after the station was banned from British television for being a puppet of the Chinese Communist Party, CGTN announced it was back on air.

  • COVID-19 booster shots should follow after China inoculates more -state media

    COVID-19 booster shots should become available in China after the country vaccinates more people to provide broader protection against the disease, a senior executive at a Sinopharm unit responsible for developing COVID-19 vaccines told state media. While the World Health Organization has said current data does not indicate booster shots are needed, several countries have approved them amid resurgent infections and concerns of waning vaccine protection over time, especially against the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Zhang Yuntao, vice president at Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group (CNBG), said that it is proper to make booster shots available in China after "all people who should be vaccinated are vaccinated," according to an interview with the Global Times published late on Monday.

  • Vietnam says Cuba to supply COVID-19 vaccine, transfer technology

    Cuba will supply large quantities of its home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala, to Vietnam and also transfer the production technology to the Southeast Asian country by the end of the year, the Vietnamese health ministry said on Tuesday. After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been struggling to control its worst outbreak to date, with a spike in infections and deaths ramping up pressure on authorities to speed up vaccinations. "Cuba will send a large number of COVID doses and a team to Vietnam to support technology transfer by the end of this year," the health ministry said in a statement, without specifying the number of doses.

  • The founder of a Kabul-based startup says she deleted details of her female staff to protect them as the Taliban neared the city

    The founder of alert app Ehtesab deleted photos, videos, and online information about staff, she told Rest of World. "We do not feel safe."

  • Airbnb to give 20,000 Afghan refugees free temporary accommodation

    A spokesperson said there was no set time limit for the programme and that details on how hosts can sign up would be released over the coming days.