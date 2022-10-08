U.S. reviewing Haiti's request for international security assistance

FILE PHOTO: Haitian gangs temporarily lift a blockade leading to fuel shortages
2
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port.

In a statement, the State Department said criminal actors were undermining the country's efforts to halt the spread of cholera.

"In that context, we will review the Government of Haiti’s request in coordination with international partners and determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti’s fuel shortage and security constraints," it said.

The statement did not offer details on how the United States might help Haiti address its security constraints.

Haiti has ground to a halt since a coalition of gangs blocked the Varreux fuel terminal last month. The lack of gas and diesel has crippled transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to halt operations.

It has also led to a shortage of bottled water, just as the country confirmed a new outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Truss leaves business chiefs in dark about chronic labour shortages

    Liz Truss has staked her future on growth, with plans to cut taxes and regulation to get business moving. But industry leaders attending last week’s Conservative party conference in Birmingham couldn’t help but notice a policy vacuum on a key issue for the economy: immigration.

  • Calls for help, humanitarian corridor as gangs siege Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The United Nations is proposing a “humanitarian corridor” in Haiti's capital to help people get gasoline and aid amid a mounting crisis as gangs keep blockading roads and access to some areas, including to one key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince. The U.N. office in Haiti said in a press release that the blockades, in particular the one accessing the Varreux fuel terminal, undermine efforts to resolve problems in the Caribbean country, in particular the resurgence of cholera after three years without reported cases.

  • Fake German heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin is finally released on house arrest from ICE detention centre

    As part of her house arrest terms, Delvey has been banned from using social media

  • Delaware Supreme Court says new state law about voting are unconstitutional

    The order came one day after the justices heard arguments in the case on Thursday.

  • Battle Creek police arrest man accused of kidnapping, holding girlfriend hostage

    The girlfriend told police her boyfriend held her against her will for roughly four hours at the hotel. She then managed to escape and call police.

  • Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

    It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college — with the hope that anyone who knew how to read would have access to them. On the first floor, there are more than 11,000 Bibles, religious documents and theological texts.

  • NASCAR Playoffs: Austin Cindric on bubble, but has one teed up at the Roval | KEN WILLIS

    NASCAR's playoffs are at another cutoff race. After Sunday's Bank of America 400 at the Charlotte Roval, the 12-team playoff field is cut to eight.

  • News Costco coming to Loomis

    Loomis reaches agreement with Rocklin to build a new Costco store.

  • Turkey's Inflation Is Wild. Markets Are Surging

    One ETF covering the country is crushing the S&P 500, but U.S. investors are staying away.

  • Since 1 October the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 500 km2 in the Kherson region Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 22:57 Since 1 October the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated over 500 km2 of the territory and tens of settlements in the Kherson region alone. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, in an evening address on 6 October Quote: "Since 1 Ocotber, in the Kherson region alone, over half a thousand square kilometres and tens of settlements were liberated from the Russian pseudo-referendum and stabilised.

  • Dr. Oz accused of 'money grab' as settlement talks fail in ugly inheritance battle

    Settlement talks failed Thursday in the Manhattan portion of a cross-continental fight over the $2.9 million Oz family fortune.

  • Explosion Damages Sole Bridge Linking Russia to Crimea in Major Setback for Putin

    It is unknown who and what caused blast, although Russian officials say a fuel truck blew up on the road. Messages on Twitter from Ukrainian officials suggest that the explosions may have been an attack carried out by Kyiv.

  • U.S. considering request for international intervention in Haiti as fuel crisis spirals

    The Biden administration is considering calls for the creation of a humanitarian corridor in Haiti to break the blockade of fuel by armed gangs and protect the delivery of aid as the country faces one of its worst health, energy and security crises in a generation.

  • Photo of Dog 'Having Her Moment' During a Wedding Celebration Is So Irresistible

    She was totally in her element.

  • Is Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Gulfport Energy (GPOR) and Exterran (EXTN) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Suspect in Excelsior Springs investigation charged with kidnapping, rape: Police

    Timothy Haslett Jr., arrested early Friday after authorities allege a woman spent a significant period of time held against her will in his home, was charged in Clay County Circuit Court. Investigation at the house was expected to continue over the coming days.

  • Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An Iranian coroner's report denied Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in the custody of Iran's morality police and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, state media said on Friday. The death of 22-year-old Amini while in police custody has ignited three weeks of nationwide unrest, marking the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years. The coroner's report said her death was "not caused by any blow to the head and limbs."

  • U.S. lawmakers question Saudi arms sales as Biden mulls OPEC response

    Democratic members of the U.S. Congress called for a sharp reduction in military sales to Saudi Arabia, as President Joe Biden on Thursday considered how to respond to plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output. OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, agreed to steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in a tight market and raising the possibility of higher gasoline prices right before the Nov. 8 U.S. midterm elections, when Biden's Democrats are defending their control of the House of Representatives and Senate. Some U.S. lawmakers have long questioned the security relationship with the Saudis, angry about the huge civilian toll in Yemen - where Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Iran-aligned Houthis - as well as human rights abuses such as the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • "So?": Russian authorities and propagandists react to destruction of Crimean bridge

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 12:33 Officials of Russia and occupied Crimea, as well as Russian propagandists, are reacting to the explosion and fire on the Crimean bridge with threats. Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Mariya Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, on Telegram Quote from Zakharova: "The reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure testifies to its terrorist nature.

  • Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.