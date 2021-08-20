U.S. reviewing if Moderna vaccine linked to higher heart inflammation risk: Report

U.S. health officials are investigating reports that Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to a higher risk of a rare heart condition in younger adults than previously thought, the Washington Post reported late on Thursday, citing people familiar with the review

