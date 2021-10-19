U.S. road travel rose 8.3% in August as driving rebounds from pandemic levels

Students receive orientation before returning to school in Louisville, Kentucky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 8.3% more miles in August versus the same month a year ago as driving continues to recover from pandemic lows and more Americans returned to offices and took leisure trips.

The Federal Highway Administration said on Tuesday that motorists drove 273.8 billion miles in August, up 21 billion miles over August 2020 but lower than the 286.8 billion miles in August 2019.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Murdaugh’s attorney says they’ll comply with SC judge’s request after bond denied

    “We’d like to get him back to treatment,” Alex Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian told reporters outside the Columbia courthouse after a judge denied his client bond and ordered he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

  • Deputy fires at lunging dog — and ricocheting bullet hits another cop, NC officials say

    Deputies said a “Beware of Dog” sign was outside the home where it happened.

  • Man arrested after driving wrong way on I-95

    Maryland State Police have a tractor trailer driver in custody. Officials say on Monday afternoon, a 37-year-old driver from Florida stole items from someone at the Maryland House Travel Plaza in Edgewood then drove the wrong way on I-95 north for several miles.

  • Injured Nuggets star Jamal Murray: 'I can't rush time'

    DENVER (AP) Jamal Murray is conflicted. The Nuggets' star guard can't wait to get back to playing basketball like he did before that awful night in San Francisco last April when his left knee buckled as he drove past Andrew Wiggins, ending his season and ultimately quashing Denver's championship aspirations. The Nuggets recently tweeted a video of Murray draining a corner 3, then slow-motion prancing down the baseline with a big smile and stepping deliberately so as not to stress his sleeved left knee.

  • Authorities arrest Alabama man in Alaska after Jan. 6 riot

    An Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested in Alaska, according to court documents filed in federal court. The FBI took Christian Manley into custody Friday in Anchorage.

  • A 'substantial' economic slowdown awaits us in 2022: Goldman Sachs chief economist

    Yahoo Finance Live chats at length with Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius on where he sees the economy headed.

  • Police shooting looms over Emanuel in confirmation battle

    The fatal police shooting of a Black teen in Chicago seven years ago is looming large over the city’s former mayor, Rahm Emanuel, as he looks to win confirmation as President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Japan. Several liberal House lawmakers and activists complain that Emanuel's handling of the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times as he ran away from police, should have disqualified him for consideration for a coveted role. Emanuel's administration refused to make public police dash cam video of the killing for more than a year and not until being compelled to do so by a state court.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 18th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s late rally, a move back through to $0.000029 levels would signal another breakout…

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    After a bullish start the week, Shiba Inu Coin will need to avoid the day’s pivot to return to $0.000030 levels…

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Google eyes TaskMate global launch after Kenya rollout

    Google has today launched TaskMate in Kenya, a crowdsourcing app that lets people use smartphones to do tasks and get paid, tapping the growing gig economy. TaskMate mobile app users fulfill skilled and unskilled tasks such as translation or photography for businesses — that are approved by Google to post on the platform. TaskMate joins a growing list of apps and services launched by Google that offer people payment for services carried out.

  • Apple’s macOS Monterey update is coming October 25th

    The next version of macOS will be available to download beginning October 25th.

  • Blocked punt touchdown makes Colorado football's Trevor Woods the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

    After blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown, Colorado football's Trevor Woods has been named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 7. Woods big play helped the Buffs cruise to a 34-0 win over visiting Arizona. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Apple offers half-price Music – but only if you say ‘Hey Siri’

    Apple has launched a cut-price version of its Apple Music streaming app in a new challenge to Amazon and Spotify that has a catch: users can only search for songs with their voice.

  • Click to Pray 2.0 - Vatican app gets up close and personal with God

    The Vatican on Tuesday rolled out its latest "Click to Pray" app, offering a personal planner among new functions for what it hopes will be an improved digital "praying experience" in a fast-paced world. In its own mini-version of a Silicon Valley-type unveiling, seven Church officials - including a cardinal - took part in a news conference to illustrate "Click to Pray 2.0", the first major update of the app since it was launched in 2016. Reporters were shown a punchy, polished video illustrating the app's new functions, including a personal planner to let users configure their moments of prayer for each day and receive reminders to put the rest of the world on hold.

  • Android 12 is now rolling out to Pixel phones

    The OS is coming to Pixel 3 and above.

  • Apple launches the M1 Pro

    As expected, Apple today announced a new chip -- though with a name few people expected: the M1 Pro, a more powerful version of the M1 chip, which made its debut last November and has since started to power a variety of Apple devices. Apple promises that the M1 Pro is up to 70% faster than the original M1. In addition, it also launched the M1 Max, an even more powerful version of the Pro.

  • How Apple's Privacy Policy Change Affected Advertising Business?

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) advertising business has more than tripled its market share in the six months after introducing privacy changes restricting rivals, including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), from targeting ads at consumers, the Financial Times reports. The in-house business, called Search Ads, offers sponsored slots in the App Store that appear above search results. EasyPark app doubled its spending with Apple since April, leading to an "all-time high in ad conversion rate." While the effic

  • Limbix releases clinical trial data on a self-guided mental health app for teens

    SparkRx is a self-guided therapy program for teens run entirely on a phone. SparkRx, which is designed to help teens manage depression, is the company’s first product to be clinically evaluated. “They’re only really intended to spend a few minutes a day with it,” says Benjamin Alouf, Limbix’s chief medical officer.

  • Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Yogi Roth preview No. 10 Oregon-UCLA football game and ESPN's College GameDay heading to Westwood

    Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth preview the No. 10 Oregon-UCLA football game and the excitement surrounding the anticipation of ESPN's College GameDay heading to Westwood. Follow Pac-12 football on the Pac-12 Now app, available now in your app story for iOS, Android and Apple TV.