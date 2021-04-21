U.S. will run out of COVID vaccine-enthusiastic adults in weeks, analysis projects

Caitlin Owens
·1 min read

Data: CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. will probably run out of adults who are enthusiastic about getting vaccinated within the next two to four weeks, according to a KFF analysis published yesterday.

Between the lines: Vaccine hesitancy is rapidly approaching as our main impediment to herd immunity.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "It appears we are quite close to the tipping point where demand for rather than supply of vaccines is our primary challenge," the authors write.

  • "Federal, state, and local officials, and the private sector, will face the challenge of having to figure out how to increase willingness to get vaccinated among those still on the fence, and ideally among the one-fifth of adults who have consistently said they would not get vaccinated or would do so only if required."

Related: Republicans who say they don't want to get the vaccine are becoming only more resistant, the Washington Post reports.

  • "The further we go into the vaccination process, the more passionate the hesitancy is," Frank Luntz, a longtime GOP communications expert, said after a Zoom focus group session last weekend. "If you've refused to take the vaccine this long, it's going to be hard to switch you."

  • Participants in the focus group said they were concerned by the prospect of booster shots, and most said they would want a fake vaccination card.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • PNG passes 10,000 infections as COVID-19 spreads beyond the capital

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The number of coronavirus infections in Papua New Guinea (PNG) rose past 10,000 on Wednesday, an alarming milestone for the Pacific country as health officials worry that its fragile health system is at risk of being overwhelmed. PNG logged 245 new cases in the 24 hours to midday on Tuesday, continuing a run of daily increases of more than 200, putting its total at 10,197, although its tally of reported deaths from the coronavirus was steady at 91. In a departure from previous updates that showed most new cases near the capital, Port Moresby, the COVID-19 National Pandemic Response said the new infections occurred in 17 of the country's 22 provinces, implying a broader spread.

  • Fully-vaccinated dorm resident among 14 new COVID cases in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday (20 April) including one new case of locally transmitted infection, taking the country's total case count to 60,865.

  • ‘Vaccine failure’ may be more common if you have a weakened immune system. Here’s why

    Patients with weakened immune systems have a greater than 30% risk of death if they contract COVID-19.

  • How the risk of a post-vaccination COVID-19 infection compares to other daily dangers

    The early returns on COVID-19 vaccinations have largely been positive in the United States and elsewhere. There have certainly been so-called "breakthrough" cases, in which fully vaccinated people have been infected, but The New York Times' David Leonhardt notes that statistics so far indicate the chances of that happening are about one in 11,000, and the rate dwindles even further when it comes to the chances of developing anything worse than a mild infection. Still, many people who have been vaccinated remain nervous. This is understandable, Leonhardt writes, given the novelty of the virus and the toll it's taken. The risk of dying from COVID-19 post-vaccination is probably more akin to "high profile," but "extremely rare dangers" like plane crashes, lightning strikes, or shark attacks. Getting in a car, on the other hand, is a "bigger threat," Leonhardt writes. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver and data scientist David Shor also made this point, and Shor estimated that the "per hour risk of killing somebody driving sober is at least 33 times higher than the per hour risk of killing somebody from [COVID-19] hanging out maskless post-vaccination." That's where sociologist Zeynep Tufekci jumped in. Tufekci generally agrees that COVID-19 vaccination leads to a "dramatic risk reduction." She does, however, think the risks of driving and doing certain activities while vaccinated are not completely comparable. That's because car accidents are generally more individualized, while spreading COVID-19 can lead to a transmission chain, which is why Tufekci thinks government agencies need to be explicit about how effectively the vaccines curb transmission to determine what the true risk factor is. (Car crashes also affect others but car crashes do not have transmission chains. Do the vaccinated initiate transmission chains to the degree we need to think about it? Is it so blunted that this is no longer a big enough risk?That should be the explicit CDC discussion). — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) April 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Hawaii announces COVID vaccine passport program for inter-island travel

    Hawaii will from next month allow residents who've been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to bypass the state's pre-travel tests and quarantine for inter-island flights.Why it matters: Hawaii is the second U.S. state to launch a "vaccination verification" scheme after New York, AP notes. Many businesses view such "vaccine passports" as key to returning to normal, but some Republican governors have taken steps to block them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeStarting May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaii may travel inter-county (Kauai, Maui, & Hawaii) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. pic.twitter.com/bnsx6mW5SX— Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) April 20, 2021 Of note: The American Civil Liberties Union has said if vaccine passports are solely digital it'd "increase inequality," excluding people who don't have phones. It wants them to be "primarily paper-based, decentralized, and protect privacy." Gov. David Ige (D) said at a briefing Tuesday that Hawaiians could use paper records for the program and that the state was working with private firms that would be accessing people's records to ensure privacy was protected.What they're saying: Ige noted that Hawaii's coronavirus case numbers and mortality rates were among the lowest in the U.S.Ige said the lifting of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people "does not apply to trans-Pacific travelers at this point," but officials were working to expand the scheme to other travelers later.Go deeper: Vaccine passports for workLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The EMA found a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and 'unusual blood clots' and wants a warning attached

    The European Medicines Agency said blood clots should be listed as "very rare side effects" of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson warns we 'can't delude ourselves Covid has gone away'

    Covid treatment tablets could be available to take at home by autumn EU regulator finds 'possible link' between J&J vaccine and rare blood clots Mass Covid testing is a 'waste of time and money', MPs warned Border officials finding '100 fake Covid test certificates a day' India will offer a vaccine to all citizens over the age of 18 from May Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Prime Minister has warned that the UK cannot "delude ourselves" into thinking that the threat of coronavirus has disappeared, as infections surge to new heights internationally. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said that the UK's vaccination programme is making a "big difference" in the fight against the virus, "helping to reduce suffering and save lives potentially on a very big scale." But he also struck a cautious note, warning that we "don't yet know the full extent of the protection that we're building up or the exact strength of our defences". He also hinted to the global picture, which is increasingly dire. According to the World Health Organization, cases globally rose for the eighth week in a row last week - with 5.2 million cases reported, the biggest number ever recorded in a seven days. The surge is largely driven by sharp upticks in countries including India and Brazil. "As we look at what's happening in other countries with record cases around the world, we cannot delude ourselves that Covid has gone away," Mr Johnson said, adding that the "majority of scientific opinion in this country" is that there will be another wave of Covid at some point this year. But, on a slightly more optimistic note, the Prime Minister suggested there remains "nothing in the data" to suggest the need to deviate from the "cautious but irreversible" roadmap previously outlined. And he stressed that vaccines and new therapeutics - the Government has unveiled plans to push for an antiviral pill that can be taken at home - will help the UK to live with the disease. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Have a loved one who doesn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how to talk to them.

    Some health experts also fear last week's recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may contribute to hesitancy.

  • Dr. Fauci Is Fully Vaxxed, But Won’t Eat Inside A Restaurant

    Now that I’m vaccinated, does that mean I can go about living my best pre-pandemic life? Not so fast — according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • How to prepare for your long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appointment

    Anyone 16 years old and older is entitled to a free vaccine that has been shown to be safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19. "There may be slight differences between vaccine types, but they are generally pretty consistent."

  • A vaccinated New Zealand airport worker tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the country opened a travel bubble with Australia

    Australia and New Zealand launched a travel bubble on Monday, allowing people to travel between the two countries without quarantining.

  • 1,500 COVID vaccines available now, Kansas City hospital says. Here’s how to get one

    Health officials want to get people vaccinated as COVID-19 variants spread.

  • Japan eyes state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading. With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government wanted to decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country. Suga said the capital Tokyo was mulling a request to the central government to issue the state of emergency, as Osaka and Hyogo prefectures already have done.

  • Coronavirus: Africa's new variants are causing growing concern

    A lack of specialised genome sequencing is making it difficult to track new mutations in Africa.

  • Should you still wear a mask outdoors? Experts say yes.

    "There is still a significant portion of people who aren't vaccinated. It's just appropriate etiquette to wear a mask," one expert tells Yahoo Life.

  • Putin warns West of 'red lines' as Russians take to the streets in Navalny’s support

    Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has threatened the West with a “swift and tough” response for crossing unspecified “red lines” as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny are poised to take to the streets to demand the release of the jailed opposition leader. Mr Putin’s speech comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West and a massive Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, which has sparked fears of a new war in eastern Ukraine. He was expected to make a major foreign policy announcement but instead issued a stark warning to the West against encroaching on its interests. “Anyone who threatens the core interests of our security will come to regret it like they never regretted anything,” President Putin said at the end of his 90-minute speech in Moscow. “I hope no one decides to cross the red lines in relations with Russia - and we will decide what these red lines are in each case.” President Putin sought to portray Russia as a victim, arguing that Russia-bashing “has become a sport of sorts,” adding that the Kremlin “has behaved with restraint and moderation.”

  • Cancer charity suspends services as Covid effect begins to bite

    A cancer charity has announced it is suspending its services due the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as industry experts warn it could be “the start of things to come” as charities continue to face financial difficulties. Breast Cancer Haven is believed to be the first cancer charity to close as a result of the pandemic, putting all of its staff members at risk. Founded in 1997, the charity provided personalised counselling and therapies for people affected by breast cancer. In a statement published on the charity's website it confirmed it was suspending operations “for the time being” and despite a series of “cost cutting measures”, including redundancies, it is “unable to continue normal operations”. “This means that we will be pausing the delivery of our live online services that have helped around 1,800 people by providing over 10,000 appointments since lockdown began in March 2020,” the statement added.

  • Report: At least two of the women suing Deshaun Watson have agreed to meet with the NFL

    The game of public-opinion ping pong continues between the lawyers representing the opposing sides of the Deshaun Watson controversy. On the same day that Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, took an ultra-aggressive position in officially responding to the 22 lawsuits and in making a public statement confirming that, yes, Watson and Harding believe all of the [more]

  • The Pentagon says more and more Russian troops are amassing near Ukraine, and it is not convinced this is just a training exercise

    The Pentagon says there are now more Russian troops on the border of Ukraine than there were in 2014.