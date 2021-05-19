U.S., Russia to hold Arctic talks in push for summit

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Iceland
  • Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets U.N. Secretary-General Guterres in Moscow
1 / 2

U.S., Russia to hold Arctic talks in push for summit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Iceland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Humeyra Pamuk and Tom Balmforth
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Humeyra Pamuk and Tom Balmforth

REYKJAVIK/MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's veteran Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were expected to hold talks on Wednesday night amid a push to agree a presidential summit despite dire ties between the former Cold War foes.

The face-to-face talks on the sidelines of a gathering of eight foreign ministers in Reykjavik will be the highest level meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Ties have been fraught since March when Biden - not long into his presidency - said he regarded President Vladimir Putin as a "killer", prompting Moscow to recall its U.S. ambassador for consultations. The envoy still hasn't returned.

Washington then imposed sanctions and expelled Russian diplomats over "malign" activities denied by Moscow, pushing Russia to retaliate in kind. It later barred the U.S embassy from hiring local staff.

Given the adversarial prelude, immediate gains from the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov are likely to be modest, though they could pave the way for a Putin-Biden summit next month.

The summit idea was floated by the White House last month, but it has still not been publicly agreed. Russia's Kommersant newspaper on Monday cited government sources touting Switzerland as the likeliest venue.

U.S, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Lavrov and Blinken will meet on Wednesday night after the Arctic Council, a regional grouping of eight nations, has finished meeting.

Washington's ties with Moscow have been at post-Cold War lows for years, strained over everything from election meddling allegations to Ukraine and the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"We don't seek to escalate, we are simply ... looking for a more predictable, stable relationship," said a senior State Department official.

Besides the summit, the talks could broach the subject of expulsions that have crimped the work of their diplomatic missions as well as progress on nuclear arms control.

Lavrov, 71, has been the dour face of Kremlin foreign policy since 2004 as Moscow has asserted what it says is its rightful standing as a great world power. Russia has beefed up its military presence in the Arctic and invested in northern infrastructure.

Blinken criticised Moscow on Tuesday for making "unlawful maritime claims" on the regulation of foreign vessels transiting the shipping route over Russia's long northern coastline. He said Washington was worried about the region's increasing militarization.

Lavrov on Monday dismissed NATO concerns over increasing Russian military activity in the Arctic, saying Moscow was right to ensure the security of its northern coastline.

He said Moscow would wait to see what Washington meant by stable and predictable ties with Russia. "If that means stable, predictable sanctions then that's not what's needed."

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tom Balmforth; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Switzerland is most likely venue for Putin-Biden summit - Russia's Kommersant

    Switzerland is the most likely venue for a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in June, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing government sources. Biden, who in March said he thought Putin was a "killer", prompting Moscow to recall its ambassador to Washington for consultations, has said he would like to hold talks with Putin during a planned trip to Europe next month.

  • QAnon Shaman’s lawyer likens Trump propaganda to Hitler and blames ex-president for capitol riot

    Thus far all attempts at blaming Donald Trump for the Capitol riot have been rejected by judges

  • Lions sign 3 players from rookie minicamp tryouts

    All participated in the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend

  • L’Jarius Sneed named most underrated Chiefs player by Pro Football Focus

    Is Sneed the most underrated player in Kansas City?

  • US-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland

    Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off this week in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to talk Wednesday on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in U.S.-Russian relations.

  • Biden administration eyes cybersecurity funding after hacks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday detailed how it wants to fund efforts to counter a wave of massive hacks in the wake of this month's Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. In a statement on Tuesday, the White House detailed the cyber element of President Joe Biden's already proposed American Jobs Plan, including $20 billion for localities to harden energy systems and $2 billion in grants for energy grids in high-risk areas. Biden's planned $100 billion broadband investment plan is also being presented as cybersecurity spending on the grounds that grant recipients will be asked to source from "trusted vendors."

  • Pro-Palestinian Protesters Push Barricades at Manhattan Demonstration

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets of midtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, May 18, gathering near the Consulate General of Israel.Footage shared on Twitter shows demonstrators moving metal barricades outside the consulate building on Second Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets.A similar demonstration took place in Washington as well as in Dearborn, Michigan, where President Biden visited the Ford Motor Co Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Tuesday morning.Protests followed conversations between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the president, in which Biden reiterated his "firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.” Credit: @GreatAli5 via Storyful

  • Governors’ pandemic-fueled powers dissipate

    Governors are seeing their pandemic-related broad reach and executive powers wane as the public health emergency subsides and the necessity for restrictions and emergency action ends.Why it matters: Governors took on outsize roles from Maine to California as much of the burden fell to the states. In some, their powers are about to revert to the norm. In others, their expanded reach is triggering a re-examination of whether they should have such authority in the future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn Texas, led by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, the state House and Senate have been deliberating laws that would move the needle away from the Executive Branch and toward the legislature in a future pandemic. In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont’s expanded pandemic powers will be extended until mid-July.The Democrat's ability to enforce the waning number of COVID-related executive orders was set to lapse on May 20, local media reported. Between the lines: Emergency situations often test the limits of executive reach, regardless of political party. And it’s usually met with opposition from the other side of the aisle. In the case of the pandemic, such sweeping executive powers allowed governors to close schools and businesses, apply mask mandates and issue stay-at-home orders.The totality of the measures has sparked debates in the states about the reach of gubernatorial power.In Pennsylvania, voters will decide today whether the governor should continue to have the same powers that have been executed this past year.The vote effectively was a referendum on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic response — but at the same time, it will shape the extent of the governors’ power for the future, a Pennsylvania paper notes.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, another Democrat, has faced significant backlash in the exercise of his gubernatorial power.He is facing federal and state investigations, including one looking into his reporting of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.Such revelations have sparked bipartisan ire and prompted legislators to introduce a series of resolutions to revoke his executive orders. “The reality is we had this power to do this since Day One … when the governor was granted these unprecedented and unconstitutional executive powers,” New York state Sen. George Borrello, a Republican, said during a floor debate.Of note: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, entered the pandemic with polls consistently showing him as the most popular governor in the country.His reputation took hits as the state experienced troubles with its unemployment assistance computers and vaccine registration program.He rebounded as the state went on to be one of the nation's leaders in vaccination delivery.Baker announced this week he will end the pandemic state of emergency on June 15 — dissolving his sweeping emergency powers, Massachusetts Playbook author Lisa Kashinsky noted.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • US envoy: Fear of Taliban conquering Kabul are overblown

    Predictions that the Taliban will quickly overrun Afghan government forces and conquer Kabul once U.S. and coalition forces have fully withdrawn are unduly pessimistic, Washington's special envoy to Afghanistan said Tuesday. “I personally believe that the statements that their forces will disintegrate and the Talibs will take over in short order are mistaken,” Zalmay Khalilzad told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, whose members expressed deep worry that President Joe Biden's decision to fully withdraw by September will lead to chaos and intensified civil war.

  • Naomi Campbell, 50, reveals she's a new mom with sweet photo: 'There is no greater love'

    "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell wrote in the Instagram post on Tuesday.

  • 2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway in Illinois

    Two pilots ejected safely from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning when the aircraft left a runway while landing at a southwestern Illinois airport, military officials said. The two U.S. active duty pilots suffered minor injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. MidAmerica is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

  • Man let autistic son freeze to death while dog stayed in warmth, court hears

    ‘Depravity of these defendants is shocking’ District Attorney says

  • UN says at least 58,000 Palestinians have been internally displaced and made homeless in Gaza after a week of Israeli airstrikes

    At least 200 Palestinians, including 63 children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes according to Gaza's health ministry.

  • FAA proposes large fines for unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing a more than $52,000 fine for a passenger who officials say tried to open the cockpit door on a flight and allegedly hit a flight attendant in the face.

  • Join Us to Celebrate the Birth of a Beautiful Baby Bongo at ZooTampa

    This little one is not only a certified striped cutie, but she'll help stabilize the antelope's dwindling population.

  • EU - minus Hungary - calls for Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers called on Tuesday for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and boosted humanitarian aid for Gaza, but failed to reach the unanimity that might give the EU leverage in peacemaking. Hungary, Israel's closest ally in the bloc, declined to join the other 26 foreign ministers in calling for a truce on their video call, convened by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

  • International pressure to end violence in Israel, Gaza

    A senior Hamas official told ABC News that the militant group would accept a mutual cease-fire between Israel and Hamas under certain conditions.

  • Bipartisan pair of U.S. senators call for reauthorization of Voting Rights Act

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two U.S. senators, a Republican and a Democrat, asked Congress on Monday to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, as Republican-controlled state legislatures pass measures imposing new curbs on voting. Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Lisa Murkowski noted in a letter that the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices, was last reauthorized in 2006 with a bipartisan Senate vote of 98-0. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a key portion of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, saying that Section 4, the formula used to determine which states and localities were subject to additional federal scrutiny, was outdated.

  • Supreme Court agrees to take up Mississippi’s abortion law, in challenge to Roe v. Wade

    The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will hear arguments next term over Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It will be the first abortion access case to come before the now 6-3 conservative majority. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the implications.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.