U.S.-Russian crew blasts off to ISS
Amid high tensions over Ukraine, a U.S.-Russian crew successfully blasted off for the International Space Station Wednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Sept. 21)
NASA is ready to check engineers' work fixing a fuel leak on the Artemis-1 rocket, which scrubbed the space agency's most recent launch attempt of the mega moon rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Saudi Arabia is planning to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX, becoming the latest Gulf nation to strengthen ties with private U.S. space companies, according to three people familiar with the arrangement. The sources, speaking anonymously to discuss the mission's crew before its formal announcement, said the deal was signed privately earlier this year with Houston's Axiom Space, which arranges and manages private missions to space on U.S. spacecraft for researchers and tourists. Under the deal, two Saudi astronauts will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station for a roughly weeklong stay early next year, the sources said.
Russia still belongs to the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20 economies, but has been unable to veto work being done at such multilateral bodies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday. Brent Neiman, counselor to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, told a conference in Washington that most G20 members agreed that business could not go on as usual while "there's this brutal war that Russia is conducting against Ukraine."
NASA teams found a potential culprit that scrubbed the Artemis I moon mission's last attempt, setting the stage for a fueling test this week.
The Central Park Tower Penthouse features a ballroom and terrace with views across the city
STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
A royal reporter said the Duchess of Sussex made the “formal request” in a letter amid strained family relations.
King Charles is reportedly planning to cut Prince Harry, as well as Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, as official stand-ins should he be indisposed.
Some TikTokers are judging the mom for letting this happen — but others don't see the big deal.
Just because Prince Harry stepped down as a senior royal and moved to California doesn’t mean he’s lost his special bond with his niece, Princess Charlotte. Yesterday, the British royal family reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. Following the emotional funeral at Westminster Abbey, the group headed to Windsor Castle for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. During the ceremony, Prince Harry shared a sweet moment with Princess Charlotte that almost went unnotice
Lindell told Insider that four vendors that were going to be listed on MyStore — his version of Amazon — were afraid of being linked to an FBI probe.
After an emotional outburst on the football field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Dallas Cowboys game last Sunday, Tom Brady publically apologized for his actions and hinted at what may have led him to throw his tablet and football helmet while yelling at his teammates from the sidelines. In Monday’s episode of the Let’s Go! […]
The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II could be the breaking point for the royal family’s feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As they grieve the loss of their loved one, there might be some thawing of the friction that has plagued both side since the couple left the UK for the US. Royal reporter […]
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.There was “no snub” aimed at Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and he was seated in the second row because of his age, a source at Buckingham Palace told The Daily Beast Monday evening.The source sought to quell speculation that Harry and wife Meghan Markle had been seated in the second row as a snub following their es
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William decided to leave Prince Louis home during the Queen's funeral, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended.
Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D
Queen Elizabeth II funeral brought royal discomfort: body language experts revealed Meghan Markle was "closed off" and Kate Middleton exuded princess qualities
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is slamming a class action lawsuit filed by illegal immigrants flown to Martha's Vineyard, calling it "political theater" by activists.