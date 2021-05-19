U.S., Russian diplomats exchange stern words ahead of Biden-Putin summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nahal Toosi
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that the United States would respond to provocations from the Kremlin but that Washington seeks a “predictable” relationship with Moscow.

Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland. The bilateral session is designed to set the stage for a potential summit between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.

The United States and Russia are at odds on multiple fronts, from the ongoing conflict in U.S.-backed Ukraine to concerns about Russian interference in American elections. Russia has denied any wrongdoing and accused the U.S. of hypocrisy and inappropriate interference in its domestic sphere.

The Biden administration has already leveled multiple sanctions against Russia over an array of past alleged activities, while also expelling several Russian diplomats. Russia has taken some retaliatory measures, including steps that have made it difficult to staff the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

As Lavrov and Blinken met, the Biden administration announced that it would sanction several entities affiliated with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, but that it would waive sanctions on some of the officials involved. The pipeline has been a sore point between the U.S. and its ally Germany.

Blinken and Lavrov appeared to greet each other warmly on Wednesday, bumping elbows at the top of the mostly private meeting. In opening remarks, both men struck firm but cordial tones.

“As President Biden has also shared with President Putin, if Russia acts aggressively against us, our partners and our allies, we’ll respond — and President Biden has demonstrated that in both word and deed, not for purposes of escalation, not to seek out conflict, but to defend our interests,” Blinken said, according to The Associated Press.

Blinken also stressed that the U.S. seeks “a predictable, stable relationship with Russia,” which would be “good for the world.”

Lavrov, a veteran in international diplomacy, said the two sides needed to be frank.

“We have serious differences in the assessment of the international situation, we have serious differences in the approaches to the tasks which have to be solved for its normalization,” Lavrov said. “Our position is very simple: We are ready to discuss all the issues without exception, but under perception that the discussion will be honest, with the facts on the table, and of course on the basis of mutual respect.”

Both countries have said they hope to work with the other to address common challenges, such as pandemics and climate change.

Recommended Stories

  • US-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland

    Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off this week in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to talk Wednesday on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in U.S.-Russian relations.

  • Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

    Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland on Wednesday in their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly but calmly of their differences as they held talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in U.S.-Russian relations. “We seek a predictable, stable relationship with Russia," Blinken told Lavrov, echoing comments made by President Joe Biden, who has proposed a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin next month.

  • NASA chief, citing China gains, calls for congressional support

    Bill Nelson said NASA faces increasingly stiff competition on the high frontier.

  • Ericsson's China ambitions in jeopardy over Sweden's Huawei ban

    An upcoming court decision that will decide the future role Huawei can play in Sweden could also be a potential turning point for national champion Ericsson's ambitions in China. The case stems from the Swedish government's decision last https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sweden-huawei-idUKKBN2750VZ October to ban Huawei from supplying 5G equipment due to security concerns. Huawei sued to overturn the decision and a verdict is expected in the next few weeks.

  • Bet $1 on any golfer and get $100 in free bets*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's golf action.

  • Uniqlo shirts blocked at U.S. border in January on China forced labour concern

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China, where there have been reports of forced labour. A U.S. Customs document dated May 10 said a shipment of Uniqlo men's shirts was impounded on Jan. 5 at the Port of Los Angeles due to a suspected violation of the ban. The document said a protest filed by Uniqlo's parent company was denied.

  • Conflict over Moscow's moves into a melting Arctic creates backdrop for U.S.-Russia meeting

    As climate change transforms the Arctic, Russia moves its military in. Secretary of State Blinken raises objections in first meeting with Russian counterpart.

  • Covid-19: What went wrong in Singapore and Taiwan?

    They were once hailed as success stories, but both places are now seeing a steep rise in virus cases.

  • Spain sends army as 5,000 migrants reach Ceuta

    Footage from local Faro TV channel showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the enclave's beach as dozens of migrants emerged from the water while hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco.Soldiers started patrolling the border along with Spanish police, Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE. As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday (May 17) and Tuesday (May 18), he said.A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will also work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets.One person died in Monday's crossing, the spokesman said.

  • Apple releases first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 betas to developers

    In a surprising turn of events, Apple released the first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 developer betas on Wednesday afternoon. The reason that this came as such a shock is because iOS 14.6 has yet to be publicly released, as the release candidate only rolled out on Monday. Only beta program participants have had a …

  • Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 relief fund distributes over $500K in additional funds

    The fund has now distributed almost $1.6 million in funding to small businesses in and around Chico, California.

  • Fact check: Fauci warned Trump administration in 2017 of surprise infectious disease outbreak

    In a forum, Fauci and other experts noted an infectious disease outbreak would "no doubt" take place and noted the US needed to do more to prepare.

  • U.S. envoy Kerry urges to climate laggards to commit to 1.5C goal

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday urged countries that have not yet set how they plan to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, particularly those in Asia, to join the United States and others in doing so. The United States the world's second-biggest emitter after China, has pledged to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 50%-52% by 2030 as it seeks to reclaim global leadership in the fight against global warming under President Joe Biden. Enhanced commitments from Japan and Canada last month at a summit organised by Biden, together with prior targets from the European Union and Britain, meant 55% of the world's economies had publicly committed to actions to achieve the 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times goal, Kerry said.

  • Jeremy Lin Passes Torch to New Asian Players in Heartfelt Message After Not Getting NBA Contract

    Jeremy Lin penned an emotional message for his fans and social media followers after not receiving an offer to play in the NBA this month. Missing the deadline: In a recent Instagram post, Lin recalled his hard work and the challenges he overcame to prove he was ready for an NBA comeback. Lin, who went down to the G League, said that NBA teams “have been asking if [he] still had the hunger, health, and skill to hang in the NBA."

  • No obvious answer for Panthers at left tackle, but team has options. A closer look

    Since Jordan Gross retired after the 2013 season, 14 players have started at left tackle for the Panthers.

  • Palestinians go on strike as Israel-Hamas fighting rages

    Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories went on strike in a rare collective protest Tuesday as Israeli missiles toppled a building in Gaza and militants in the Hamas-ruled territory fired dozens of rockets that killed two people. U.S. officials said the Biden administration was privately encouraging Israel to wind down its bombardment of Gaza. Egyptian negotiators also were working to halt the fighting, and while they have not made progress with Israel, they were optimistic international pressure would force it to the table, according to an Egyptian diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing diplomatic efforts.

  • The biggest effort to vaccinate the developing world is falling apart

    The Serum Institute of India has announced it can't supply vaccines to Covax until the end of 2021. Where will Covax find the 2 billion doses it needs?

  • China just published new Mars photos way earlier than anticipated

    It was only yesterday that Chinese officials made it sound like we’d be waiting at least a couple more weeks to see the first photos from China’s new Mars rover. News out of the country suggested that while the rover landed safely, it had to go through all of its diagnostic tests before its handlers …

  • ‘Damaging’ police leniency over cannabis revealed

    Police have been accused of decriminalising cannabis by the back door, as official figures show nearly nine in 10 people in parts of the country are escaping court after being caught with the drug. The Home Office data reveal the most lenient forces are charging just one in eight (13 per cent) offenders, with the remainder let off with a caution, community resolution or on-the-spot fine. By contrast, the toughest police forces are charging up to 60 per cent of people caught with the class B drug, which has increased in its potency and been linked to psychosis and mental ill health. Nationally, just under 24 per cent of those caught with the drug are charged with possession, down from 29 per cent three years ago. Of the 91,479 caught with cannabis in England and Wales last year, 21,672 were charged with the remainder dealt with through out of court settlements that did not result in a criminal record. Just over 17,500 (19 per cent) were let off with a cannabis warning, 6,148 (seven per cent) were given a caution and 7,410 (eight per cent) were given an on-the-spot fine. Most - 38,832 (42 per cent) - received a community resolution, which usually involves the suspect admitting the offence on the street, apologising at the scene and accepting a printout of mental health implications of cannabis. The data showed the toughest police forces were five times more likely to charge an offender than the most lenient. Avon and Somerset police charged 63 per cent, while Surrey charged 13 per cent.

  • Biden to award Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran

    President Biden will award the highest U.S. military honor on Friday to Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. in a ceremony alongside South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.