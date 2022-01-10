U.S. and Russian diplomats meet in Geneva over Ukraine crisis

U.S. and Russian officials are meeting in Europe this week for talks aimed at defusing tensions over Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" with the details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Swing State Trumpers Forged Letters to National Archives in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Election

    The groups sent fake certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the winner

  • Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

    West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the […]

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of

  • A Louisiana school board has asked a newly appointed board member who bragged about marching to the Capitol on January 6 last year to step down

    "No one really had an opportunity to vet this individual prior to his appointment," the Jefferson teachers' union president told the Daily Beast.

  • Trump blasts GOP senator for refuting his election claims

    Former President Trump on Monday said he will never endorse Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a "jerk" and "a weak and ineffective leader."Driving the news: Trump, who endorsed Rounds in 2020, was responding to the South Dakota senator after he refuted the former president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and said that "the election was fair" during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.When as

  • How a Trump Golf Course Is Screwing Over a Public School

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his business empire always fight aggressively to come out on top—and this time, the sucker on the other end of the deal is a public school district.For seven years, the Trump National Golf Club Westchester just north of New York City battled with the local government to lower its property tax bill—while simultaneously inflating its value elsewhere by millions. Then in August, emboldened by another golf c

  • Cartoonistry: Media drunk on 120-proof controversy

    Rats! George W. Bush's health-care plan got drowned out by the controversy of the day. Subliminal advertising message was the headline at the time

  • Is the US really heading for a second civil war?

    With the country polarised and Republicans embracing authoritarianism, some experts fear a Northern Ireland-style insurgency but others say armed conflict remains improbable Protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads ‘Come and Take It,’ clash with police at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Joe Biden had spent a year in the hope that America could go back to normal. But last Thursday, the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection a

  • AFSOC commander challenges criticism of female Special Tactics trainee

    The commander of Air Force Special Operations Command is pushing back against social media criticism of a minority female Special Tactics trainee.

  • U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran will face severe consequences if it attacks Americans, the White House said on Sunday, including any of those sanctioned by Tehran for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran's sanctions on Saturday came as Tehran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East. "We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran," Sullivan said in a statement.

  • North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

    A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. Lawyers filed a candidacy challenge of the Republican on behalf of 11 voters with the State Board of Elections, which oversees a process by which a candidate’s qualifications are scrutinized. The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 9, 2022

    Readers share their views on voters' privacy and lack of the same; child welfare case managers leaving the profession; and the Jan. 6 committee

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on news coverage of The Villages and the Second Amendment

    Jan. 9, 2022, letters: Readers comment on news coverage of The Villages and the Second Amendment.

  • SALT change on ice in the Senate

    A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden's social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New Jersey have been pushing to include a rollback of the SALT deduction cap in the spending package, though lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on what such a provision would look like. But Manchin last...

  • Russian intervention in Kazakh civil unrest viewed as potentially shifting Putin calculus on Ukraine

    ‘I think it will deter [Russia's] ability to wage a major conflict in Ukraine,’ says House Republican Mark Green of Tennessee.

  • Texas lawmakers deplore mistreatment of National Guardsmen sent to border duty

    Texas lawmakers deplore mistreatment of National Guardsmen sent to border duty

  • Silicon Valley tech workers ignored local politics for years. Now they're 'deeply mad' and diving in.

    at least for a while.

  • Sec. Blinken gives Russia two choices ahead of talks in Geneva: 'Massive consequences'

    Talks in Geneva will focus on security concerns over Ukraine after Russia amassed around 90,000 troops on the nation's borders.