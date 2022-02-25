U.S. to sanction Putin, Lavrov as Russia continues to barrel down on Ukraine

The U.S. will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday.

Why it matters: It is extremely rare for the U.S. to sanction a sitting world leader, and the Kremlin had previously said it would consider sanctions on Putin himself to be a de facto severing of relations between the U.S. and Russia.

The move reflect Moscow's new pariah status but are mostly symbolic, as it's unclear what assets Putin and Lavrov actually hold in the West after years of escalating sanctions against Russia.

Putin in particular is believed to rely on his inner circle of Russian oligarchs to stash his vast wealth abroad.

Driving the news: Psaki said details of the sanctions would be released later Friday, but confirmed that Putin and Lavrov would be banned from traveling to the U.S.

The European Union and United Kingdom announced earlier in the day that they would sanction Putin and Lavrov and freeze their assets, though the EU did not impose visa restrictions.

"In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team. I expect we'll have more specific details out later this afternoon," Psaki said.

The big picture: In coordination with the G7, the U.S. on Thursday imposed severe new sanctions that include sweeping export controls and a freeze on billions of dollars' worth of Russian assets.

The sanctions are designed to "maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies," Biden said Thursday.

One of the harshest sanctions options still under consideration is disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT global financial system, which Ukrainian officials have demanded.

The EU is discussing the proposal and expects to finalize its decision in the next day or two.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story check back for updates.

