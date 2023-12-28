U.S. sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Yemen's Houthis

Parade for new recruits whom Houthis say to send to Gaza

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In its latest response to attacks on shipping by the Houthis, the United States on Thursday sanctioned an individual and three currency exchange houses that it accused of facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to the Yemeni movement.

The exchange houses are based in Turkey and Yemen, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

"Today's action underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay)