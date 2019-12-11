U.S. sanctions Iran's largest shipping company, airline over weapons smuggling

The sanctions keep on coming.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Wednesday announced sanctions on Iran's largest shipping company and airline in an attempt to stop the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Financial Times reports.

The shipping company, the Islamic Republican of Iran Shipping Lines, has been accused of smuggling weapons into Yemen on behalf the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; OFAC said the U.S. seized weapons on a small boat last month believed to be on their way to Houthi rebels. OFAC also said Mahan Air has aided the IRGC and has also "moved weapons and personnel for Hezbollah" and the Assad regime in Syria.









“The Iranian regime uses its aviation and shipping industries to supply its regional terrorist and militant groups with weapons, directly contributing to the devastating humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen,” says @stevenmnuchin1 in statement. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 11, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will continue a maximum pressure campaign of sanctions against Iran.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump's pathological obsession with being laughed at

The most important day of the impeachment inquiry

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s false gospel of memes

