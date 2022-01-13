U.S. sanctions North Koreans and Russians over missile tests

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program.

Driving the news: The announcement follows North Korea's two missile tests in the past week and leader Kim Jong-un's threat to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Treasury Department ordered sanctions on five North Korean officials for obtaining good for weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile-related programs.

The State Department announced penalties against another North Korean person, a Russian man and a Russian company that it said had "engaged in activities or transactions" that helped contribute to the "proliferation of WMD or their means of delivery" by North Korea.

The sanctions freeze assets in U.S. jurisdictions of those sanctioned, prevent Americans from doing business with anyone affected by the action and subject foreign companies and individuals to possible penalties if there are transactions with them.

What to watch: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted on Wednesday night that the United States was proposing UN sanctions over North Korea's "six ballistic missile launches since September ... each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

Flashback: Biden extends sanctions against North Korea

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.