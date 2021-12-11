U.S. sanctions people, entities linked to China, Myanmar and North Korea

Axios
·1 min read

The Biden administration on Friday announced new sanctions on dozens of people and entities with ties to human rights abuses in China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and North Korea.

Why it matters: The move, timed with international Human Rights Day and the State Department's two-day Summit for Democracy, is a tool "to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," the department said.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: State has barred 12 people from entering the U.S., including current and former Chinese government officials whom the United States says had a hand in the detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

  • Two Bangladeshi law enforcement officers were also named for their involvement in a May 2018 extrajudicial killing of a municipal councilor.

  • The Treasury on Friday designated SenseTime, a Chinese artificial intelligence company, a "Chinese military-industrial complex" entity, accusing it of creating facial recognition programs to identify Uyghurs. The company is now listed on an investment blacklist.

  • Several Myanmar military entities and chief ministers were targeted for their role in a deadly crackdown after the military overthrew the democratically-elected government.

  • Treasury also sanctioned a few agencies controlled by the North Korean government.

What's next: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to the United Kingdom on Friday where he'll meet with G7 colleagues through Sunday in Liverpool.

  • He will then head to Southeast Asia next week with stops in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

  • In Jakarta, according to a State Department release announcing the travel, he will deliver "remarks on the significance of the Indo-Pacific region" and "in each country, [he] will address the worsening crisis in Burma," also known as Myanmar.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN envoy: Sudan's military must rebuild trust with opponents

    Sudan’s military must rebuild trust with the opposition, especially the young generation who feel betrayed by its seizure of power in an Oct. 25 coup that sparked the greatest crisis in the country’s political transition, the U.N. special envoy for Sudan said Friday. Volker Perthes told the U.N. Security Council that “immediate confidence building measures and a visible commitment to bring the country back on a democratic transition path will be key.”

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Remains Hopeful in Alibaba (BABA)

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A decline of 2.03% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the third quarter of 2021. For the period, the Fund trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which rose […]

  • As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

    Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country's energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad. The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus, according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA.

  • U.S. imposes sweeping human rights sanctions on China, Myanmar and North Korea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh, and added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist. Canada and the United Kingdom joined the United States in imposing sanctions related to human rights abuses in Myanmar https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-slams-myanmar-military-over-credible-reports-soldiers-killed-11-people-2021-12-09, while Washington also imposed the first new sanctions on North Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-maintain-troop-level-south-korea-minister-2021-12-02 under President Joe Biden's administration and targeted Myanmar military entities, among others, in action marking Human Rights Day.

  • Biden administration denounces Nicaragua as Taiwan loses another ally to China

    The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China.Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Only 13 countries and the Vat

  • US issues sanctions, visa bans to mark Human Rights Day

    The U.S. issued financial sanctions and visa bans on former and current government officials and entities in nine countries Friday — including China, Myanmar and Russia — as part of coordinated actions with Canada and the U.K. to coincide with International Human Rights Day. Canada and the U.K. joined with the U.S. in imposing the latest in a series of measures aimed at freezing military authorities in Myanmar out of the global finance system in response to the Feb. 1 overthrow of the democratically elected government and the violent crackdown on the opposition that has followed.

  • US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

    The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces in the Southeast Asian country. A notice in the Federal Register said developments in Cambodia were “contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests." The aim of the embargo is to ensure that defense-related items are not available to Cambodia's military and military intelligence services without advance review by the U.S. government, it said.

  • Judge clears way for legal challenge to Georgia's restrictive voting law

    A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request to dismiss a legal challenge to Georgia's restrictive GOP-crafted voting law, clearing the way for the suit to proceed.The lawsuit, filed this spring by the Georgia NAACP and other groups, alleges that the state's new voting limits threaten to illegally suppress the vote of minority groups.Legal challenges immediately arose after Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in March signed a sweeping elections bill that...

  • Biden says he's 'deeply troubled' by Kellogg's move to permanently replace striking union workers

    Dan Osborn, president of the local union branch in Omaha, Nebraska, told Insider that Biden's statement is "exactly what we needed at this time."

  • Unvaccinated? Here's where you can get a free COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself, others

    TCPalm updates this list of where and how to get the COVID-19 vaccine whenever there's a change, so you have the latest, most complete information.

  • Even amid boycott, IOC still hit with Peng Shuai questions

    IOC President Thomas Bach can't escape repeated questions about Peng Shuai and issues raised by two video calls the IOC has had with her. The calls were aimed at conveying a message that Peng was safe despite being absent from public view after the three-time Olympic tennis player accused a top Chinese politician of sexual assault almost six weeks ago. Bach has acknowledged that Peng's situation is “fragile.”

  • Saudi women's rights activist says phone hack by U.S. contractors led to arrest -lawsuit

    A Saudi Arabian women's rights activist accused three former U.S. intelligence contractors of an illegal hack of her phone that was instrumental in her being arrested and later tortured in her home country, according to a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court. Loujain al-Hathloul helped lead a campaign to allow Saudi Arabian women to drive by live-streaming herself violating the ban, which was lifted in 2018. The lawsuit was filed on her behalf on Thursday in a federal court in Oregon by the privacy non-profit organization Electronic Frontier Foundation.

  • ‘Inaction is not an option’: Biden calls fight against autocracy ‘the challenge of our time’ at first democracy summit

    Mr Biden says his administration is still pushing for voting rights legislation despite the senate’s filibuster

  • In Myanmar's Chin state, a grassroots rebellion grows

    The former boxer said he and his comrades were perched on a hillside near the town of Mindat, in Myanmar's northwest, and preparing to ambush a patrol of soldiers when the troops opened fire and a bullet smashed into his forearm. "I tried to run but I got shot again in the upper arm," Za Latt Thwey, who requested that he be identified by the name he uses as a boxer, told Reuters near a safe house in India's Mizoram state, which borders Myanmar. That skirmish in mid-May was part of what seven people involved in the rebellion, including five fighters, said was a growing popular resistance to Myanmar's military in Chin state.

  • Chinese government 'committed genocide' against Uyghurs, independent tribunal rules

    China has committed genocide — among other crimes against humanity — against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, an independent tribunal in London ruled on Thursday. About the tribunal: Sir Geoffrey Nice, a British barrister and international human rights lawyer, founded the Uyghur Tribunal in 2020 at the request of Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress, to hold China accountable for its alleged crimes. The tribunal has no government backing and is not legally binding in any country.

  • CDC urges kids ages 16-17 to get newly cleared boosters; your 3rd shot unlikely to be your last: Live COVID updates

    The FDA authorized booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds at least six months after their initial doses. COVID news.

  • Chinese leaders promise more economic support after slowdown

    Chinese leaders on Friday promised tax cuts and support for entrepreneurs to shore up slumping economic growth after a campaign to rein in surging corporate debt caused bankruptcies and defaults among real estate developers.

  • Canada opens door to immigrants, adding fuel to hot housing market

    Canada hopes more immigration can boost economic growth and allay a worsening post-pandemic labor shortage, but new migrants could pour gasoline on that red-hot housing market that the central bank has warned was stoked by "a sudden influx of investors." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration is on track to meet this year's goal of 401,000 new permanent residents and is set to revise up next year's target of 411,000, a government source said. Canada's successive governments have relied on immigration to drive economic growth in the face of a declining fertility rate, which hit a record low last year.

  • Isabel dos Santos: Angolan billionaire hit with US visa restrictions

    Isabel dos Santos, daughter of a former Angolan president, is accused of "significant corruption".

  • China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

    China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.