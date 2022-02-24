New U.S. sanctions on Russia not expected to severely target energy sector

The U.S. and its allies are expected to impose major new sanctions on Russia — punishing President Vladimir Putin for ordering a full-scale invasion of Ukraine but stopping short of targeting some critical sectors of his nation’s economy.

Two people familiar with the plans, including a senior administration official, said Russian energy giant Rosneft is not expected to be a target of the new sanctions package. The administration is concerned about global energy markets, one of the sources said. Another person familiar said the focus of the sanctions will be on financial institutions.



Another senior administration official said “no option is off the table,” but “starting out with energy could actually benefit Putin and pad his pockets. Given high oil and gas prices, cutting off Russian oil and gas will drive prices up to Putin’s benefit. And as we have said repeatedly on the record, on background [and] off the record, our sanctions are designed to harm Russia’s economy, not ours.”

Asked whether sanctions to be announced on both sides of the Atlantic will be big, a European official simply replied: “Yes.”

The expected announcement later on Thursday, as President Joe Biden briefs the press at 1:30 p.m., comes hours after Putin sent his troops into Ukraine from the north, east and south, while Russian warplanes and artillery units struck nearly 20 Ukrainian cities with precision-guided cruise missiles and conventional bombs. A senior defense official told reporters Thursday that Russia intends to “decapitate” the Ukrainian government and install its own puppet regime in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met their counterparts this morning in an extraordinary virtual meeting of the G-7 to discuss actions after the invasion, after which they agreed on a package of sanctions. That grouping was once known as the G-8, but Russia was kicked out because of its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and incursion into Ukraine’s Donbas region in 2014.

The West’s sanctions strategy, for months, was intended to deter Moscow from further invading Ukraine. Now it is designed to punish Russia’s economy for Putin’s war and the actions of its forces in Ukraine. After Moscow’s troops entered two Kremlin-backed breakaway regions in the Donbas on Tuesday, the U.S. fully blocked two Russians banks from the global financial system, targeted five Russian elites and their families and curtailed access to the country’s sovereign debt.

The expectation is that the new massive Russian assault across Ukraine will be met by a substantial sanctions response by America and its partners in Europe and Asia.

As of 11 a.m. in Washington, D.C., 90 minutes before Biden was originally scheduled to speak, a European official told POLITICO that the European Union’s sanctions package wasn’t fully agreed to and still required final coordination with the U.S.

But Ukrainian leaders are already publicly messaging for European capitals to use all of their sanctions weapons on Russia at once.

“I will not be diplomatic on this,” Ukraine’s top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter . “Everyone who now doubts whether Russia should be banned from SWIFT has to understand that the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children will be on their hands too. BAN RUSSIA FROM SWIFT,” Kuleba wrote referring to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

A document obtained by POLITICO showed Kyiv was pushing the U.S. to cut Russia off from the SWIFT financial messaging system, place an embargo on Russian oil and gas, sanction nearly all of Moscow’s most important banks, and ban flights on any Russian carriers.

It’s widely expected that the final step in the sanctions escalation will be reserved for the capture of Kyiv, and will personally target Putin’s assets and prohibit the Russian Central Bank’s access to the U.S. dollar.

EU diplomats are questioning whether to include Putin on the new sanctions list or potentially wait for his next move that would trigger additional penalties. Proponents of sanctioning the Russian president now argue that the discussions on what should elicit such a response have been exhausted and not doing so immediately would convey weakness on the EU's part.

Opponents of such a decision say it would be better to keep this option open in the hopes of using more diplomacy to end the conflict. “Feel free to add it to the reasons why I expect a lengthy discussion” tonight among leaders, one European diplomat said.

Jacopo Barigazzi contributed to this report.