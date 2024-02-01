New U.S. sanctions would target extremist Israeli settlers in West Bank

Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., in November 2023. "Today’s actions [on sanctions] seek to promote peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," Sullivan said in a statement on Thursday. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday targeted extremist WestBank Israeli settlers for sanctions, charging that their actions against Palestinians are threatening to widen the current conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and regionally, as well.

In a White House statement, Biden said the violence has forced the displacement of people and villages and has destroyed property.

"[The violence] has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security and stability of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel and the broader Middle East region," Biden said.

"These actions undermine the foreign policy objectives of the United States, including the viability of a two-state solution and ensuring Israelis Palestinians can attain equal measures of security, prosperity and freedom."

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that, while no one has been named in sanctions yet, Biden's executive order allows the Treasury to level financial sanctions against those participating in violence against peaceful civilians in the West Bank.

He said recent acts have intimidated civilians, destroyed property and perpetrated other terrorist activities.

"Today's actions seek to promote peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," Sullivan said in Thursday's statement.

Biden said the actions of extremist settlers undermine Israel's security, as well, because of its potential to destabilize the region while threatening U.S. personnel and interests.

"For these reasons, these actions constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Biden said.

Biden sent a similar message to Congress, saying sanctions will be levied against those taking part in violence and displacements in the West Bank, and that these sanctions allow authorities to block or freeze assets that are in the control of U.S. institutions.