New U.S. sanctions target Iranian shipping, petrochemicals

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States imposed new sanctions on Thursday on Iranian or Iran-linked shipping and petrochecmical companies, including two shipping firms based in China, the Treasury Department's website showed.

The sanctions also target 20 shipping vessels linked to firms in China, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, the website showed.

The website did provide details on the new sanctions. A Treasury spokesperson referred questions to the State Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sanctions were issued under a 2018 U.S. executive order that restored sanctions targeting Iran's oil, banking and transportation sectors.

The Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing limited transactions with the sanctioned vessels under what it called a "wind-down" period through June 29, a document on its website showed.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Recommended Stories

  • Juror removed at Alex Murdaugh trial as deliberations loom

    A juror was removed Thursday from the jury that will soon deliberate the fate of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh in his double murder trial because she discussed the case with other people. Judge Clifton Newman said it didn't appear the juror intentionally violated the order he gives each day for the jury not to talk about the case with anyone. “Though it does not appear the conversations were that extensive, it did involve the juror offering her opinion on evidence received up to that point in the trial,” Newman said.

  • At Tesla event, much-anticipated new EV a no-show

    STORY: After a Tesla investor event that ran over three hours at the company's Texas HQ was short on new details, company shares tumbled more than 5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.CEO Elon Musk had been expected to launch a much-awaited small, affordable electric vehicle, that would broaden his brand's appeal and fend off competition.Instead, he focused on a new Tesla gigafactory being built in northern Mexico, its first outside of the United Staes, Germany and China."...this is not to be clear moving output from anywhere to anywhere. This is simply about expanding total global output so yeah it’s going to be good.”Musk was joined on stage by an array of engineers, a nod to Tesla's attempts to show the depth of its executive bench beyond Musk.Senior executives DID outline their commitment to cutting production costs, with Chief Engineer Lars Moravy saying the company expects to build its next-generation vehicles for half the cost of the current Model 3 or Model Y.“Elon alluded to the fact that Mexico will build our next gen vehicle, but we will also be doing that in our other plants, so it’s really about getting them all up and running. We expect that to be a huge volume product so we’ll be moving that quickly over the next couple years.”Tesla is the world's most valuable automaker, but its shares have seen wild swings.Under pressure from rivals and a weak economy,Tesla has in recent months cut its prices to boost sales and Musk said Wednesday lower prices are key to driving sales.Capturing the mass market is critical to Tesla's goal of being able to make 20 million vehicles a year by 2030.Tesla's CFO Zach Kirkhorn said the company must invest six times what it has already to hit that target a bill that he said could add up to $175 billion dollars.

  • Europe's top prosecutor sets sights on Russia sanctions-busters

    Europe's chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi is already investigating frauds that allegedly cost EU taxpayers 14 billion euros -- now she wants to go after the smugglers undermining sanctions against Russia.&nbsp;The European Public Prosecutor's Office is charged with probing any offence deemed to have cost the European Union money, which often means tracking international crime gangs and sophisticated cross-border VAT fraud operations.The office assumed full powers only in June 2021, but when AFP visited Kovesi at her Luxembourg office on Wednesday, she was celebrating both her native Romania's spring Martisor holiday and the publication of the EPPO's second annual 100-page report.The figures are impressive: The office's 114 prosecutors have 1,117 active investigations and have frozen suspect funds worth 359 million euros ($383 million), more than seven times the organisation's budget.But Kovesi still wants to do more.The EU has imposed a series of ten packages of economic sanctions to punish Moscow for its year-old invasion of Ukraine, and the 49-year-old anti-graft champion wants to go after the gangs circumventing the measures to supply Russia's war machine."This is something that we already have been asked by the Commission -- if we can deal with it. And our answer was: 'Yes, we can do it. We are ready to do it'," she told AFP."We have specialised prosecutors. We have offices in 22 member states... We are the only available tool in this moment at the European level that can fight with this kind of criminality."Any decision to add sanctions-busters to the EPPO's targets will be a political one, taken by the leaders of the EU member states, not all of whom are big fans of the EPPO.Kovesi came to the new European judicial authority from Romania, where she was the country's youngest prosecutor general and the first woman to hold the post. She went on to be chief prosecutor for the National Anti-corruption Directorate.&nbsp;- Operation Admiral -Her investigations made her enemies in the Romanian government, and she was dismissed before being recruited to head up the European Union's anti-fraud effort.&nbsp;Her new job, she says, is free of political interference, and her specialist teams are allowed to pursue prosecutions across Europe against gangs that learned to ignore Europe's open borders long before the authorities did.This has led to notable successes, such as Operation Admiral, an investigation that broke up a network responsible for 2.2 billion euros in VAT fraud.&nbsp;It started small, with Portuguese tax authorities asking for help investigating a small firm selling mobile phones, tablets and other electronic devices. EPPO specialists eventually uncovered a network of VAT fraud with outposts in all 27 member states.Kovesi sees this as good value for money for EU taxpayers, but she has not won over everyone. Five EU member states -- Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Poland and Ireland -- have refused to take part and have assigned no prosecutors to the EPPO.She is cautious not to criticise the hold outs, but she is clear that she would like to close up some of the holes in her network."We would like to work with all our colleagues from these five member states inside of the EPPO zone, but this is a political decision," she said."But what I hope is that when they read our results, when they see the advantages that EPPO offers -- The speed in our investigation, the efficiency in our investigation --&nbsp;I hope they will be convinced that the only solution is to join EPPO."In some EU capitals there is a tendency to see misuse of EU funds as an eastern phenomenon, with newer members like Bulgaria and Romania struggling to control corruption, and Poland and Hungary resisting the supremacy of EU law.- Patriotic corruption? -This has fed into opposition of the long-stalled EU membership bids of countries in the western Balkans, and to the idea of fast-tracking Ukraine into the bloc once the war with Russia is over.&nbsp;But Kovesi rejected the idea that eastern states are more corrupt, noting widespread VAT scam investigations underway in Germany and Italy, and saying that she and her teams have already visited Kyiv and stand ready to help Ukraine carry out reforms to tackle corruption.But there are other factors undermining pan-European law enforcement: national rivalries and disdain for the Brussels bureaucracy. &nbsp;&nbsp;"Well, I heard in some member states that you have to be 'patriots' -- and if you steal your national money it's a problem, but if you steal EU money it's not a problem because you are a patriot," Kovesi told AFP."This is a wrong mentality, because in the end your money, our money, is for all the European citizens. And you have to protect all the money for all European citizens."&nbsp;dc/js/rox

  • Biden says 'I'm gonna raise some taxes' in March budget proposal

    President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his March 9 budget proposal to the U.S. Congress will include some higher taxes, including on billionaires, but will not violate his pledge not to raise rates on Americans making less than $400,000 a year. "On March the 9th, I'm going to lay down in detail every single thing, every tax that's out there that I'm proposing, and no one ... making less than $400,000 is going to pay a penny more in taxes," Biden told an audience in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Biden, under pressure from Republicans who are threatening not to raise the U.S. debt limit unless he agrees to sharp spending cuts, has vowed to cut the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years in the upcoming budget proposal.

  • Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

    The Colorado Republican seems to have a problem with Alaska, Hawaii and more.

  • Calmes: Here's what we should do about Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Marjorie Taylor Greene leverages power with her 'own the libs' antics. Let's give her what she deserves — as little attention as possible.

  • Chris Hayes Warns Exactly Where Fox News Is Going With Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “We’ve seen this trajectory before again and again and again,” the MSNBC host said about how the extremist's fringe "national divorce" idea will play out on the network.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

    The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.

  • New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Donald Trump

    "I've heard worse," the former president told right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka.

  • George Santos' mysterious new treasurer is unknown to local politicians but lists his address as the apartment where Santos' sister used to live

    Andrew Olson, the man listed as George Santos' new treasurer, is another unexplained oddity in the Congressman's life.

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.

  • ‘Not Going to Read That’: White House Press Secretary Brushes Off DeSantis Op-Ed

    Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated she had no "plan" to read Governor Ron DeSantis's (R., Fl.) opinion piece in which he defended recent legislation removing Disney's favorable tax status in Florida.

  • Finland has started building a 124-mile fence on its border with Russia. It's going to be covered in barbed wire and span 'riskier areas' between the countries, Finland says.

    When completed, the border fence will cover one-seventh of Finland's 832-mile land border with Russia.

  • Biden vows to ban assault weapons 'come hell or high water'

    President Biden said in a speech on Wednesday night that he will ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines “come hell or high water.”

  • Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

    The media mogul testified under oath that Fox News hosts "endorsed" the false stolen election narrative.

  • Ukraine won largest tank battle of the war in Vuhledar, NYT reports

    The three-week battle near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, became the largest tank battle of the war so far and dealt a serious blow to Russian forces, The New York Times reported on March 1.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council announces change of Crimea liberation strategy

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has announced that Ukraine is going to change its strategy for the future liberation of Crimea. Source: Danilov on Twitter Quote from Danilov: "The Strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea - it's time for a new edition.

  • Republicans want to replace federal taxes with a flat sales tax. It'll either add trillions to the national deficit or you'll have to pay a lot more for everything.

    Republicans want to abolish the IRS and impose a consumption tax. A new report says that would add nearly $10 trillion to the deficit over 10 years.

  • Santos Proposes SALT Increase as New Yorkers Seek His Ouster

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative George Santos may not be well liked by his colleagues or constituents, but his first bill in Congress deals with something wildly popular in his district on New York’s Long Island — the state and local tax deduction. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose R