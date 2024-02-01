U.S. sanctions three companies accused of financing Sudan's warring sides

The U.S. Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen sanctioned three Sudanese companies on Thursday over financing the country's warring sides. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three Sudanese companies on accusations of undermining the peace, security and stability in their war-torn northeast African nation through financing the conflict's warring sides.

The sanctions were unveiled Wednesday against Alkhaleej Bank, Al-Fakher Advanced Works and Zadna International Co for Development.

"The conflict in Sudan continues, in part, due to key individuals and entities that help fund the continuation of the violence," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

"Treasury, in coordination with our allies and partners, will continue to target these networks and disrupt these important funding sources."

The United States has repeatedly imposed Sudan-related sanctions since fighting erupted nearly 10 months ago after years of the country teetering on the precipice of war and stability following the military ousting of its former three-decade dictator government of President Omar al-Bashir in a civilian-backed coup in 2019.

As Sudan crawled toward democracy, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and his deputy, Rapid Support Forces chief Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, executed another coup but infighting over control of the government turned into bloodshed on April 15, with civilians paying a heavy price.

According to United Nations statistics, more than 7.2 million people have fled their homes, forced to take refuge within and outside the country by the conflict. Children represent half of the displaced, it said.

The United States in December declared that both the SAF and its breakaway RSF have committed war crimes.

On Tuesday, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan seemingly agreed with this assessment, telling the U.N. Security Council that there are grounds to believe that Rome Statute crimes -- meaning genocide and war crimes, among others -- have been committed by both warring sides.

The Treasury on Wednesday said Alkhaleej is controlled by the RSF and is an "essential part" of financing its operations, while Al-Fakher was established by the breakaway militia's leadership to be a holding company for conducting its gold export business.

Zadna was hit with sanctions on accusations of being "one of the most important components of the SAF's commercial empire," the Treasury said, adding that it was formerly a subsidiary of the Defense Industries System, which the United States sanctioned in June, along with three other entities.

"Rather than adhere to their commitments and obligations to protect civilians and implement a ceasefire, the SAF and the RSF have continued to fuel the conflict, commit atrocities and obstruct humanitarian aid deliveries," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to use the tools at our disposal to end this devastating war, promote accountability and help the Sudanese people realize their demands for freedom, peace and justice."