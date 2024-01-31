U.S. sanctions three companies for supporting Iran and Hezbollah

The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday new sanctions are being imposed on three companies and one person for allegedly financially supporting Hezbollah and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force. Shown is a televised appearance of Hezbollah secretary general Hasan Nasrallah Jan. 3 on a screen in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo by Abbas Salman/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Wednesday against three entities and one individual in Lebanon and Turkey for supporting Hezbollah and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force.

The sanctions accused them of generating hundreds of millions of dollars worth of revenue from selling Iranian commodities while supporting the IRGC-QF financial network.

The three sanctioned entities are; Turkey-based Mira Ihracat Ithalat Petrol, Lebanon-based Hydro Company for Drilling Equipment Rental and Yara Offshore SAL, also based in Lebanon.

The Treasury Department accused Mira of buying, transporting and selling Iranian commodities. Yara was sanctioned for large sales to Syria and conducting transactions on behalf of Hezbollah and IRGC-QF front company Concepto.

The Hydro company allegedly facilitates Iranian commodities shipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars operating under IRGC-QF senior officers' directions.

Iranians carrying the coffin of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in the city of Mashhad, northeast Iran, Jan. 5 2020. File photo by Mohammad Hossein Taghi/EPA-EFE

The sanctioned individual is Ibrahim Talal al-Uwayr, the alleged CEO owner or person controlling MIra, operating under the alias Ibrahim Agaoglu, according to the Treasury Department.

Treasury said Mira profits are ultimately shared with Hezbollah.

The Wednesday sanctions announcement said al-Uwayr works with Muhammad Qasir and Muhammad Amir Alchwiki, described as Hezbollah finance officials.

Ali Qasir, described by Treasury as a Hezbollah finance facilitator, allegedly oversees Mira.

Muhammad Qasir and Muhammad Amir Alchwiki were sanctioned, accused of being Hezbollah finance officials who have used Mira to conduct commercial activity.

"Today's action underscores our resolve to prevent the IRGC-QF and its proxy terrorist groups from exploiting the international trading system to fund their destabilizing activities," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement.

The sanctions come as Iranian-backed Iraq militia Kataib Hezbollah, suspected of striking the U.S. base in Jordan that killed three American troops, said it would cease attacks on the U.S, military in Iraq.